The parcel, identified while planning the Domaine des Hauts-Sommets, has been withdrawn from development and entrusted to the Fiducie de conservation des écosystèmes de Lanaudière.

Saint-Côme, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Groupe Sierra, a real estate developer based in Quebec's Lanaudière region, has completed the donation of a wetland covering nearly 470,000 square feet (about 4.3 hectares) to the Fiducie de conservation des écosystèmes de Lanaudière (FiCEL). The land was part of a larger property acquired for residential development. Rather than being built on, it will now be protected over the long term.

Aerial view of the wetland area transferred to FiCEL, in Saint-Côme.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12365/325531_0b717d5c1449ca64_002full.jpg

A Wetland Identified at the Planning Stage

In 2022, Groupe Sierra acquired a 3,080,352-square-foot property in Saint-Côme with plans to incorporate it into its Domaine des Hauts-Sommets. Before any lots were drawn, an environmental analysis was carried out to document the site's natural features and guide how the land would be subdivided.

The analysis identified a wetland on a parcel of nearly 470,000 square feet, roughly 15 percent of the property. Groupe Sierra chose to remove the entire parcel from its development plans and to donate it to FiCEL, which will be responsible for its protection and conservation.

Wetlands such as this one support local biodiversity and help manage stormwater runoff, which also eases pressure on municipal infrastructure.

"When you develop a community, it makes sense to keep as much nature in it as you can. This wetland will remain a refuge for plants and wildlife, and the people who live nearby will benefit from it too. It's a win for everyone," said Ghyslain Octeau-Piché, President and Co-founder of Groupe Sierra.

From Announcement to Completed Donation

The collaboration between Groupe Sierra and FiCEL was first reported in July 2025. Now that the donation is finalized, the parcel will keep its ecological role for the long term.

FiCEL is a social utility trust whose mission is to protect and conserve natural areas of ecological, heritage or aesthetic value, mainly in Lanaudière, for the benefit of local communities and the public.

Information on Groupe Sierra and its projects is available at https://groupesierra.com/en/. Information on FiCEL is available at https://www.fcelanaudiere.ca.

About Groupe Sierra

Founded by Ghyslain Octeau-Piché and Gabriel Dupuis, Groupe Sierra is a real estate developer based in Quebec's Lanaudière region that creates living environments in natural settings. The company sells vacation land and develops multi-residential projects in Quebec, with properties in Saint-Côme, Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, L'Assomption, Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois and Trois-Rivières. Sustainable development, covering environmental, economic and social considerations, is one of its core values. Its mission is to create sustainable living environments that encourage social diversity and fit with their natural surroundings. More information is available at https://groupesierra.com.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12365/325531_0b717d5c1449ca64_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325531