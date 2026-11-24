Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Set for Sustained Growth at a CAGR of 2.7% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by the Growing Focus on Advanced Therapies | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's latest research, theImmune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2026-2036.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States accounted for approximately 69% of the total 7MM ITP market in 2025. The estimated ITP patient population across these markets was approximately 224,600 prevalent cases, including cases progressing from the acute to chronic phase.

The ITP market is characterized by established treatments, increasing adoption of targeted therapies, and an evolving clinical pipeline. Key investigational therapies include mezagitamab (TAK-079) by Takeda, ianalumab (VAY736) by Novartis, cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703) by Oscotec/Agios, and budoprutug (TNT119) by Climb Bio.

DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report evaluates the ITP epidemiology, treatment landscape, marketed and ITP emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, and ITP market opportunities across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Summary

Immune thrombocytopenic purpura market size was USD 3.6 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest ITP market share, i.e., 69% of any market covered among the 7MM in 2025.

of any market covered among the 7MM in 2025. Approximately 224,600 prevalent ITP cases (including cases progressed from the acute phase) were reported across the 7MM in 2025.

prevalent ITP cases (including cases progressed from the acute phase) were reported across the 7MM in 2025. Leading immune thrombocytopenic purpura companies, such as Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Oscotec, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Climb Bio, Incyte Corporation, CRISPR Therapeutics, Cullinan Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Lakefront Biotherapeutics West LLC, and others, are developing new immune thrombocytopenic purpura treatment drugs that can be available in the immune thrombocytopenic purpura market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new immune thrombocytopenic purpura treatment drugs that can be available in the immune thrombocytopenic purpura market in the coming years. The promising therapies in ITP clinical trials include Mezagitamab (TAK-079), Ianalumab (VAY736), Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703), Budoprutug (TNT119), Tafasitamab (MONJUVI), Zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel/CTX112), Velinotamig (CLN-803/GR1803), Gamgertamig (OM336), and others.

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As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, Ianalumab's four once-monthly doses may offer an advantage over mezagitamab's chronic-treatment approach by providing a finite-course treatment option, while its potential use in both newly diagnosed and chronic ITP could broaden its addressable patient population.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market

Rising Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura: Increasing incidence of ITP across both pediatric and adult populations is expanding the pool of patients requiring diagnosis, monitoring, and long-term treatment. Greater recognition of primary and secondary ITP is also supporting market growth.

Increasing incidence of ITP across both pediatric and adult populations is expanding the pool of patients requiring diagnosis, monitoring, and long-term treatment. Greater recognition of primary and secondary ITP is also supporting market growth. Growing Adoption of Novel Targeted Therapies: The development of therapies targeting specific pathways involved in platelet production and immune dysregulation is broadening treatment options beyond conventional corticosteroids and immunosuppressants. TPO receptor agonists and other targeted approaches are increasingly incorporated into treatment strategies.

The development of therapies targeting specific pathways involved in platelet production and immune dysregulation is broadening treatment options beyond conventional corticosteroids and immunosuppressants. TPO receptor agonists and other targeted approaches are increasingly incorporated into treatment strategies. Increasing Demand for Second-Line and Chronic ITP Treatments: A significant proportion of patients experience inadequate responses, relapse, or steroid dependence, creating sustained demand for second-line therapies. This is supporting the use of thrombopoietin receptor agonists, rituximab, fostamatinib, and other advanced treatment options.

A significant proportion of patients experience inadequate responses, relapse, or steroid dependence, creating sustained demand for second-line therapies. This is supporting the use of thrombopoietin receptor agonists, rituximab, fostamatinib, and other advanced treatment options. Advancements in Drug Development and Clinical Research: Increased investment in ITP research is driving the evaluation of novel mechanisms, improved formulations, and therapies with better efficacy and safety profiles. Ongoing clinical trials of therapies such as Mezagitamab (TAK-079; Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Ianalumab (VAY736; Novartis), Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703; Oscotec and Agios Pharmaceuticals), Budoprutug (TNT119; Climb Bio), and others are expected to expand the future treatment landscape.

Download the report to understand the top ITP emerging therapies @ Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Clinical Trials

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Analysis

The first-line ITP treatment landscape remains relatively limited, primarily comprising corticosteroids and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) , while the second-line treatment landscape continues to expand.

, while the second-line treatment landscape continues to expand. TPO receptor agonists (TPO-RAs), rituximab, fostamatinib, and rilzabrutinib are generally used following an inadequate response to or dependence on initial therapy.

are generally used following an inadequate response to or dependence on initial therapy. The approved ITP treatment landscape includes rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ), avatrombopag (DOPTELET/DOPTELET SPRINKLE), romiplostim (NPLATE/ROMIPLATE), fostamatinib (TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE), eltrombopag (PROMACTA/REVOLADE), efgartigimod alfa (VYVGART), rituximab (RITUXAN) , and other therapies.

