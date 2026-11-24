Saylok, a browser-based trivia game for groups, offers four game modes and 45 question categories for two teams playing on a shared television screen, sold as pay-once game packs with no subscription.

Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Saylok, a browser-based team trivia game designed for living rooms, parties and family gatherings, is offering its four-mode format to groups planning game nights for the 2026 holiday season. The game runs in a web browser, is cast to a television, and splits players into two teams that answer questions from a shared board.

Each turn, a team discusses its answer out loud before committing to it under the game's "Say Lock" rule, which makes a spoken answer final once the team locks it in. According to information published on the company website, setup takes under two minutes and a single game supports from 2 to more than 30 players.

The question library spans 45 categories and 8,790 questions, according to the company website. At the start of each game, both teams choose three categories, placing six on the board, and questions are worth 250, 500 or 750 points.

Four modes change how those points are won. Classic plays on a six-by-six board of questions. A four-in-a-row mode rewards teams for lining up the tiles they claim. Tic Tac Toe is played on a three-by-three grid in which each square holds four question tiles. Pathfinder turns higher-value answers into extra moves across the board, with a 1,000-point bonus for reaching the flag.

Saylok is sold as pay-once game packs ranging from one game to ten games, with no subscription, according to the company website. A demo game can be played without creating an account, and players can suggest new question categories through a community form on the site.

The game is aimed at households and friend groups looking for an activity that keeps everyone in the same room around one screen. The company also publishes seasonal guides on its blog, including recent articles on trivia for game night and family games for Christmas.

About Saylok

Saylok is a browser-based, shared-screen trivia game for two teams, built for living rooms, game nights, parties and families. Players cast the game to a television and compete across four game modes and 45 question categories. Game packs are sold on a pay-once basis with no subscription.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325193