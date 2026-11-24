Radiopharmaceuticals Market to Reach USD 21.10 Billion by 2034 as Theranostics Gains Momentum

Actinium-225 is the fastest-growing theranostic segment at a 17.5% CAGR, while oncology accounted for 39.0% of the market in 2025, according to Polaris Market Research.

DOVER, Del., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radiopharmaceuticals market was valued at USD 8.63 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 21.10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.40% from 2026 to 2034, according to Polaris Market Research. Rising cancer rates, an aging population, and growing demand for targeted cancer treatments are supporting market growth.

Deals Signal a Shift Toward Theranostics

Major business deals show the growing interest in theranostics. This approach uses radioactive medicines to both find and treat cancer, aiming at the same target.

In August 2026, Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus in a deal worth up to USD 8 billion. In September 2026, Telix agreed to acquire ITM Isotope Technologies Munich for USD 1.65 billion upfront. The deal will provide Telix with access to key medical isotopes including lutetium-177, actinium-225 and terbium-161.

In October 2026, RayzeBio and Bristol Myers Squibb reported positive results from their Phase 3 ACTION-1 trial of RYZ101. The treatment met its primary endpoint in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. These developments show the growing role of targeted radioactive treatments in cancer care. The industry will also look toward RSNA 2026, which opens in Chicago on November 29.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are supporting the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals industry:

Rising cancer cases: More patients need PET imaging, cancer diagnosis, and targeted treatments.

More patients need PET imaging, cancer diagnosis, and targeted treatments. Aging population: Older people have a higher risk of cancer and other diseases.

Older people have a higher risk of cancer and other diseases. Theranostics: These treatments help doctors find and treat tumors using the same target.

These treatments help doctors find and treat tumors using the same target. Better isotope supply: New cyclotrons and reactor partnerships are helping improve isotope production.

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Segment and Regional Outlook

Polaris segments the radiopharmaceuticals market by radioisotope type, theranostics, application, source, end user and region.

By radioisotope type: Technetium-99 held the largest share of 26.0% in 2025 owing to its widespread application in SPECT imaging. Fluorine-18 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%, supported by rising demand for PET imaging in cancer and neurology.

By theranostics: Lutetium-177 therapies held a 38.2% share in 2025, driven by their use in prostate and neuroendocrine cancer treatment. Actinium-225 is the fastest-growing segment, with an expected CAGR of 17.5%, while PSMA PET imaging is expected to grow at 12.1%, trends covered in Polaris's radiotheranostics market report.

By application: Oncology led with a 39.0% share in 2025 due to growing demand for cancer imaging and targeted treatments. Neurology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, supported by new PET imaging agents for Alzheimer's disease.

By source: Nuclear reactors supplied 68.0% of the isotope supply in 2025. Cyclotrons are projected to grow at 10.1% as hospitals expand local isotope production, supporting the nuclear medicine market.

By end user: Hospitals held a 45.0% share in 2025. Diagnostic centers are projected to grow at 10.0% as outpatient PET imaging increases.

By region: North America led with a 45.0% share in 2025, with the U.S. accounting for 89.96% of the regional market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, while China is expected to record an 11.0% CAGR due to investments in isotope production and cancer care.

Market Challenges

The market faces challenges related to short isotope shelf life, high production costs, and complex regulatory approvals. Many medical isotopes lose their activity within hours or days, which makes production, storage, transportation, and delivery difficult. Limited nuclear medicine facilities and gaps in diagnostic imaging services in developing regions also affect market growth.

Recent Developments

Q3 2026: The FDA approved Lantheus's TAUKLARIFY tau PET imaging agent and BRAVNETSA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate).

The FDA approved Lantheus's TAUKLARIFY tau PET imaging agent and BRAVNETSA (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate). July 2026: The FDA approved Pluvicto for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

The FDA approved Pluvicto for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. April 2026: Clarity Pharmaceuticals signed a commercial manufacturing agreement with Nucleus Radiopharma for 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals signed a commercial manufacturing agreement with Nucleus Radiopharma for 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA. January 2026: Aktis Oncology raised about USD 318 million in a Nasdaq IPO.

Analyst Quote

"Radiopharmaceuticals have moved from a niche imaging tool to an important part of cancer care. Major pharmaceutical companies are investing in isotope supply and manufacturing, along with new drug development. Companies that can ensure a reliable isotope supply and timely hospital delivery will have an important role in the next phase of market growth," said Shreyas Shirsat, Senior Research Associate at Polaris Market Research.

Key Companies

Major companies operating in the radiopharmaceuticals market include:

Novartis (Advanced Accelerator Applications)

Lantheus

Curium

GE HealthCare

Bayer

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

Eckert & Ziegler

About Polaris Market Research

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