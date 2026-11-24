HONG KONG, Nov 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ('Eternal Beauty' or the 'Group' stock code: 6883.HK), a leading player in China's perfume and beauty industry, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 (the 'Period'). During the Period under review, the Group's core business demonstrated steady resilience, with business scale and profitability improving in tandem. The Group's revenue increased by 7.6% period-on-period to RMB1.11 billion, while gross profit increased by 5.5% period-on-period to RMB541.8 million, with a gross profit margin of 49.0%. Excluding non-recurring gains and expenses, the adjusted profit* for the Period increased by 13.8% period-on-period to RMB130.5 million, while the adjusted profit margin* increased to 11.8% from 11.2% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting the continuous enhancement of adjusted profitability alongside the expansion of business scale.As at 30 September 2026, the Group's cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank structured deposits amounted to RMB921.4 million, maintaining ample liquidity. The Group maintained a stable dividend policy, and the Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK7.0 cents per Share for the six months ended 30 September 2026.Ms. Lam King, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: 'During the Period, the Group recorded steady revenue growth and double-digit growth in adjusted net profit. The strengths of the core perfume business were further consolidated. Building on this foundation, we continued to deepen our strategic positioning as an 'art of living brand partner', guided by the direction of 'Cultivating the Ecosystem, Synergizing for the Long Term'. During the Period, the Group capitalised on the structural growth opportunities in China's perfume market by further enriching its brand portfolio, enhancing its omni-channel network, and strengthening synergies between its membership ecosystem and retail operations. At the same time, the Group steadily advanced the development of its 'second growth engine', further enhancing the art of living ecosystem through the mutual empowerment of its proprietary brands and self-operated retail channels.China's perfume market continues to offer long-term growth potential compared with mature markets, while consumer demand for beauty-related categories remains resilient. The Group will continue to consolidate its strengths in the high-end and niche perfume markets, while steadily expanding into home fragrances and related art of living categories, capturing market opportunities and driving sustainable, high-quality business development.'As at 30 September 2026, the number of external brands managed by Eternal Beauty Holdings increased from 74 in the corresponding period last year to 82, comprising 58 perfume brands, 24 home fragrance brands, 17 skincare brands, 10 personal care brands, seven eyewear brands and six colour cosmetics brands. (As certain brands cover multiple product categories, there is overlap in the number of brands across different categories.) The Group's proprietary businesses comprise its proprietary brand Santa Monica and proprietary retail channel brand Perfume Box.Business ReviewContinues to Enrich External Brand Portfolio and Expand Diversified Art of Living CategoriesDuring the Period under review, the Group continued to optimize its external brand portfolio and further deepened its presence in the two major core product categories of perfumes and home fragrances, with the respective number of brands recording a net increase of five and two compared with the corresponding period last year. The newly added collaborated brands and product lines included ANNICK GOUTAL, LONGCHAMP perfumes series, L'ERBOLARIO, marvin LabSolue, and Off-White perfumes and eyewear series. These collaborations further enriched the Group's product portfolio in areas such as salon fragrances, designer brands and natural botanical products, broadening the scope for cross-category cooperation and providing strong support for the Group's continued channel expansion.Synergies between Proprietary Brands and Retail Channels Accelerate the Development of the Second Growth EngineIn respect of the proprietary brands business, both the eyewear and perfumes product lines under Santa Monica recorded sales growth during the Period, while the product portfolio continued to expand. The brand also actively advanced overseas market expansion and professional image building. In July 2026, the Group entered into an eyewear products export cooperation agreement with a Vietnamese distributor, further expanding the brand's overseas sales channels and laying a foundation for the brand to expand into the Vietnamese eyewear market. In addition, Santa Monica obtained the title sponsorship right for the 2026 Shanghai 'Santa Monica Cup' Optometry Master Competition. With the theme of 'Safeguarding the Craftsmanship, Winning the Future with Skills', the cooperation helped to strengthen the connection between the brand and the professional eyewear field, and further conveyed the emphasis of the brand on professional optometry fitting and public eye health.Meanwhile, the proprietary retail channel brand Perfume Box accelerated its expansion in key commercial districts, providing a platform integrating product display, consumer interaction and retail experience for the brands of the Group. As at 30 September 2026, Perfume Box had over 800,000 cumulative members. During the Period under review, member sales accounted for approximately 88% of its sales from offline stores, reflecting that the brand has established a highly loyal core customer base. The Group will further strengthen the synergies between Santa Monica and Perfume Box by integrating product development, retail operations and membership resources, thereby continuously enhancing