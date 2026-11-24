Organizations detected fewer than one in four of the risky signal types observed in Living Security's 2026 study, on average

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / A security team's priorities can shift well before its next annual review. Employees change roles, gain access to sensitive systems and encounter new threats. Living Security, the AI-native Human Risk Management (HRM) company, today called on security teams to use current risk data to decide where to act and set measurable risk reduction targets in their 2027 plans.

The Highest-Risk 10% Accounted for Roughly Three-Quarters of Measured Risky Behavior

Living Security's The Moving Target: 2026 State of Human Risk found that the highest-risk 10% of employees accounted for roughly three-quarters of measured risky behavior. Membership in that group changed over time. In the latest period studied, 64% of employees in the highest-risk group were new to it compared with the prior period. Download the 2026 State of Human Risk report .

Before setting a reduction target, teams can audit which signals their current tools capture. The study found that organizations detected fewer than one in four of the risky signal types observed across the full sample, on average. For the incidents they want to prevent in 2027, teams can use that audit to identify gaps and set a baseline they can measure again after taking action.

"Whatever you call your program, a CISO should be able to point to the signals behind every risk reduction target," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "Human Risk Management starts with knowing which signals you can see and where you have gaps. That gives you a basis for deciding where to act and showing whether exposure fell."

How to Measure Whether Exposure Falls

For a team focused on account takeover, the baseline could be the share of days employees with access to sensitive systems go without phishing-resistant multifactor authentication. The team can use identity data to identify those employees, help them enroll and measure the same group again. As employees change roles or gain access, the team can reassess who needs attention.

Across identity and access action plans in the study, users spent 77% less time in the risky state that triggered the plan during the 90 days after the condition cleared compared with the 90 days before. The share of days spent in that state fell from 16.8% to 3.9%.

The same planning discipline applies to AI agents. For each agent with access to sensitive systems or data, security teams can identify its owner, document its permissions and flag access it doesn't need. Teams can then track how many agents still have excess access after tightening permissions and report changes in exposure to the board.

Build Your 2027 Plan With the Free HRM Program Planner

Answer five questions in Living Security's free HRM Program Planner, and Livvy shows which playbooks to run first and what systems each one needs. Teams can use those recommendations to spot gaps in their current setup before committing to a 2027 roadmap. An HRM expert walks teams through the Planner and helps them build 12- and 24-month roadmaps. Request access to the free HRM Program Planner .

Teams can use the open HRM Framework 2.0 to choose which breach scenarios to prioritize and the 2027 Human Risk Management Calendar to schedule awareness campaigns around those priorities. Explore HRM Framework 2.0 and download the 2027 calendar .

About Living Security

Living Security is the AI-native Human Risk Management company. The Living Security Platform connects behavioral, identity and threat signals to help security teams identify workforce risk across people and AI agents, take targeted action and measure how exposure changes over time. Learn more at livingsecurity.com .

Media Contact

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-calls-for-risk-reduction-targets-in-2027-security-1256553