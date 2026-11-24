NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce John Busco has joined the firm

John Busco began his career in financial services forty-four years ago. Throughout his career, he has served as a financial adviser and a branch manager, where he mentored many professionals in the industry. John gained experience working at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, UBS Financial Services and Morgan Stanley. Prior to joining Aegis John was most recently with Ameriprise Financial Services.

John brings to Aegis Capital Corp. a distinctive combination of work ethic and expertise. He looks forward to continuing relationships built over decades while developing new ones through his personal connections and longstanding ties to the business community.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "John joins Aegis with more than four decades of experience and a reputation as a trusted adviser to his clients. We are thrilled that he has chosen Aegis and look forward to providing him the necessary support he needs to continue delivering excellent service to his clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We are proud to welcome John to Aegis. Aegis' entrepreneurial environment and full-service platform will provide John with the resources and flexibility he needs to grow his business and deliver exceptional service."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-senior-vice-presid-1256536