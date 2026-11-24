New Mindbreeze MCP Server connects LLMs and custom agents to Mindbreeze InSpire, with source-system permissions applied to every request

Mindbreezea leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, is expanding access to trusted enterprise knowledge through the Mindbreeze MCP Server. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), the server now connects AI assistants and agents (including ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini and custom-built agents) to the enterprise intelligence capabilities of Mindbreeze InSpire. This enables organizations to reduce integration complexity, accelerate AI adoption, and maximize the value of their AI investment across the enterprise.

Enterprise AI is only as smart as the business knowledge it can gain. And that knowledge typically resides in multiple locations, within CRM, ERP and service-related systems. As more AI-powered assistants and agents are deployed across organizations to support different departments, linking each one to its respective systems individually leads to incoherent context, additional integration efforts, and completely different answers. On top of that, it's extremely expensive. An agent that starts from a blank slate has to search through all systems to gather the corresponding fragments of information and then reassemble them. Along the way, it incurs tool calls, tokens and compute to achieve the end goal. In order to scale AI beyond individual application cases, enterprises need to gain consistent, secure and reusable access to information within their organization.

The Mindbreeze MCP Server gives compatible AI assistants and agents access to Mindbreeze InSpire as a reusable Enterprise Knowledge Context Layer. For a specific business case, process, or business object, Mindbreeze InSpire can retrieve relevant information across connected sources, use metadata and extracted facts to establish context, apply source-system permissions, and return evidence linked to its origin. This helps assistants and agents work with task-relevant information rather than relying on isolated documents or a single application silo.

"The next competitive advantage in enterprise AI is the ability to provide the right enterprise facts for the right business object, process and decision," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "A customer, a service incident, or a supplier relationship does not live in one system. Mindbreeze connects the knowledge behind that business context and makes it reusable across authorized AI assistants and agents. That is how enterprises move from searching for information to acting on grounded intelligence."

How to Use the Mindbreeze MCP Server

Administrators can configure which capabilities are exposed through MCP and connect them to compatible AI assistants and agents. Once connected, employees can access enterprise knowledge directly within their preferred AI applications, from answering everyday business questions to supporting complex, cross-system workflows.

By reusing these capabilities across departments and AI environments, organizations can reduce token consumption and integration costs, accelerate the implementation of new AI use cases, and extend the value of their enterprise knowledge.

Learn more about the Mindbreeze MCP Server on the Mindbreeze website.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leader in enterprise AI and knowledge management, helping global organizations make sense of complex information landscapes. By combining a deep understanding of enterprise data, security, and business processes, Mindbreeze enables companies to turn knowledge into a strategic asset that drives better decisions, stronger experiences, and sustainable operational impact.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124971343/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mindbreeze

Britney Chandler

+1-312-300-6745

pr@mindbreeze.com