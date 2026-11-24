Stockholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Meeting; Moola Cloud Point-of-Sale Ready for Merchant Rollout; CrowdPay Tokenized Offerings Update Slated for Q4 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:OLB) ("OLB" or the "Company"), a FinTech company operating under the SecurePay brand, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. OLB strengthened its balance sheet, cut costs, advanced a broad slate of new products and services, and received strong stockholder support for every proposal at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Highlights

Stockholders' equity more than doubled to approximately $9.5 million at September 30, 2026, from approximately $4.6 million at December 31, 2025.

to approximately $9.5 million at September 30, 2026, from approximately $4.6 million at December 31, 2025. Cash increased to approximately $1.1 million , up from approximately $16,000 at year-end 2025, and total assets grew 25% to $15.4 million.

, up from approximately $16,000 at year-end 2025, and total assets grew 25% to $15.4 million. Total liabilities reduced 23% to $5.9 million from $7.7 million at year-end 2025, including a $1.2 million reduction in accounts payable.

to $5.9 million from $7.7 million at year-end 2025, including a $1.2 million reduction in accounts payable. General and administrative expenses down 27.5% in Q3 2026 versus Q3 2025, and professional fees down 25.3% .

in Q3 2026 versus Q3 2025, and . Nine-month net loss narrowed 14.2% to $3.8 million, compared with $4.4 million for the first nine months of 2025.

to $3.8 million, compared with $4.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. Approximately $4.7 million in net financing secured during the first nine months of 2026.

Disciplined Cost Management

Third-quarter general and administrative expenses fell by $162,657, or 27.5%, to $429,201, reflecting reductions of approximately $61,000 in utilities, $26,000 in insurance and $45,000 in computer-related expenses. Professional fees declined 25.3% for the quarter and 32.4% for the first nine months of 2026, primarily due to lower legal fees.

Balance Sheet Transformation

Total liabilities decreased by approximately $1.8 million, accounts payable decreased by approximately $1.2 million and accrued expenses decreased by approximately $472,000. Based on its current cash flow forecast, management believes the Company has sufficient liquidity, together with available financing sources, to support operations through November 2027.

New Product Progress

Throughout 2026, the Company has been re-engineering its entire operation around artificial intelligence, including agentic AI, to become a faster, leaner and more scalable AI-native financial technology company. Key milestones include:

Moola Cloud Point-of-Sale and Website Builder. A new point-of-sale solution for the Moola Cloud merchant network, which includes approximately 31,600 bodega convenience stores in and around New York and New Jersey, combines payment acceptance with a self-service website builder so merchants can run eCommerce storefronts alongside in-store operations. The solution is ready for implementation.

A new point-of-sale solution for the Moola Cloud merchant network, which includes approximately 31,600 bodega convenience stores in and around New York and New Jersey, combines payment acceptance with a self-service website builder so merchants can run eCommerce storefronts alongside in-store operations. The solution is ready for implementation. CrowdPay Tokenized Offerings. OLB is developing an application enabling issuers on its CrowdPay platform to generate tokenized offerings, offer investors additional payment options and access live AI chatbot support. The Company expects to release an initial update in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a full launch in early 2027, including support for stablecoin payment options provided through licensed or otherwise authorized third-party providers.

OLB is developing an application enabling issuers on its CrowdPay platform to generate tokenized offerings, offer investors additional payment options and access live AI chatbot support. The Company expects to release an initial update in the fourth quarter of 2026 and a full launch in early 2027, including support for stablecoin payment options provided through licensed or otherwise authorized third-party providers. AI Across the SecurePay Ecosystem. The Company is building AI capabilities into SecurePay, ShopFast AI, iStores AI and Moola Cloud, including real-time fraud detection, intelligent transaction routing, automated chargeback management, dynamic risk scoring and conversational AI interfaces.

The Company is building AI capabilities into SecurePay, ShopFast AI, iStores AI and Moola Cloud, including real-time fraud detection, intelligent transaction routing, automated chargeback management, dynamic risk scoring and conversational AI interfaces. Agentic AI in Operations. OLB is using AI agents in customer support and in risk and compliance monitoring, and is developing AI-driven underwriting and boarding workflows intended to support same-day merchant approval, as well as AI agents for accounting automation and ISO residual tracking.

OLB is using AI agents in customer support and in risk and compliance monitoring, and is developing AI-driven underwriting and boarding workflows intended to support same-day merchant approval, as well as AI agents for accounting automation and ISO residual tracking. OLBit Money Transmission. OLB has revived its money transmitter licensing effort through OLBit and is submitting applications with the goal of obtaining licenses in all 50 states, positioning the Company to pursue stablecoin-enabled remittance and cross-border payment services through the Moola Cloud network.

