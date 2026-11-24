CHIGEE Launches 2026 Black Friday Sale with 15% Off, Free Extended Warranty, and Gift Card Giveaways

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE, a manufacturer of motorcycle navigation systems and smart riding solutions, today announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion. From November 25 through December 9, 2026 (Pacific Time), riders can get 15% off CHIGEE displays and all accessories at chigee.com, plus a free 12-month warranty extension and gift card drawings.

CHIGEE 2026 Black Friday

The 15-day campaign spans CHIGEE's main devices and complete range of accessories. The 15% discount applies automatically at checkout and can be combined with campaign giveaways.

FREE 12-Month Extended Warranty

Every qualifying order placed during the promotion automatically receives an additional 12 months of warranty at no extra cost-bringing total coverage to 24 months. No separate application is required.

Gift Card Giveaways

Social media: Follow an official CHIGEE account and share the official Black Friday post for a chance to win one of ten $30 Amazon gift cards.

Website orders: Every valid website order during the promotion is automatically entered into a drawing for ten $30, five $50 and three $100 Amazon gift cards.

CHIGEE store gift cards: Three customers with valid website orders will be selected at random to receive a store gift card equal to 50% of their paid order value, valid for 90 days and for use on a later purchase.

The three giveaways are independent; one person may win more than one prize.

Promotion Details

Period: November 25 - December 9, 2026 (Pacific Time)

Discount: 15% off sitewide

Bonus: Free 12-month extended warranty (24 months total)

Specific terms and conditions apply to promotional offers, warranty coverage and giveaway participation.

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE develops motorcycle electronics with a focus on practical innovation and rider-focused design. Its navigation, recording and smart riding solutions help motorcyclists stay connected and informed on the road.

For more information, visit chigee.com or follow @chigeeglobal.

Media Contact: press@chigeego.com

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