Battalion appoints Major General Buster Howes CB OBE to its Board

The former Commandant General Royal Marines and Head of the British Defence Staff in Washington joins as an independent Non-Executive Director, strengthening Battalion's links across UK and US defence.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd ("Battalion") has appointed Major General Buster Howes CB OBE to its Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 23 November 2026.

Buster served in the Royal Marines from 1982 to 2015. He commanded 42 Commando during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and later 3 Commando Brigade. After serving as Head of Overseas Operations at the Ministry of Defence, he was appointed Commandant General Royal Marines, the professional head of the Corps, in 2010. He also commanded Operation ATALANTA, the European Union's counter-piracy mission in the Indian Ocean.

From 2011 to 2015, he was Head of the British Defence Staff and Defence Attaché at the British Embassy in Washington DC, the Ambassador's senior adviser on defence and the head of the Ministry of Defence's presence in the United States. After leaving the Armed Forces, he was Chief Executive Officer of Here Be Dragons, a commercial and philanthropic conservation venture on the island of Principe. He also served on the board of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo from 2015, and as its Chief Executive from 2020 to 2023.

Battalion directs and funds research on both sides of the Atlantic: hypersonic materials and wide-bandgap semiconductors at The Pennsylvania State University in the United States, and hypersonic materials at Oxford Sigma in the UK through Programme SPEAR. Buster brings senior command and commercial experience as well as long-standing relationships across UK and US defence to this work, and has already contributed to Battalion's strategic planning.

R. Michael Jones, Co-founder and Director of Battalion, commented:

"Battalion is extremely fortunate to have Buster join us. He has spent his career where British and American defence meet, from serving alongside the US Marine Corps in both Gulf Wars to leading the UK's Defence Staff in Washington. In the time we have already spent together, his energy, leadership and vision have inspired the whole team, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Board."

Major General Buster Howes CB OBE commented:

"The UK and the US will depend on each other for the next generation of defence technology, as they have for the last. Battalion is building that capability deliberately across both countries, and I look forward to helping the team turn strong research into capability that serves both nations."

Patrick Severide, President of Battalion, commented:

"Buster joins at an important moment for Battalion. I am personally looking forward to learning from him, and his experience will be invaluable as we develop dual-use technology through our research programmes in the UK and the US."

About Battalion

Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd is a London-based company that develops hypersonic materials and wide-bandgap semiconductor devices for national security and dual-use applications. It directs and funds the underlying research at The Pennsylvania State University, ranked first in the United States for materials science research expenditures (NSF, FY 2024), and at Oxford Sigma in the UK through Programme SPEAR.

For further information contact:

Battalion Advanced Technology Ltd R. Michael Jones (Co-founder and Director) Patrick Severide (President) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

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