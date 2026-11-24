Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment Market worth $1.30 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2031 from USD 0.96 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 336 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 380 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.96 billion

USD 0.96 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.30 billion

USD 1.30 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.3%

Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, 32.3%, of the pharmaceutical washing equipment market in 2025.

Based on equipment type, the primary packaging container washing equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 29.6% in 2025.

Based on washing technology, the steam-assisted washing segment is expected to grow at an 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

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Single-chamber washer-sterilizer-dryers, external washers for lyophilized products, and digitally connected GMP washers have played a pivotal role in shortening component turnaround and reducing contamination risk in the aseptic core. Conventional two-step closure processing, in which stoppers are washed in one unit and then autoclaved in another, created handling steps, delays, and documentation gaps that Annex 1 and FDA inspectors now challenge. Equipment design is shifting toward integrated cycles, validated drying, electronic batch records, and reduced water and energy consumption. Washer-sterilizer-dryers process stoppers, plungers, and format parts in one chamber, eliminate manual transfers, and command two to three times the value of a washing-only unit. On rotary and linear container lines, ultrasonic pre-wash stations, recirculated water-for-injection rinses, and particle-free final rinses are being integrated with depyrogenation tunnels and filling machines so vial and ampoule lines run at 36,000-48,000 containers per hour, with lower particle and endotoxin loads and less WFI per container. External washers remove product residue from filled and lyophilized vials before inspection and labeling, and they are a new line growing with lyophilization capacity. Modern cabinet and chamber washers add HEPA-filtered drying, RFID rack recognition, robotic loading, and remote monitoring, supporting 21 CFR Part 11 compliance and reducing operator intervention. Water-recovery and heat-recovery options cut utility use per cycle by 20-40%, which matters for CDMOs running washers around the clock. These innovations greatly help sterile manufacturers, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers meet contamination-control expectations while increasing throughput, leading to higher value per installation even as unit growth remains moderate.

The primary packaging container washing equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical washing equipment market.

Due to their installation on every new aseptic filling line and their high unit value, the primary packaging container washing equipment segment retains the largest market share in the global pharmaceutical washing equipment market. Syntegon, Bausch+Ströbel, IMA Life, Marchesini/Corima, Steriline, Groninger, Truking, Tofflon, and Shinva supply rotary and linear washers for vials, ampoules, cartridges, and syringes as part of integrated washing-depyrogenation-filling lines, placing them at every sterile injectables, biologics, and vaccine site. Moreover, new sterile injectable, biologics, and vaccine capacity is being built in the US, Europe, China, and India, adding new lines every year, while replacements for rotary washers installed more than 15 years ago sustain demand at existing sites. Higher speeds (up to 48,000 containers per hour), ultrasonic pre-wash, recirculated WFI rinsing, validated particle removal, and quick format changeover between vial sizes raise the value per line. These washers are the most widely installed and have the highest unit value, leading the global market.

The in-line/continuous washing systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global pharmaceutical washing equipment market during the forecast period.

The global in-line/continuous washing systems segment is expected to have the highest CAGR, driven by the number of new aseptic filling lines installed each year. Through integrated line projects, suppliers provide rotary and linear container washers alongside depyrogenation tunnels, filling and closing machines, and isolators; therefore, every sterile injectables, biologics, or vaccine capacity project adds a washer. Such line-based demand grows faster than the replacement-led demand for batch cabinet and chamber washers. In addition, manufacturers are adding ultrasonic pre-wash stations, WFI recirculation, water recovery, and automatic format changeover to in-line washers, increasing each installation's value. This capacity-linked growth, along with the shift of Chinese and Indian manufacturers toward higher-specification rotary lines for export-approved sites, makes in-line/continuous systems the fastest-growing processing mode, especially in Asia Pacific and North America, where new sterile capacity is concentrated.

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The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR among the major regions in the global market for pharmaceutical washing equipment, driven by continued additions of sterile injectable, biologics, and CDMO capacity in countries such as China and India. Rapid growth in domestic demand for injectables and biologics, coupled with export-oriented investment and US FDA and EU inspection pressure, has led manufacturers to install new aseptic lines and upgrade existing washers. Consequently, demand for rotary vial washers, GMP cabinet washers, and laboratory glassware washers has grown. Beyond the large number of licensed manufacturing sites, competitive domestic OEMs (Truking, Tofflon, Shinva, Pharmalab, ACG), improving local manufacturing quality, and South Korea's biologics CDMO build-out are driving washer sales in the region. For instance, a rotary washer supplied by a domestic OEM at 25-40% of the Western price makes new aseptic lines affordable for mid-size manufacturers, which is driving rising equipment sales across the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment companies include SteelcoBelimed AG (Switzerland), STERIS plc (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A. (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Bausch+Stroebel SE & Co. KG (Germany), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Truking Technology Ltd. (China), Tofflon Science and Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Steriline S.r.l. (Italy), Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), groninger & co. gmbh (Germany), PennTech Machinery Corp. (US), IWT S.r.l. (Italy), Mueller AG (Switzerland), Amsonic AG (Switzerland), Brinox d.o.o. (Slovenia), LAST Technology S.r.l. (Italy), Glatt GmbH (Germany), BSW-Anlagenbau GmbH/MBL (Germany), De Lama S.p.A. (Italy), ATEC Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany), Riebesam GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MMM Group (Germany), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany), Smeg S.p.A. (Italy), PTA Pharma-Technischer Apparatebau GmbH (Germany), Sani-Matic, Inc. (US), and Tuttnauer (Israel).