, and other therapies. Rilzabrutinib further broadened the targeted oral treatment landscape as the first BTK inhibitor approved for ITP. The therapy received FDA approval in August 2025 for adults with persistent or chronic ITP who had an insufficient response to previous treatment.

The emerging ITP pipeline includes Takeda Pharmaceuticals' mezagitamab (TAK-079), Novartis' ianalumab (VAY736), Pfizer's PF-06835375, Oscotec and Agios Pharmaceuticals' cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703), Incyte Corporation's tafasitamab (INCA000585/MONJUVI), Nuvig Therapeutics' NVG-2089, Bristol-Myers Squibb's zola-cel (BMS-986353), Climb Bio's budoprutug (TNT119) , and other investigational candidates.

, and other investigational candidates. The emerging pipeline is increasingly shifting toward approaches that address the underlying autoimmune mechanisms of ITP rather than focusing solely on increasing platelet production.

Mezagitamab targets CD38-expressing plasma cells, while ianalumab combines B-cell depletion with inhibition of the BAFF-R pathway, and budoprutug targets CD19-positive B cells.

targets CD38-expressing plasma cells, while ianalumab combines B-cell depletion with inhibition of the BAFF-R pathway, and budoprutug targets CD19-positive B cells. This growing mechanistic diversity could broaden treatment options for patients who fail to respond to, become dependent on, or are intolerant to TPO-RAs and other established therapies.

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Competitive Landscape

Some of the immune thrombocytopenic purpura drugs under development include Mezagitamab (TAK-079; Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Ianalumab (VAY736; Novartis), Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703; Oscotec and Agios Pharmaceuticals), Budoprutug (TNT119; Climb Bio), Tafasitamab (MONJUVI; Incyte Corporation), Zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel/CTX112; CRISPR Therapeutics), Velinotamig (CLN-803/GR1803; Cullinan Therapeutics), Gamgertamig (OM336; Gilead Sciences and Lakefront Biotherapeutics West LLC), and others.

Takeda's Mezagitamab is a potential best-in-class, fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to CD38-expressing cells, including plasmablasts, plasma cells, and natural killer cells, thereby promoting their depletion. The therapy is designed to provide rapid and sustained improvements in platelet response and restore platelet counts to functional levels. Mezagitamab is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic ITP. In 2025, mezagitamab received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the EMA and Japan's MHLW, as well as Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the US FDA for chronic ITP. Takeda Pharmaceuticals anticipates regulatory filings for mezagitamab in ITP in FY2028-FY2029.

Novartis' Ianalumab is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of various B cell-driven autoimmune diseases, including ITP. The therapy employs a dual mechanism of action, combining B cell depletion through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) with disruption of BAFF-R-mediated signaling involved in B cell function and survival. Clinical studies of ianalumab in ITP have demonstrated promising efficacy and a favorable safety profile. The asset originated from an early collaboration with MorphoSys, which was subsequently acquired by Novartis in 2024. According to Novartis' July 2026 corporate presentation, Phase III VAYHIT-1 data for ianalumab in first-line ITP are expected in the second half of 2026, with regulatory submissions in the first- and second-line settings anticipated in 2027. In addition, Novartis announced in December 2025 plans to submit VAYHIT-2 data in 2027.

Oscotec and Agios Pharmaceuticals' Cevidoplenib is a next-generation oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor designed to reduce autoantibody-mediated platelet destruction, a key pathogenic mechanism in ITP. SYK is a signaling enzyme involved in antibody-mediated immune cell activation. By inhibiting SYK-dependent signaling pathways, cevidoplenib is intended to reduce antibody-mediated platelet clearance and support the restoration of platelet counts.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the ITP treatment landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the ITP treatment landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

See the ITP clinical trials landscape by phase and company @ Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Medications

Recent Developments in the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market

In August 2026, Argenx, in its corporate presentation, anticipated Phase III data readout in ITP of efgartigimod in 1H of 2027.

in its corporate presentation, anticipated Phase III data readout in ITP of efgartigimod in 1H of 2027. In August 2026, CRISPR Therapeutics announced that the enrollment across the zugo-cel autoimmune clinical program continues in ITP and expects to provide further updates in the 2H 2026.

announced that the enrollment across the zugo-cel autoimmune clinical program continues in ITP and expects to provide further updates in the 2H 2026. According to Novartis's July 2026 corporate presentation , the company anticipates ianalumab 1L ITP Phase III (VAYHIT-1) data readout in 2H 2026.

