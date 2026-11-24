Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / In this bonus episode, host Angélique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, is joined by Manea Sweeney, Principal Planner and Director at Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, to explore a difficult question: how long should we keep protecting infrastructure, and when should we adapt or relocate it?
Drawing on Te Ara Tupua, a coastal infrastructure project on Wellington Harbour, the conversation considers when protection buys useful time and when it risks delaying harder decisions.
The conversation explores practical ways to make decisions without perfect certainty, including scenario testing, adaptation triggers, ongoing monitoring and clear responsibilities for funding and governance. It also asks how investment frameworks can make future costs and inherited risks more visible, starting with a simple question: what service are we really trying to protect?
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Time Stamps
- 00:00:02 - Welcome and introduction
- 00:00:21 - When should we protect, adapt or relocate infrastructure?
- 00:00:33 - Introducing Manea Sweeney
- 00:00:44 - When protection buys time and when it delays decisions
- 00:01:06 - Te Ara Tupua and keeping future options open
- 00:02:11 - Bringing indigenous knowledge into planning from the outset
- 00:02:32 - A Maori perspective on relationships, place and responsibility
- 00:04:38 - Making infrastructure decisions without certainty
- 00:05:13 - Indigenous knowledge and scientific information
- 00:06:08 - Scenario testing, decision triggers and flexibility
- 00:06:34 - Adaptive pathways, monitoring and governance
- 00:07:36 - Protecting services now while allowing future change
- 00:08:09 - Coastal housing, managed retreat and transport planning
- 00:09:19 - Cost, fairness and the burdens passed to future generations
- 00:10:01 - Giving future generations a voice
- 00:10:23 - Infrastructure lifetimes versus political and funding cycles
- 00:11:12 - Making intergenerational consequences visible
- 00:11:58 - Advice before committing to more protection spending
- 00:12:17 - Protecting the service that matters
- 00:12:58 - Closing reflections and series wrap-up
Guest Quotes
Manea Sweeney
"But we can make decisions around how we want an asset to perform well across several possible futures."
Manea Sweeney
"So that's making future costs visible, establishing long term monitoring obligations and being transparent to who inherits the risks."
Find more stories and multimedia from Inogen Alliance at 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Inogen Alliance
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/protect-adapt-or-relocate-infrastructure-1256512