Data Centre Market to Reach USD 284.27 Billion by 2035 | Global Growth Insights

PUNE, India, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Global Growth Insights, the global Data Centre Market was valued at USD 190.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 198.18 billion in 2026 and USD 206.28 billion in 2027, before expanding to USD 284.27 billion by 2035.

The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.09% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, enterprise digital transformation, hyperscale infrastructure, and high-performance computing is strengthening demand for scalable data storage, processing, networking, and colocation facilities.

Data Centre Market Growth Accelerates Through Cloud Adoption and AI Infrastructure Investments

The global data centre industry is undergoing a significant transformation as organizations move toward cloud-based operations, advanced computing environments, and interconnected digital infrastructure. Data centres have become essential to modern business operations, supporting applications across information technology, telecommunications, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, education, retail, and government.

According to Global Growth Insights, approximately 40% of new data centre deployments are associated with cloud services, demonstrating the importance of hosted infrastructure and cloud platforms in shaping investment priorities. Organizations are increasingly adopting flexible computing environments to improve operational efficiency, manage growing information volumes, and support business continuity.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are creating additional infrastructure requirements. AI training, inference, predictive analytics, and large-scale data processing require high-performance servers, advanced networking equipment, specialized processors, and sophisticated cooling systems. Hyperscale data centres account for approximately 55% of market demand, according to Global Growth Insights, highlighting their importance in supporting large technology companies and cloud service providers.

Hosted Services and Public Cloud Services Strengthen Market Segmentation

The Data Centre Market is segmented by type into Hosted Services, Public Cloud Services, and Others.

Hosted Services represent an important market category because enterprises increasingly outsource infrastructure management, server hosting, storage, and operational support to specialized providers. This approach allows businesses to access scalable computing resources without investing in the complete development and maintenance of dedicated infrastructure.

Public Cloud Services are gaining importance as organizations migrate enterprise applications and workloads toward flexible cloud environments. Hybrid and multi-cloud adoption is further increasing the need for interconnected data centre facilities.

By application, the market includes IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Educational Institutions, Government, and Others.

IT and Telecom represent the leading application category, supported by cloud infrastructure, telecommunications networks, digital communication, and data transmission requirements. BFSI organizations require secure computing environments for digital banking, payment processing, transaction management, and financial data protection.

Government institutions and educational organizations are also increasing their reliance on data centres to support digital public services, online learning, secure records management, and administrative applications.

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Regional Outlook:

North America Leads Global Data Centre Infrastructure Development

North America accounts for approximately 40% of the global Data Centre Market, supported by established hyperscale infrastructure, extensive cloud adoption, enterprise technology investments, and the presence of major infrastructure providers.

The United States remains the principal contributor to regional development, while Canada and Mexico are supporting demand through enterprise hosting, digital services, and infrastructure modernization.

Asia-Pacific represents approximately 35% of the global market

Driven by rapid digitalization, expanding internet usage, growing telecommunications networks, and increasing cloud adoption. China, Japan, and India are important markets as businesses expand digital payments, e-commerce, streaming services, and AI applications.

Europe accounts for approximately 20% of the market

With Germany, the United Kingdom, and France representing important infrastructure locations. Demand is supported by enterprise digital transformation, data protection requirements, cloud adoption, and sustainable infrastructure development.

The Middle East and Africa account for approximately 5% of the market.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are emerging locations for infrastructure investment, supported by government-led digital transformation, sovereign cloud initiatives, and smart city developments.

List of Key Top 20 Data Centre Market Companies Profiled | Global Growth Insights

The competitive landscape includes global technology corporations, cloud infrastructure providers, telecommunications operators, and specialized colocation service providers. Companies are strengthening their positions through facility expansion, advanced cooling systems, network connectivity, energy-efficient infrastructure, cybersecurity, and scalable computing capabilities.

According to Global Growth Insights, the following companies are among the key participants in the global Data Centre Market:

IBM: Provides enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud computing, data management, and hybrid cloud solutions supporting complex business workloads. Iron Mountain: Offers data centre infrastructure and colocation services, with a focus on secure digital infrastructure and enterprise data management. NTT Communications: Supports global enterprise connectivity, telecommunications, cloud services, and data centre infrastructure. Alibaba Cloud: Provides cloud computing, storage, networking, and scalable digital infrastructure supporting businesses and technology applications. China Mobile: Participates in the data centre ecosystem through telecommunications infrastructure, cloud services, and large-scale digital network investments. Tencent: Provides cloud infrastructure, computing resources, and digital services supporting gaming, entertainment, enterprise applications, and AI workloads. CoreSite: Specializes in data centre colocation, interconnection, and hybrid IT infrastructure services. Cyxtera Technologies: Has historically operated in colocation and data centre infrastructure. Its current corporate and operating status should be assessed separately when evaluating active competitors. Digital Realty: Operates global data centre infrastructure and provides colocation, connectivity, and interconnection solutions for enterprises and cloud providers. VNET: Provides carrier-neutral data centre hosting and cloud infrastructure services in China. GDS: Specializes in high-performance data centre infrastructure, colocation, and hyperscale services. Beijing Sinnet Technology: Provides data centre infrastructure, cloud-related services, and enterprise digital infrastructure solutions. Amazon Web Services (AWS): Operates extensive cloud infrastructure, offering computing, storage, networking, database, and AI-related services. Equinix: Operates interconnected data centre facilities and provides colocation and digital infrastructure services to enterprises and network providers. China Telecommunications Corporation: Supports the market through telecommunications networks, cloud infrastructure, and data centre services. Google: Provides global cloud infrastructure, AI computing capabilities, data storage, and advanced digital services. China Unicom: Participates through telecommunications infrastructure, cloud services, enterprise connectivity, and data centre operations. Oracle: Provides enterprise cloud infrastructure, database services, and high-performance computing environments. KDDI: Supports digital infrastructure through telecommunications, cloud computing, and data centre services. Microsoft: Operates global cloud infrastructure through Microsoft Azure, supporting enterprise applications, AI workloads, storage, and distributed computing.

