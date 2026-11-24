Customers can now complete a clinical assessment at no separate charge and, if qualified, use HSA/FSA funds toward eligible meals directly on Trifecta's website

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Trifecta, the nation's largest science-backed meal delivery service, today announced a partnership with Truemed that brings Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) payments directly into its website checkout and broadens the range of health conditions evaluated for eligibility. Trifecta is among the first meal delivery services to offer this capability.

For many people, nutrition is a key part of managing a medical condition. Someone with type 2 diabetes needs to watch carbohydrate and fiber intake to help manage blood glucose, while someone with hypertension needs to keep sodium in check. For people managing conditions like these, meals designed around specific nutritional needs can be a medical necessity.

Through this partnership, Trifecta customers can complete a private health assessment that is reviewed by a licensed clinician to determine whether a dietary intervention is medically appropriate. Truemed's nutritional standards then identify Trifecta meals whose composition aligns with that intervention, based on objective criteria such as carbohydrates, protein, fiber, sodium, and saturated fat. Customers who qualify receive a Letter of Medical Necessity and can use HSA/FSA funds toward the eligible portion of qualifying purchases, all within Trifecta's checkout. There is no separate charge for the private health assessment, as the cost of Truemed's services is included in the purchase price. Paying with HSA/FSA funds saves qualified customers an average of 30% on eligible meal purchases compared to paying out of pocket.

"Our job is to make healthy eating work in everyday life, and that means reducing friction wherever we can," said John Kuehn, CEO of Trifecta Nutrition. "By simplifying how qualified customers use their healthcare benefits, our partnership with Truemed helps address barriers to access and affordability."

"For many patients managing chronic conditions, the right nutrition is part of their treatment plan,." said Justin Mares, CEO at Truemed. "Our partnership with Trifecta makes it easier for eligible patients to use their HSA/FSA dollars on meals that support their medical needs."

To learn more about HSA/FSA eligible meal delivery from Trifecta and see if you qualify, visit https://www.trifectanutrition.com/hsa-fsa-eligible-meal-delivery-trifecta .

*Truemed is for qualified customers. HSA/FSA tax savings vary. Learn more at truemed.com/disclosures .

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest science-backed meal delivery service, founded with a bold mission dedicated to health. Featured in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries You Are What You Eat, based on the Stanford Twin Study, Trifecta combines science, top food standards, and nutrition guidelines to help customers achieve their dietary and wellness goals.

Trifecta delivers chef-curated, fully cooked meals to customers' doors in all 50 states, eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning. Each meal is made with balanced macros, dense nutrients, and premium ingredients, including grass-fed and sustainably raised proteins, along with organically sourced produce where it matters most. No GMOs ever. Customers can build a meal plan or order à la carte from categories including Performance, Everyday Healthy, GLP-1 Friendly Meals, Keto, Paleo, and Plant-Based, as well as Breakfast, Snack, and Meal Prep options. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, Trifecta makes it easier to eat well and live well.

Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com and following along on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

About Truemed

Truemed is a healthcare payments platform that helps Americans use HSA and FSA funds for qualified medical expenses. By connecting clinical evaluation with commerce and payments, Truemed works to expand access to medically necessary products and services while maintaining rigorous clinical and compliance standards.

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Media Contacts

Trifecta

Teresa Bettinger

media@trifectanutrition.com

530-564-8388

Truemed

Extension PR

teamtruemed@extensionpr.com

SOURCE: Trifecta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/trifecta-partners-with-truemed-to-expand-access-to-medically-tailored-me-1255216