EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

F/m Investments Named Winner Of ETF Issuer Of The Year At The 2026 Benzinga Awards



24.11.2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Benzinga today announced F/m Investments as the winner of ETF Issuer of the Year in the 2026 Benzinga Awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across financial services and fintech. The Benzinga Awards honor companies, products and industry leaders helping shape the future of finance. Now in its 12th year, the program recognizes achievement across a range of categories spanning financial technology, investing, data, platforms, services and innovation. "We're honored to be named ETF Issuer of the Year by Benzinga," Alexander Morris, CEO, F/m Investments, said. "Our focus is simple: find a real problem advisors and investors face, and build the investment solution that solves it." The 2026 Benzinga Awards were evaluated in collaboration with DALBAR, bringing independent research, analytical rigor and industry expertise to the judging process. "F/m Investments earned ETF Issuer of the Year for its strong growth, competitive fees, and innovative investment products", explains Julie Dell'Olio, Director of Digital Research and Operations, DALBAR. "The company offers a range of bond ETFs that help investors choose specific Treasury maturities, manage inflation risk, and meet other investment goals. With more than $10 billion in ETF assets, F/m also introduced new funds and a structure in 2026 that lets investors access the same investment strategy through either an ETF or a mutual fund." Winners across the 2026 program are being recognized on November 19, 2026, as Benzinga brings together award recipients, sponsors and industry leaders to celebrate companies and individuals advancing the financial industry. For more information about the Benzinga Awards and this year's winners, visit https://www.benzinga.com/fintech-awards . About F/m Investments F/m Investments is a fixed income investment advisory firm managing approximately $20 billion across ETFs, mutual funds, and separately managed accounts as of September 30, 2026. Creator of the US Benchmark Series, the first complete suite of single-security U.S. Treasury ETFs, F/m builds products designed to achieve client objectives - precisely, transparently, and with ease. Founded in 2018, F/m is headquartered in Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit https://www.fminvest.com/ . About Benzinga Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement. To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com . Methodology For the ETF award categories, DALBAR evaluated nominees based on the breadth and relevance of their ETF offerings, performance using measures appropriate to each award category, and the cost of their ETFs relative to their features and objectives. The evaluation also considered the strength and scale of the ETF issuer and whether new products, features or improvements delivered meaningful benefits relevant to the specific award. Criteria were tailored to each category, with winners selected based on how effectively their offerings met the award-specific standards and demonstrated value to investors. Media Contact

Benzinga

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News Source: Benzinga





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