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Pharmaceutical Washing Equipment Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment/Funding Context

The pharmaceutical washing equipment market has witnessed significant strategic investment and consolidation activity between 2024 and 2026, driven by rising demand for sterile injectable and biologics manufacturing capacity. Miele and Metall Zug combined Steelco and Belimed into SteelcoBelimed AG in June 2024, creating the largest dedicated supplier of GMP washers and pharma sterilizers in Europe with net sales of CHF 435.8 million in 2025, and consolidating two service networks across Europe and North America. Syntegon Technology strengthened its aseptic-processing portfolio by acquiring Telstar from Azbil Corporation, adding sterilization and freeze-drying capabilities alongside its liquid-pharma lines, which include rotary and linear container washers. Sani-Matic expanded its hygienic washing portfolio by acquiring Douglas Machines Corp., and AGIC Capital's majority investment in ATEC Pharmatechnik continues to fund expansion of stopper-processing and combined washing-sterilization systems in the US and Asia. Fill-finish OEMs such as Bausch+Ströbel, IMA Life, and Gröninger are investing in US and Asian assembly and service capacity to follow their customers' onshoring and CDMO projects, while Chinese groups Truking and Tofflon are expanding export-approved rotary-washer lines. Overall, the market is characterized by consolidation among European washer and sterilizer specialists, capacity expansion by fill-finish line OEMs, and strategic investments to support the long-term growth of sterile and biologic drug manufacturing.

Revenue Shift Context

The pharmaceutical washing equipment market is driven by the build-out of sterile injectable, biologics, and vaccine fill-finish capacity, EU GMP Annex 1 and FDA data-integrity requirements, and the replacement of the large installed base of GMP washers and rotary washers commissioned during the 2005-2012 investment wave, all of which are increasing demand for validated washing systems. As a result, the pharmaceutical washing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 958.3 million in 2026 to USD 1,301.6 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%. In 2025, the primary packaging container washing equipment segment accounted for the highest share in the global market because rotary and linear container washers are installed on every new aseptic line and carry the highest unit value. Revenue growth is also shifting geographically toward Asia Pacific, particularly China, India, and South Korea, where new sterile capacity and biologics CDMOs are concentrated, and domestic OEMs supply most in-line washer units. In parallel, industry consolidation, including the SteelcoBelimed joint venture and Syntegon's acquisition of Telstar, is concentrating batch-washer and aseptic-line revenues among fewer large European suppliers. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on combined washing-sterilization-drying systems, external washers for lyophilized vials, ultrasonic and hybrid washing, and data-integrity-compliant controls, which command higher average selling prices and support margin expansion. As a result, market revenue growth is expected to outpace volume growth, supported by both new sterile capacity and a favorable product mix.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical washing equipment market are increasing as companies seek to combine washer and sterilizer portfolios into complete aseptic-processing packages, acquire closure-processing and in-line washing technologies, strengthen service networks in North America and Asia, and gain complementary validation and automation capabilities. The growing importance of integrated fill-finish lines, robotics, digital cycle documentation, and sustainability (water and energy recovery) is further encouraging technology-focused acquisitions and consolidation among European specialists.

PHARMACEUTICAL WASHING EQUIPMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2024 Joint Venture Miele & Cie. KG (Germany) Metall Zug AG/Belimed (Switzerland) Miele (67%) and Metall Zug (33%) completed the SteelcoBelimed joint venture, combining Steelco's GMP pharma washers with Belimed's Life Science washing and sterilization business into the largest dedicated supplier of pharmaceutical washing equipment in Europe (net sales CHF 435.8 million in 2025). November 2024 Acquisition Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany) Telstar/Azbil Corporation (Japan) Syntegon announced the acquisition of Telstar from Azbil, adding sterilization, freeze-drying, and aseptic-processing capabilities to its liquid-pharma lines, which include rotary and linear vial, ampoule, cartridge, and syringe washers. August 2025 Acquisition Sani-Matic, Inc. (US) Douglas Machines Corp. (US) Sani-Matic acquired Douglas Machines Corp., expanding its hygienic washing portfolio of clean-out-of-place parts washers and cabinet washers for pharmaceutical, biotech, and food manufacturers.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global pharmaceutical washing equipment market is fragmented, with SteelcoBelimed leading with a 9-11% market share, supported by the broadest GMP washer portfolio and the combined Steelco and Belimed service network in Europe and North America. Getinge (8-9%) benefits from its integrated Life Science offering of GEW/Lancer washers, sterilizers, and isolators, while Syntegon (5-7%) and STERIS (5-6%) derive their shares from rotary container washers on aseptic lines and from the US Life Sciences installed base, respectively. Miele Professional (5-6%) supplies the largest volume of laboratory glassware washers to pharmaceutical QC and R&D laboratories. Together, these five players account for roughly one-third of the market; the remainder is shared among fill-finish OEMs (Bausch+Ströbel, IMA Life, Marchesini/Corima, Steriline, and Gröninger), Chinese and Indian suppliers (Truking, Tofflon, Shinva, Pharmalab, and ACG), and European batch-washer specialists (Fedegari, IWT, Mueller, ATEC, De Lama, and LAST Technology), reflecting a market where scale, validation support, and service coverage decide share.

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