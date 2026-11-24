Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Alycia Calvert, EY Canada Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Baer, Partner and EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Program Director, along with program winners, alumni, judges, program sponsors and firm executives, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program.





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Tonight, Canada's 2026 national winner will be announced and will go on to represent the country on the global stage alongside leading entrepreneurs from around the world.

Since 1994, EY has recognized more than 3,500 finalists and 1,550 award recipients, celebrating Canadian entrepreneurs whose passion, innovation and expertise are solving complex challenges and shaping the future. Together with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Community, EY's entrepreneurship programs help businesses develop and scale, fostering an inclusive ecosystem that builds a stronger Canada.

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