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Energy Efficiency and Advanced Cooling Create New Industry Opportunities

Energy efficiency has become a major competitive consideration for data centre operators. Increasing server density, GPU-intensive computing, and AI workloads are creating additional cooling and electricity requirements.

According to Global Growth Insights, approximately 35% of global capital spending is directed toward green and sustainable data centre projects. Operators are increasingly prioritizing renewable electricity procurement, efficient power distribution, liquid cooling, and advanced facility management technologies.

Edge computing is another important investment opportunity. Processing information closer to end users helps reduce latency and supports industrial automation, connected vehicles, telecommunications, and real-time analytics.

The industry nevertheless faces challenges related to electricity availability, infrastructure development costs, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and environmental requirements. Companies must balance capacity expansion with operational reliability, energy efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Recent Data Centre Industry Developments and Technology Priorities

Several infrastructure developments are influencing investment priorities across the global industry:

Higher rack power density: Rack-level power density adoption has increased by approximately 20%, reflecting the need to accommodate advanced computing and AI workloads.

Rack-level power density adoption has increased by approximately 20%, reflecting the need to accommodate advanced computing and AI workloads. Renewable energy procurement: Green power procurement initiatives are shifting approximately 35% of new data centre power toward certified renewable sources.

Green power procurement initiatives are shifting approximately 35% of new data centre power toward certified renewable sources. Edge infrastructure expansion: Edge-connected deployments have increased by nearly 18%, supporting distributed digital applications.

Edge-connected deployments have increased by nearly 18%, supporting distributed digital applications. Liquid cooling adoption: Liquid-cooled racks in advanced data centre environments have increased by approximately 12%, addressing thermal requirements associated with GPU-intensive workloads.

Liquid-cooled racks in advanced data centre environments have increased by approximately 12%, addressing thermal requirements associated with GPU-intensive workloads. Interconnection expansion: Cross-connect utilization has increased by an estimated 22%, reflecting growing demand for direct cloud connectivity and hybrid infrastructure environments.

These indicators, as presented in the Global Growth Insights research, demonstrate the industry's transition toward high-density computing, advanced cooling, sustainable electricity procurement, and interconnected infrastructure.

Future Outlook: Data Centre Companies Prepare for the Next Phase of Digital Infrastructure Expansion

The global Data Centre Market is expected to maintain steady expansion through 2035 as organizations increase their dependence on cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, enterprise applications, and connected technologies.

Hyperscale operators will continue investing in large computing facilities, while colocation providers will strengthen interconnection services and flexible infrastructure offerings. Telecommunications companies are also expected to expand edge infrastructure to support low-latency applications and distributed computing requirements.

Sustainability will remain a central consideration in future infrastructure development. Renewable energy availability, cooling efficiency, power management, and facility design will increasingly influence investment decisions and competitive positioning.

According to Global Growth Insights, the projected expansion of the market to USD 284.27 billion by 2035 highlights the growing importance of data storage, cloud infrastructure, and advanced computing facilities in the global digital economy.

Read the full Data Centre Market research report:

https://www.globalgrowthinsights.com/market-reports/data-centre-market-120568

Growth and Investment Opportunities: The Data Centre Market presents attractive investment opportunities through rising AI workloads, cloud adoption, hyperscale expansion, and digital infrastructure demand. Investors are increasingly focusing on energy-efficient facilities, liquid cooling, renewable power, and edge computing. Global Growth Insights projects the market to reach USD 284.27 billion by 2035.

About Global Growth Insights

Global Growth Insights is a market research and consulting company providing industry intelligence, market sizing, competitive analysis, regional assessments, and strategic insights across global industries.

The company delivers research covering technology, healthcare, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, automotive, consumer goods, financial services, and other developing sectors. Its research services include market forecasting, segmentation analysis, company profiling, competitive intelligence, opportunity assessment, and customized consulting solutions.

Through quantitative analysis, qualitative research, industry intelligence, and market-level assessments, Global Growth Insights supports businesses in identifying growth opportunities, understanding competitive environments, and making informed strategic decisions.

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