France is preparing to introduce stricter technical and installation requirements for residential solar systems seeking the reduced 5.5% VAT rate, including RG5 hail-resistance certification for modules and installation by a qualified professional, according to the National Federation of Solar Energy (FNES). The new decree, which is expected to be published shortly, would introduce RG5 as a requirement for photovoltaic installations eligible for the reduced tax rate. RG5 is the highest level of hail resistance in the European classification, including the AEAI-VKF hail register. It certifies that ...

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