The Automotive AI Startup Innovation Challenge demonstrates AUMOVIO's commitment to identifying and advancing technologies that can help shape the future of mobility

Ten startups presented solutions addressing critical areas of AI-enabled vehicles, including compute infrastructure, software orchestration, cybersecurity, and fleet-scale learning

co-pace, AUMOVIO's global startup organization, serves as the company's innovation engine focused on startup partnerships, investments, and technology scouting

co-pace, AUMOVIO's global startup organization, recently hosted the Automotive AI Startup Innovation Challenge, bringing together ten startups to explore AI technologies with potential real-world applications. Hosted at Newlab Detroit, the event was designed to connect startups with AUMOVIO in order to create opportunities to support the next generation of software-defined and AI-enabled vehicles.

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Dr. Otmar Schreiner, managing director of co-pace, delivering keynote address.

"Innovation and connectivity are intertwined," said Dr. Otmar Schreiner, managing director of co-pace. "Our startup organization is experienced in connecting AUMOVIO with a global network of startups and exploring new opportunities, together. Expanding these connections in North America allows us to invest in the pursuit of what is next."

Through co-pace, the company engages with several hundred startups annually around the world, helping bring innovation closer to the business. This challenge strengthens co-pace's involvement in North America, welcoming new avenues to connect with external tech ecosystems.

Exploration into the next generation of AI

The challenge focused on four technology areas relevant to AUMOVIO: AI compute platforms, AI orchestration software, intelligent zonal architecture, and fleet learning data platforms. Each addresses critical aspects of intelligent infrastructure needed to support advanced applications. As vehicles become more AI-enabled, the demand for secure, reliable integration throughout the vehicle's life cycle is imperative.

From startup ideas to real-world applications

Participating startups presented solutions that were evaluated for technical feasibility, integration capabilities, runtime monitoring, security, and measurable improvements in model performance and data usability. The objective was to identify an approach that could complement AUMOVIO's existing capabilities while supporting further exploration, validation, and potential integration.

Following the presentation, a winner will be selected to advance toward a proof of concept (PoC). The next phase is to evaluate the selected technology's potential application within AUMOVIO's systems. For AUMOVIO, the collaboration provides an additional pipeline to startup talent, new ideas, and solutions in AI-enabled systems.

"Our innovation strategy requires us to anticipate what comes next and learn how to harness it," shared Seyed Hajimirza, head of innovation, AUMOVIO, North America. "We can challenge conventional approaches and forge new pathways by collaborating with technology partners. That's how we continue to lead."

With co-pace, AUMOVIO continues to explore innovation across the global tech ecosystem. By combining startup agility with AUMOVIO's long-standing expertise, the company remains future-ready and well-positioned for automotive transformation.

More information about AUMOVIO's AI partnerships and collaborations can be found here.

About co-pace

co-pace is AUMOVIO's global startup organization. The team identifies innovative technology companies worldwide, builds strategic partnerships, and supports the joint development of new products, business models and technologies. Its goal is to accelerate the path from innovation to market and create lasting value for customers, partners, and AUMOVIO.

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In September 2025, AUMOVIO emerged as a spin-off from Continental's former Automotive group sector and has since established itself as an independent technology company. The company offers a broad portfolio for safe, exciting, connected and autonomous mobility, including sensor solutions, displays, brake and comfort systems as well as extensive expertise in software, architecture platforms and advanced driver assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In fiscal year 2025, AUMOVIO generated sales of 18.5 billion. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, AUMOVIO has around 82,000 employees at more than 80 locations worldwide.

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Contacts:

Press contact

Cydney Foster

External Communications Specialist

AUMOVIO, North America

Phone: +1 (248) 285-7807

Email: cydney.foster@aumovio.com