the synergies between its proprietary brands and proprietary retail channels. The Group will enhance operational efficiency while steadily expanding the scale of its proprietary business, laying a foundation for the long-term development of the 'second growth engine'.Continues to Refine Omni-channel Network, Driving Simultaneous Growth in Emerging Channels and Membership BaseDuring the Period under review, the Group continued to refine its omni-channel network and flexibly optimised resource allocation based on the operational performance and business development requirements of each channel. As at 30 September 2026, the Group had over 7,600 operating points of sale across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. In particular, the number of offline channels in Chinese Mainland recorded notable growth. The number of emerging offline channel points, including high-end beauty multi-brand stores, new retail spaces and lifestyle boutique stores, increased from 97 in the corresponding period of last year to 348, significantly expanding the market coverage and consumer reach of the brands. The Group's membership base also continued to expand. As at 30 September 2026, the cumulative number of registered members of the Group in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao exceeded 3.7 million, representing a period-on-period increase of over 48% from 2.5 million in the corresponding period last year. The Group is actively promoting the interconnection of online and offline membership systems and the 'Omni-channel Pass' project, further strengthening its capabilities in member stratification management and precision marketing, while deepening customer relationships.The expansion of proprietary brand channels also achieved notable progress. During the Period, Santa Monica fragrances successfully entered HARMAY and other channels, and in September 2026, its sales network was expanded to 200 AFIONA stores nationwide. Together with its existing sales network, the number of points of sale for its perfumes and home fragrance products increased from approximately 60 in April 2026 to over 300 by the end of September 2026, further expanding its market coverage. The Group will continue to monitor the sales performance and profit contribution of newly added channels and strike a balance between expanding market coverage and enhancing operational efficiency.Outlook and Future StrategiesDual-Engine Synergy and Ecological InvestmentThe Group continued its investment into the development of Santa Monica and Perfume Box. Santa Monica demonstrated the strength of the Group's channel resources, accelerating the market expansion of its self-owned products; Perfume Box, on the other hand, focused on high-end commercial landmarks and continued to deepen the expansion and services for high-net-worth customer groups. Both businesses steadily transitioned from the preliminary incubation stage towards large-scale development, further strengthening the foundation for the development of the Group's 'second growth engine'.Meanwhile, the Group continuously provided post-investment support for the Chinese aromatherapy and fragrance skincare brand 'AromeManpo', assisting the brand in entering the international beauty retail channel Sephora and expanding into offline retail stores in the UK during the Period under review. This further demonstrated the Group's dual-directional brand development capabilities, extending from 'introducing international brands to deepen their presence in China' to 'empowering Chinese original brands to enter the international market'.Strengthening Home Fragrances and Omni-Channel Closed-LoopThe Group continuously introduces high-quality international home fragrances and personal care, deepening omni-channel integration and the data interconnectivity of the 'Omni-channel Pass'. It strengthens the linkage among online platforms traffic generation, cross-channel retail experience, and membership services, and perfects the omni-channel operating system from brand reach to repeat purchases.Consolidating Cash Flow PillarsThrough the immersive retail experience of Perfume Box and member stratification management, the Group will promote the cross-selling of perfumes and home fragrances products to enhance the average transaction value per customer and repurchase rate. It will further leverage the synergistic benefits of product, channels, and membership resources to support sales growth and operating cash flow.Expansion of Categories and New ScenariosIn May 2026, the Group obtained the exclusive distribution rights for the hotel amenity products of the Italian brand ACCA KAPPA in various hotels across the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao. In the future, its business will extend into high-end hotel accommodation scenarios, laying a foundation for expanding the institutional customer base and creating diversity in revenue streams.Ms. Lam concluded: 'During the Period under review, the Group promoted substantive progress in the 'Dual-engine driven, Omni-channel synergy' strategy by expanding into emerging retail channels, refining the product and channel deployment of Santa Monica, expanding the Perfume Box retail network, and supporting locally invested brands in exploring overseas markets, thereby laying the foundation for medium to long-term growth.Looking ahead, focusing on return on investment and cash flow management, the Group will enhance the efficiency of existing channels, prudently advance network expansion, and promote the second growth engine to achieve economies of scale, gradually increasing its profitability contribution. Guided by rigorous execution and prudent capital allocation, the Group is committed to balancing business growth, financial stability and shareholder returns, striving to share the long-term development achievements of the art of living ecosystem with shareholders.'Source: Eternal Beauty Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.