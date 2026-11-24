Drug Device Combination Products Market worth $415.22 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Drug Device Combination Products Market is projected to reach USD 415.22 billion by 2031 from USD 265.17 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 297 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 317 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Drug Device Combination Products Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Drug Device Combination Products Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 265.17 billion

USD 265.17 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 415.22 billion

USD 415.22 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.4%

Drug Device Combination Products Market Trends & Insights:

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

By product, the injectable drug delivery devices segment accounted for a 76.4% share of the drug device combination products market in 2025.

By application, the obesity management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

By End user, the home care settings segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

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The growing population of patients with chronic diseases, along with an increasing elderly population, is driving the demand for drug device combination products. Technological advances are improving patient convenience and compliance, while more individuals adopt home-based and self-administration methods. Additionally, government initiatives are improving access to these products, and emerging markets are creating new opportunities. These factors are expected to support growth in the drug device combination products market during the forecast period.

The injectable drug delivery segment registered the largest market share of the global drug device combination products market in 2025.

By product type, the drug device combination products market is categorized into injectable drug delivery devices, drug-eluting stents, inhalers, infusion pumps, transdermal patches, drug-eluting balloon catheters, and other related products. Among these, injectable drug delivery devices hold the largest market share because they deliver medications quickly, accurately, and efficiently. This is particularly important for managing conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. Injectable devices are designed for ease of use, with options like prefilled syringes and autoinjectors that improve adherence by enabling convenient self-administration. They are also essential for biologic therapies, which often cannot be taken orally due to poor bioavailability. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ongoing innovations in injectable technologies further solidify their dominant market position.

Home care settings are expected to grow at a significant rate in the drug device combination products market during the forecast period.

The drug device combination products market is divided into several end-user categories, including hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, home care settings, and other end users. Among these, the home care settings segment is expected to grow significantly. Several factors are driving this increase: the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, the convenience of self-administration, technological advances, and favorable reimbursement options. Together, these factors are driving increased use of drug device combination products in home settings.

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The North America market is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, the drug device combination products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market captured a significant share, largely due to the growing geriatric population and rising chronic disease cases. Additionally, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and supportive government initiatives to enhance access to drug device combination products have contributed to this growth. The geographical expansion and presence of key players in the region are also expected to support the development of the drug device combination products market in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the Drug Device Combination Products companies include Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and AbbVie Inc. (US), among others.

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