OLB has revived its money transmitter licensing effort through OLBit and is submitting applications with the goal of obtaining licenses in all 50 states, positioning the Company to pursue stablecoin-enabled remittance and cross-border payment services through the Moola Cloud network. DMint AI and High-Performance Computing. Management is pursuing a possible expansion of DMint beyond Bitcoin mining into AI hosting and HPC services and has commissioned a study to evaluate expanding power capacity to 80 megawatts at its Selmer, Tennessee location. The planned spin-off of DMint into a standalone public company remains in process.

Management's Commitment and Confidence in OLB

OLB's leadership has backed its belief in the Company with its own capital. During the third quarter, Chairman and CEO Ronny Yakov and another officer converted approximately $1.3 million of loans, accrued compensation and accrued interest into approximately 6.6 million shares of common stock.

2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

OLB completed its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 19, 2026, where stockholders approved every proposal presented. A quorum was present, with approximately 56% of shares outstanding represented. The results were as follows:

Election of Directors - Over 99% of Votes Cast. Ronny Yakov, Ehud Ernst, Amir Sternhell and Alina Dulimof were each elected to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders.

Ronny Yakov, Ehud Ernst, Amir Sternhell and Alina Dulimof were each elected to serve until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders. Ratification of Auditor - Approx. 96% in Favor. Stockholders ratified the appointment of RBSM, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2026.

Stockholders ratified the appointment of RBSM, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2026. Reverse Stock Split Authority - Approx. 95% in Favor. Stockholders authorized the Board to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of up to 1-for-25, at its discretion within one year.

Stockholders authorized the Board to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of up to 1-for-25, at its discretion within one year. Share Incentive Plan - Approx. 97% in Favor. Stockholders approved the Fourth Amended and Restated 2020 Share Incentive Plan.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter marks a true turning point for OLB, and I believe the best is still ahead of us," said Ronny Yakov, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The OLB Group. "We more than doubled stockholders' equity, cut our liabilities by nearly a quarter and took real cost out of the business, with general and administrative expenses down more than 27% for the quarter. At the same time, we have been rebuilding OLB as an AI-native payments company. Our Moola Cloud point-of-sale solution is ready to roll out across a network of more than 31,000 neighborhood stores, our CrowdPay tokenized offerings update is on track for this quarter, and we are working to bring an exciting pipeline of stablecoin, digital banking, remittance and AI infrastructure offerings to market as each of our strategic partnerships closes."

Mr. Yakov continued, "We thank our stockholders for their strong support at our Annual Meeting, and we look forward to executing on the significant opportunities ahead in AI-enabled payments, stablecoin-based remittance and AI infrastructure through DMint."

Third Quarter Financial Results (unaudited)

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.1 million, compared with $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the transition of Moola Cloud to new vendors to secure improved pricing, as well as merchant attrition, as the Company repositions its business around higher-value, AI-enabled services. Merchant equipment rental and sales increased to $35,340 from $4,551 in the prior-year period. Processing and servicing costs declined 52.7% to $988,407. Net loss for the quarter was $1.6 million, which included $123,800 of non-cash stock compensation and accrued officer bonuses under employment agreements, compared with $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

For full details, please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001314196/000118518526005585/olbgroup8k112226.htm

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:OLB) is a FinTech company that provides a suite of products in the merchant services marketplace, delivering integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States. Its Fintech Services span credit and debit card acceptance, ACH, real-time payments, digital wallets and payment hardware, delivered principally through its proprietary SecurePay payment gateway, together with AI-enabled merchant applications under the iStores AI and ShopFast AI brands, the CrowdPay capital-raising platform and the Moola Cloud merchant network. Through its subsidiary DMint, Inc., the Company also operates a Bitcoin mining data center in Selmer, Tennessee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the completion of strategic partnerships, the timing and success of new products and services, AI initiatives, cost savings, licensing, DMint and the Company's liquidity. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes" and "will" identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to complete strategic partnerships on acceptable terms or at all, its ability to retain and attract merchants, obtain financing on acceptable terms, obtain regulatory licenses and approvals, maintain its Nasdaq listing, successfully develop and deploy AI-based products, and the outcome of pending litigation, as well as the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations

The OLB Group, Inc.

(212) 278-0900 EX 333

IR@OLB.com

SOURCE: The OLB Group, Inc.

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