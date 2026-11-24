NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Mr. Marcus A. Lemonis

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

and the Board of Directors

Neighborhood Intelligence, Inc.

Dear Mr. Lemonis and Members of the Board:

I am writing as a stockholder of Neighborhood Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXH) to express serious concern with the strategic course the Company has taken over the past year, and to demand that the Board immediately undertake a strategic review specifically focused on spinning out Overstock.com as an independent public company. We believe Overstock is an extremely valuable asset, and that this review is necessary to unlock that value for stockholders. We also urge the Board, upon the closing of tZERO Group, Inc.'s proposed business combination with FG Imperii Acquisition Corp., to distribute all or a portion of the shares the Company will receive in that transaction to NXH shareholders, as a meaningful return of capital.

For most of its history, this enterprise was an asset-light e-commerce business. Over the past year, management has moved quickly to build something broader, acquiring The Brand House Collective, including Kirkland's, in April 2026; SFV Services in June 2026; and The Container Store in July 2026, together with Elfa and Closet Works. We recognize the ambition behind this strategy. In a normal economic environment, we could appreciate what the Company is doing in bringing these pieces together, combining e-commerce with brick-and-mortar retail and investing in inventory to increase gross margins. In the short term, however, these moves are putting pressure on the Company's exceptional e-commerce business. In the third quarter, total revenue nearly doubled, but almost all of that increase came from the acquired businesses rather than the core platform, and the Company has become more capital-intensive and more operationally complex, with greater integration risk.

This shift has also obscured the true value of Overstock.com. Overstock previously generated more than $1.6 billion in annual revenue. It is on pace to generate more than $300 million of annualized revenue, and on the third-quarter earnings call of November 5, 2026, management reported that Overstock.com grew approximately 75 percent year over year. These are astounding numbers. The business remains asset-light, with a strong gross margin. Management itself observed that Overstock can grow on its own and that there is limited overlap between the Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond customer bases. That distinction reflects a fundamental difference in the brands themselves: Overstock is a much broader brand, offering products well beyond the home, whereas the Company's other brands are all home-related. Accordingly, Overstock, as a broader brand selling a broader range of products, should be separated from the rest of the business.

Those facts argue for separation, not for continued combination with a portfolio of store-based and services businesses. In our view, Overstock.com as a standalone public company would be valued significantly in excess of the current market capitalization of all of NXH. The market is not giving stockholders credit for a high-growth, asset-light franchise with a proven revenue history, because that franchise is buried inside a more capital-intensive conglomerate. The same concern applies more broadly: stockholders cannot evaluate, and the market cannot properly value, the Company's remaining brands and assets while they remain bundled together without a disciplined review of each.

A similar opportunity exists with the Company's interest in tZERO. The Company holds approximately 38% of tZERO Group, Inc. through direct and indirect interests. Under the proposed business combination of tZERO with FG Imperii Acquisition Corp., announced on November 2, 2026, existing tZERO stockholders, including the Company, are expected to receive shares of the combined company. At the announced pre-money equity valuation, that interest represents approximately $130 million of those shares. Distributing all or a portion of the shares the Company will receive to NXH shareholders upon the closing of the business combination would be a meaningful way for the Company to return capital to its stockholders, and would allow stockholders to realize that value directly.

Shareholders should also understand what they own. We understand the Company's ambition to become a data company, and in particular a home data company, and we recognize that this is what management is working toward. Today, however, the Company is not there yet. Its name, and the way it presents itself to shareholders and prospective shareholders, including on its About page and in how it describes what the Company is and who it is, does a poor job of explaining what the Company is today: a family of brands, and a family of very valuable brands. The Company should lean into who it is today and speak clearly about itself as that family of brands.

Accordingly, we make the following demands of the Board:

1. Immediately undertake a strategic review specifically focused on spinning out Overstock.com as an independent public company. As management itself has acknowledged, there is limited customer overlap between Overstock and the rest of the Company's business. Overstock is also a much broader brand than the Company's other family brands, such as Bed Bath & Beyond and The Container Store, which are focused on home-related products. Overstock sells across a far wider range of categories, and that breadth is precisely why it should be separated from the rest of the business. Because the Overstock business and brand are extremely valuable, the separation should be executed professionally, with the engagement of a reputable underwriter, and potentially structured as a proper initial public offering, so that the full value of the business is recognized by the market. In furtherance of that demand, the Board should promptly establish a Special Committee of independent directors, excluding members of management, to lead that review. The Special Committee should be empowered to retain its own independent legal and financial advisors, to consider all value-maximizing alternatives for effecting a spin-out of Overstock.com, including a sale or other separation if appropriate, and to report its conclusions and recommendations to the full Board and to stockholders. In conducting this review, the Special Committee should also consider the Company's other assets and brands, including, without limitation, Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock.com, buybuy BABY, Kirkland's, The Container Store, Elfa, Closet Works, the Home Services and Home Ownership businesses, and the Company's blockchain and related assets. As part of this review, the Board should also ensure that the Company leans into who it is today, presenting itself to shareholders and prospective shareholders, including on its About page and in its investor communications, as a family of very valuable brands, so that shareholders can clearly understand what they own; and

2. Upon the closing of the proposed business combination of tZERO Group, Inc. with FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FGII), distribute all or a portion of the shares of the combined company that Neighborhood Intelligence will receive - representing, at the announced valuation, approximately $130 million - to NXH shareholders, as a meaningful return of capital.

A strategic review focused on a spin-out of Overstock.com, together with a distribution of the tZERO shares, would allow stockholders to realize value that is today obscured inside a more capital-intensive conglomerate. Overstock could again be valued as a focused, asset-light e-commerce company. Stockholders could hold, or realize, their pro rata interest in tZERO directly. The Board has a duty to consider whether the current structure is the one most likely to maximize stockholder value. I do not believe that it is.

We respectfully request that the Board confirm, promptly and in writing, that it will undertake a strategic review specifically focused on spinning out Overstock.com and will consider creating the Special Committee to consider the above demands.

Sincerely,

Eric Ebert

Shay Capital

SOURCE Shay Capital LLC