Cloud Services Brokerage Market worth $27.48 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Cloud Services Brokerage Market size is witnessing significant growth from USD 13.19 billion in 2026 to USD 27.48 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 15.8% from 2026 to 2031.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Cloud Services Brokerage Market - Forecast 2031'

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 11.25 billion

USD 11.25 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 13.19 billion

USD 13.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 27.48 billion

USD 27.48 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 15.8%

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Trends & Insights:

Rising adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies increases the complexity of selecting, integrating, and governing services across providers, driving demand for brokerage.

The cloud service arbitrage segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The multi-cloud deployment model is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, with the hybrid cloud model growing at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SaaS segment is expected to account for the largest share in the overall Cloud Services Brokerage Market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Cloud Services Brokerage Market during the forecast period.

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Rising adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies is driving the market, as organizations need unified governance, cost visibility, and consistent security across providers. Growing SaaS portfolios and pressure to optimize cloud spend push enterprises toward brokers. AI and automation improve cost optimization, while marketplaces simplify procurement.

The cloud service arbitrage segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Arbitrage lets organizations compare and switch among providers based on price, performance, and availability. The market for this segment is driven by the rising demand for cost optimization. Cloud service arbitrage enables organizations to compare cloud offerings and select or switch providers based on pricing, performance, availability, service levels, and workload needs. As enterprises expand their use of multiple cloud providers, differences in pricing structures, discount models, data-transfer charges, and service capabilities make provider selection increasingly complex. Brokerage platforms help address this complexity through centralized marketplaces, service catalogs, price comparison, and procurement support, allowing organizations to identify cost-effective services while maintaining performance. Demand is further supported by growing pressure to optimize cloud expenditure, improve budget predictability, and reduce dependence on individual providers. Arbitrage capabilities also help enterprises respond to changing workload needs by reallocating services across providers when commercial or operating conditions change. These benefits are particularly relevant for organizations managing dynamic workloads and seeking greater flexibility in their cloud procurement strategies.

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The hybrid cloud deployment model is expected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Organizations keep sensitive workloads on private infrastructure while using public cloud for scale, and brokers provide unified management, security, and cost control across both. Organizations increasingly combine private cloud or on-premises infrastructure with public cloud services to balance data control, security, scalability, and operating costs. Sensitive workloads and regulated information can remain in controlled environments, while public cloud resources provide additional capacity for variable workloads, application development, analytics, and peak-demand requirements. Managing these environments through separate provider tools can create challenges related to workload visibility, identity management, data movement, service integration, billing, and policy enforcement. Cloud service brokerage platforms address these challenges by providing centralized service catalogs, unified provisioning, governance, monitoring, and cost management across hybrid environments. Adoption is also supported by the need to modernize legacy infrastructure without moving every application to the public cloud. As enterprises pursue flexible cloud strategies, brokers can help coordinate services across environments and maintain consistent operational controls.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the Cloud Services Brokerage Market during the forecast period, supported by cloud adoption, digital transformation, and growing use of hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises across China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Southeast Asia are expanding cloud use to modernize applications, support digital services, and scale data-intensive workloads. As organizations engage multiple hyperscalers and regional cloud providers, they face greater complexity in procurement, billing, workload placement, security, and compliance. Cloud service brokers help address these requirements through centralized service catalogs, integration, governance, cost optimization, and provider management. Demand is further supported by growing interest in FinOps, data sovereignty, and workload portability, particularly among regulated industries and public-sector buyers. IDC has highlighted increasing multi-cloud adoption and rising demand for cloud cost transparency and optimization across Asia Pacific. These conditions create opportunities for brokerage providers with localized expertise and cross-cloud management.

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Top Companies in Cloud Services Brokerage Market:

The Top Companies in Cloud Services Brokerage Market are Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), Broadcom (US), Arrow Electronics (US), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC Technology (US), Wipro (India), and AWS (US).

Cloud Services Brokerage Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The Cloud Services Brokerage Market is seeing rising investment activity, driven by strategic acquisitions, platform consolidation, and AI-enabled FinOps innovation across multi-cloud management, marketplace, and cloud cost optimization segments. Funding rounds reflect the focus on cloud cost control and multi-cloud governance. In January 2025, Finout raised USD 40 million in a Series C round led by Insight Partners, taking its total funding to USD 85 million. In January 2026, Adaptive6 raised USD 28 million in a Series A round led by US Venture Partners, bringing its total capital raised to USD 44 million, to deepen multi-cloud support and grow adoption among large enterprises.

Revenue Shift Context

The market showcases a shift in cloud services brokerage revenue from basic aggregation and manual procurement toward higher growth intermediation, arbitrage, and customization services supported by AI-enabled optimization and marketplaces. The market is projected to grow from USD 13.19 billion in 2026 to USD 27.48 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.8%, with much of the growth concentrated in the cloud service arbitrage segment, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployment models, and SMEs. Meanwhile, the SaaS segment is expected to account for the largest market size, as organizations adopt a growing portfolio of subscription applications requiring consolidated procurement and license management.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Cloud Services Brokerage Market are driven by platform consolidation and rising demand for AI-enabled FinOps, procurement, and multi-cloud automation capabilities, as buyers prioritize mature, platform-ready assets. Between February 2025 and January 2026, IBM completed its acquisition of HashiCorp, CloudBolt acquired StormForge, AppDirect acquired vCom Solutions, and Flexera acquired ProsperOps and Chaos Genius, each adding automation, optimization, or procurement capabilities to multi-cloud platforms.

CLOUD SERVICES BROKERAGE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, FEBRUARY 2025-JANUARY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition Flexera (US) Chaos Genius (US) Flexera acquired Chaos Genius to extend its FinOps platform to AI-driven cost optimization for Snowflake and Databricks data cloud platforms. January 2026 Acquisition Flexera (US) ProsperOps (US) Flexera acquired ProsperOps to add AI-enabled automation of cloud commitments across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, moving customers from passive recommendations to automated savings. December 2025 Acquisition AppDirect (US) vCom Solutions (US) AppDirect acquired vCom Solutions to add network and mobility lifecycle management tools, a procurement program, and managed services to its B2B procurement platform. March 2025 Acquisition CloudBolt (US) StormForge (US) CloudBolt acquired StormForge to add machine learning-powered Kubernetes resource optimization to its FinOps platform, helping customers move from cost reporting to action in container environments. February 2025 Acquisition IBM (US) HashiCorp (US) IBM acquired HashiCorp to create a comprehensive, end-to-end hybrid cloud platform that integrates HashiCorp's automation and security tools with IBM's cloud and AI capabilities. It would help enterprises accelerate innovation, strengthen security, and optimize cloud infrastructure management at scale.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Cloud Services Brokerage Market is served by global IT services and consulting firms, platform and software providers, and specialized brokerage vendors. The key players include Accenture, IBM, Broadcom, Arrow Electronics, Fujitsu, DXC Technology, Wipro, AWS, Infosys, and NTT Data. The presence of both global IT services and consulting firms such as Accenture, IBM, Fujitsu, NTT Data, and DXC Technology, alongside platform and software providers such as Broadcom, Arrow Electronics, and AWS, reflects the broadening scope of the market and suggests future consolidation could come from either direction.

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