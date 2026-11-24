Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market worth $21.16 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is projected to grow from USD 15.99 billion in 2026 to USD 21.16 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.8%.

Browse 195 market data Tables and 95 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 15.99 billion

USD 15.99 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 21.16 billion

USD 21.16 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 4.8%.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market is being accelerated by increasing industrial automation and smart manufacturing practices, growing investments in factory modernization, and expanding deployment of robotics and automated production lines. Additionally, the increasing integration of industrial IoT, AI-enabled process optimization, and edge computing is driving demand for advanced PLC architectures that offer real-time monitoring, faster processing, enhanced connectivity, and flexible control across manufacturing operations.

By component, the input/output (I/O) modules segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

By type, the modular segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The medium/large segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2032.

The external power supply segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2032.

The digital segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2032.

The new installation segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The fixed/integrated architecture segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 5.7% in the programmable logic controller (PLC) market during the forecast period.

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PLC market growth is driven by increasing industrial automation, rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing technologies, and growing investments in manufacturing modernization. Manufacturers across automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other industries are increasingly deploying PLCs to automate production processes, improve operational efficiency, minimize human intervention, and ensure consistent product quality. Additionally, the growing integration of industrial IoT, robotics, and advanced control systems is increasing demand for PLCs with enhanced processing capabilities, connectivity, and real-time monitoring functionalities.

The virtualized/PC-based PLC architecture segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Virtualized and PC-based PLC architectures are expected to grow fastest due to increasing demand for flexible, scalable, software-driven industrial automation solutions. Unlike traditional hardware-based PLCs, these architectures use industrial PCs and software-based control platforms to run automation functions, reducing reliance on dedicated controller hardware. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0, industrial IoT, edge computing, and software-defined automation is encouraging manufacturers to adopt these architectures for seamless integration with enterprise systems, real-time data processing, and centralized control. Additionally, their flexibility to upgrade software, expand processing capabilities, and support multi-vendor automation environments makes them increasingly attractive for smart factories and digitally connected manufacturing facilities.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the programmable logic controller (PLC) market by end-use industry during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is expected to account for the largest share of the PLC market due to extensive industrial automation across vehicle manufacturing and assembly operations. Automotive manufacturers increasingly deploy PLCs to control robotic welding, painting, material handling, assembly lines, quality inspection, and testing processes, ensuring high production accuracy, consistency, and throughput. Furthermore, the growing production of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing investments in battery manufacturing, and modernization of automotive production facilities are driving demand for advanced PLC-based control systems. The industry's emphasis on manufacturing efficiency, production flexibility, and reduced cycle times further reinforces its position as the largest end-user of PLCs.

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Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the programmable logic controller (PLC) industry throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the PLC market, driven by its strong manufacturing base, rapid industrialization, and increasing investments in factory automation across China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region's large automotive, electronics, semiconductor, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries are increasingly adopting PLCs to improve production efficiency, product quality, and process reliability. Additionally, government initiatives promoting smart manufacturing, industrial modernization, and domestic manufacturing capabilities, particularly in China and India, are accelerating automation investments. The growing presence of industrial automation equipment manufacturers and increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies further strengthen the region's dominance.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the programmable logic controller (PLC) companies include ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell Corporation (US), Emerson Electric (US), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Keyence Corporation (Japan), and Delta Electronics (Taiwan).

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