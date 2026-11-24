After White House Invitation, Bestselling Author Claudio Bono Seeks Meeting with California Governor-Elect Xavier Becerra as Book Receives Library of Congress Number

The Homelessness Fix hit #1 four months after its August 2025 release and again in August 2026; the Library of Congress has received the deposit copy (LCCN 2026929541)

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / ?Claudio Bono, founder of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit GiveaRoof.org and author of The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, today announced that the book has been republished and assigned Library of Congress Control Number 2026929541. The Library of Congress has confirmed receipt of the official deposit copy.

Released in August 2025, The Homelessness Fix?reached #1 bestseller status on Amazon in December 2025 just four months after publication in key categories including Social Policy, Philanthropy & Charity, and Social Work. It returned to the #1 spot for a second time in August 2026. The newly republished edition now carries LCCN 2026929541, placing the work in the national bibliographic system used by libraries, researchers, and policymakers across the United States.

Following his invitation to the White House earlier this year to present GiveaRoof.org's privately funded, three-year plan to end street homelessness without new taxes, Bono continues to advocate for implementation of the framework. He is now seeking to connect with California's Governor-Elect, Xavier Becerra, to discuss how the model can deliver measurable results for the state.

"This is more than a publishing milestone," said Claudio Bono, founder of GiveaRoof.org. "The fact that the book hit number one twice shows real public demand for a practical, privately funded plan to end street homelessness in three years without new taxes. After presenting at the White House, I remain committed to advancing this solution. I hope to meet with Governor-Elect Xavier Becerra so California can lead with results rather than more spending without accountability. With a Library of Congress Control Number and the deposit copy received, the ideas are available to every library, every researcher, and every elected official who is ready to stop arguing and start solving."

The book outlines GiveaRoof.org's model: converting an estimated $25 billion in unused airline miles, hotel points, and loyalty rewards into screened temporary hotel stays, coordinated Welcome Centers, shared intake, and measurable pathways to stability. Participants are rigorously screened, prepared, and supported so they can blend seamlessly with other guests while hotels gain occupancy and cities gain Transient Occupancy Tax revenue without new taxpayer spending.

Bono, a 36-year hospitality veteran and President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, previously presented the GiveaRoof.org framework at the White House. The organization continues to expand partnerships, including its participation in United Airlines' MileagePlus Miles on a Mission program.

The Homelessness Fix?is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions on Amazon and 70 other platforms. Proceeds support the work of GiveaRoof.org.

About GiveaRoof.org

GiveaRoof.org is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2024 by Claudio Bono. The organization works to end street homelessness within three years by redirecting idle private-sector loyalty assets into dignity-driven temporary housing, coordinated intake, and outcome-focused partnerships without new taxes or large new appropriations.

About Claudio Bono

Claudio Bono is founder and CEO of GiveaRoof.org, Managing Director of The Cupertino Hotel and The Grand Hotel Sunnyvale/De anza properties, President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, a City of Cupertino Parks & Recreation Commissioner and Economic Development Committee Member. He is the author of The Homelessness Fix.

Media Contact

Claudio Bono

Founder, GiveaRoof.org

cbono@givearoof.org

www.givearoof.org

Claudio Bono

Managing Director?

The Cupertino Hotel & The Grand Hotel

Promoting The Vidovich Vineyards - A Premier Local Working Winery

Silicon Valley

President, Cupertino Chamber of Commerce 2026

President, Cupertino Historical Society

Commissioner, City of Cupertino Parks & Recreation Commission

Economic Development Committee member, City of Cupertino

http://www.Cupertino-Hotel.com

http://www.svGrandHotel.com

http://www.VidovichVineyards.com

Tel: 408.996.7700 Or 408.720.8500

Cell: 305.450.0215

SOURCE: Give A Roof

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bestselling-author-invited-to-the-white-house-now-seeks-meeting-1256514