, the company anticipates ianalumab 1L ITP Phase III (VAYHIT-1) data readout in 2H 2026. In July 2026, Incyte Corporation, in its Q2 2026 financial update, anticipates data readout of tafasitamab in 2H of 2026 along with submissions under review.

in its Q2 2026 financial update, anticipates data readout of tafasitamab in 2H of 2026 along with submissions under review. In June 2026, Climb Bio announced that budoprutug additional data in ITP is anticipated by year-end 2026.

announced that budoprutug additional data in ITP is anticipated by year-end 2026. In June 2026, Agios Pharmaceuticals announced an agreement with Oscotec to license the exclusive global rights to cevidoplenib. Agios will obtain exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize cevidoplenib across all indications and will assume full responsibility for future development and commercialization costs.

announced an agreement with Oscotec to license the exclusive global rights to cevidoplenib. Agios will obtain exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize cevidoplenib across all indications and will assume full responsibility for future development and commercialization costs. In June 2026, Sanofi announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) approved rilzabrutinib for adults with persistent or chronic ITP who have an inadequate response to other therapies or for whom tolerability is problematic.

Immune

Thrombocytopenic

Purpura Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom,

and Japan]. Immune Thrombocytopenic

Purpura Market CAGR 2.7 % Immune Thrombocytopenic

Purpura Market Size in

2025 USD 3.6 Billion Key Immune

Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Companies Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Oscotec, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Climb Bio,

Incyte Corporation, CRISPR Therapeutics, Cullinan Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Lakefront

Biotherapeutics West LLC, Sanofi, Sobi, Asahi Kasei, Amgen, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei

Pharmaceutical, Grifols, Novartis, Argenx, Zenyaku Kogyo, and others Key Immune

Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Therapies Mezagitamab (TAK-079), Ianalumab (VAY736), Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703), Budoprutug

(TNT119), Tafasitamab (MONJUVI), Zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel/CTX112), Velinotamig

(CLN-803/GR1803), Gamgertamig (OM336), WAYRILZ, DOPTELET/DOPTELET SPRINKLE,

NPLATE/ROMIPLATE, TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE, PROMACTA/REVOLADE, VYVGART,

RITUXAN, YIMMUGO, and others

What's the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (ITP Incident Cases, ITP Prevalent Cases, ITP Progression from Acute to Chronic, ITP Prevalent Cases by Gender, ITP Prevalent Cases by Type, Treated Cases of Acute ITP, and Line-wise Treated Cases of Chronic ITP, treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

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Table of Contents

1 Immune ThrombocytopenicPurpura Market Key Insights 2 Immune ThrombocytopenicPurpura Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of ITP 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 ITP Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Phase, Route of Administration [RoA]), and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of ITP by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of ITP by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview of ITP 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of ITP 7.3 Pathophysiology ofITP 7.4 Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Treatment 7.7 Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 ITP Incident Cases in the 7MM 8.4 ITP Prevalent Cases in the 7MM 8.5 ITP Prevalent Cases (including progressed cases from acute) in the 7MM 8.6 The United States 8.6.1 ITP Incident Cases in the United States 8.6.2 ITP Prevalent Cases in the United States 8.6.3 ITP Progression from Acute to Chronic in the United States 8.6.4 ITP Prevalent Cases (including progressed cases from acute) in the United States 8.6.5 ITP Prevalent Cases by Gender in the United States 8.6.6 ITP Prevalent Cases by Type (Primary and Secondary) in the United States 8.6.7 Treated Cases of Acute ITP in the United States 8.6.8 Line-wise Treated Cases of Chronic ITP in the United States 8.7 EU4 and the UK 8.8 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies of ITP 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies 10.2 Rilzabrutinib (WAYRILZ): Sanofi 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.5 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.6 Safety & Efficacy 10.2.7 Analyst Views 10.3 Avatrombopag (DOPTELET/DOPTELET SPRINKLE): Sobi and Asahi Kasei 10.4 Romiplostim (NPLATE/ROMIPLATE): Amgen 10.5 Fostamatinib (TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE): Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, and Grifols 10.6 Eltrombopag (PROMACTA/REVOLADE): Novartis 10.7 Efgartigimod alfa (VYVGART): Argenx 10.8 Rituximab (RITUXAN): Zenyaku Kogyo 10.9 YIMMUGO (BT-595): Grifols (Biotest) 11 Emerging Therapies of ITP 11.1 Competition Landscape of Emerging Drugs 11.2 Mezagitamab (TAK-079): Takeda Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Ianalumab (VAY736): Novartis 11.4 Cevidoplenib (SKI-O-703): Oscotec and Agios Pharmaceuticals 11.5 Budoprutug (TNT119): Climb Bio 11.6 Tafasitamab (MONJUVI): Incyte Corporation 11.7 Zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel/CTX112): CRISPR Therapeutics 11.8 Velinotamig (CLN-803/GR1803): Cullinan Therapeutics 11.9 Gamgertamig (OM336): Gilead Sciences and Lakefront Biotherapeutics West LLC 12 ITP Market: 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of ITP in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of ITP by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of ITP in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of ITP by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market 12.9 Japan Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market 13 Unmet Needs of ITP 14 SWOT Analysis of ITP 15 KOL Views of ITP 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 DelveInsight Capabilities

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