Authentix Statement on Fuel Marking Technology in Montenegro

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As fuel marking begins under Montenegro's national program, Authentix confirms its role as the exclusive provider of covert fuel marking technology to the international consortium led by Labex based in Podgorica, Montenegro. The consortium signed a five-year agreement with Montenegro's Ministry of Energy and Mining in July 2026. The fuel marking program is designed to help combat illicit fuel trade and adulteration, protect consumers and strengthen regulatory oversight.

Authentix's fuel marking technologies have helped protect more than three trillion liters of fuel across six continents. In Serbia, Authentix has served as the exclusive technology provider for the national fuel marking program since 2013. During this period, the Serbian government has reported significant growth in fuel tax revenues and a substantial reduction in illicit fuel trade. The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation reported that the organic biofuel tracer supplied by Authentix offered the most practical balance of cost, detectability and scalability among the candidates tested. More information can be found at https://www.gcformd.org/gcmd-concludes-biofuels-supply-chain-trials/.

Authentix's role in the program is providing the international consortium with fuel markers, marking and testing technology, and TransAct data management platform. Authentix will also train local personnel and provide technical support. Authentix continues to work with Labex and the relevant Montenegrin authorities to ensure that the fuel marking program is a complete success, delivers all planned benefits and becomes another tangible contribution to deepening the strategic economic relations between Montenegro and the Unites States of America.

About Authentix: As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings traceability to today's complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has operations in five continents serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com.

Authentix is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

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