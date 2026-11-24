Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / In this bonus episode, host Angélique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, is joined by Manea Sweeney, Principal Planner and Director at Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, to explore a difficult question: how long should we keep protecting infrastructure, and when should we adapt or relocate it?

Drawing on Te Ara Tupua, a coastal infrastructure project on Wellington Harbour, the conversation considers when protection buys useful time and when it risks delaying harder decisions.

The conversation explores practical ways to make decisions without perfect certainty, including scenario testing, adaptation triggers, ongoing monitoring and clear responsibilities for funding and governance. It also asks how investment frameworks can make future costs and inherited risks more visible, starting with a simple question: what service are we really trying to protect?

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Time Stamps

00:00:02 - Welcome and introduction

00:00:21 - When should we protect, adapt or relocate infrastructure?

00:00:33 - Introducing Manea Sweeney

00:00:44 - When protection buys time and when it delays decisions

00:01:06 - Te Ara Tupua and keeping future options open

00:02:11 - Bringing indigenous knowledge into planning from the outset

00:02:32 - A Maori perspective on relationships, place and responsibility

00:04:38 - Making infrastructure decisions without certainty

00:05:13 - Indigenous knowledge and scientific information

00:06:08 - Scenario testing, decision triggers and flexibility

00:06:34 - Adaptive pathways, monitoring and governance

00:07:36 - Protecting services now while allowing future change

00:08:09 - Coastal housing, managed retreat and transport planning

00:09:19 - Cost, fairness and the burdens passed to future generations

00:10:01 - Giving future generations a voice

00:10:23 - Infrastructure lifetimes versus political and funding cycles

00:11:12 - Making intergenerational consequences visible

00:11:58 - Advice before committing to more protection spending

00:12:17 - Protecting the service that matters

00:12:58 - Closing reflections and series wrap-up

Guest Quotes

Manea Sweeney

"But we can make decisions around how we want an asset to perform well across several possible futures."

Manea Sweeney

"So that's making future costs visible, establishing long term monitoring obligations and being transparent to who inherits the risks."

Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/protect-adapt-or-relocate-infrastructure-1256512