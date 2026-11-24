BK Virus Infection Market Projected to Expand Significantly at 45% CAGR by 2036 as Novel Therapies Advance Toward Commercialization | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DelveInsight's latest research, the BK virus infection market was USD 35 million across the 7MM in 2025, with a tremendous 45% CAGR forecast through 2036.

The United States accounted for approximately 55% of the total 7MM BK virus market in 2025. The total number of BKVAN cases across the 7MM is projected to rise from approximately 4,000 cases in 2025, primarily driven by the expanding kidney transplant population, sustained use of immunosuppressive therapies, and enhanced screening and monitoring of BKPyV DNAemia in kidney transplant recipients.

This growth is driven by its rare disease designation, high unmet clinical need, and growing awareness leading to earlier diagnosis. Additionally, the launch of targeted therapies such as Potravitug (Ipsen/Memo Therapeutics), AIC468 (AiCuris/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals), MAU868 (Vera Therapeutics), LB-DTK-BKV (LucasBio), and others are expected to drive steady growth in the 7MM BK virus infection market from 2026-2036, with strong commercial implications.

DelveInsight's BK Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036 report evaluates the BKV epidemiology, treatment landscape, marketed and BKV emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, and BKV market opportunities across the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

BK Virus Infection Market Summary

The BK virus infection market size was USD 35 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for about 55% of the 7MM BK virus infection market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered.

of the 7MM BK virus infection market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered. The total number of BKVAN cases across the 7MM is expected to increase from approximately 4000 cases in 2025, primarily reflecting the growing kidney transplant population, continued exposure to immunosuppressive therapy, and improved screening and surveillance for BKPyV DNAemia among kidney transplant recipients.

cases in 2025, primarily reflecting the growing kidney transplant population, continued exposure to immunosuppressive therapy, and improved screening and surveillance for BKPyV DNAemia among kidney transplant recipients. Leading BK virus infection companies, such as Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, AiCuris, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, LucasBio, and others, are developing new BK virus infection treatment drugs that can be available in the BK virus infection market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new BK virus infection treatment drugs that can be available in the BK virus infection market in the coming years. The promising therapies in BKV infection clinical trials include Potravitug, AIC468, MAU868, LB-DTK-BKV, LB-DTK-MV, and others.

Download the free sample page to discover new treatments for BK virus infection @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/bk-virus-bkv-infection-market

As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, "Potravitug is expected to demonstrate a medium-to-fast uptake trajectory across the 7MM within the BKVAN/BK-DNAemia segment, reflecting its more advanced development stage and the regulatory support it has received through Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations."

BK Virus Infection Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. BK Virus Infection Market CAGR 45 % BK Virus Infection Market Size in 2025 USD 35 Million Key BK Virus Infection Companies Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, AiCuris, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, LucasBio, and others Key BK Virus Infection Therapies Potravitug, AIC468, MAU868, LB-DTK-BKV, LB-DTK-MV, and others

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the BK Virus Infection Market

Increasing Number of Kidney Transplant Procedures: The growing number of kidney transplant procedures is driving demand for effective BK virus infection management. Kidney transplant recipients are particularly vulnerable to viral reactivation due to immunosuppressive therapy, increasing the need for regular monitoring, early diagnosis, and targeted treatments.

The growing number of kidney transplant procedures is driving demand for effective BK virus infection management. Kidney transplant recipients are particularly vulnerable to viral reactivation due to immunosuppressive therapy, increasing the need for regular monitoring, early diagnosis, and targeted treatments. High Risk of BK Virus-Associated Nephropathy: BK virus-associated nephropathy (BKVAN) is a significant complication among kidney transplant recipients and can lead to progressive kidney damage, graft dysfunction, and transplant failure. The clinical and economic burden of these complications is encouraging the development of more effective antiviral therapies.

BK virus-associated nephropathy (BKVAN) is a significant complication among kidney transplant recipients and can lead to progressive kidney damage, graft dysfunction, and transplant failure. The clinical and economic burden of these complications is encouraging the development of more effective antiviral therapies. Advancements in Targeted Antiviral Drug Development: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as Ipsen, Memo Therapeutics, AiCuris, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, LucasBio, and others are exploring novel approaches, including monoclonal antibodies, virus-neutralizing agents, and other targeted antiviral therapies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies such as and others are exploring novel approaches, including monoclonal antibodies, virus-neutralizing agents, and other targeted antiviral therapies. Growing Pipeline of Investigational BK Virus Therapies: The advancement of investigational candidates, including Potravitug (Ipsen/Memo Therapeutics), AIC468 (AiCuris/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals), MAU868 (Vera Therapeutics), LB-DTK-BKV (LucasBio), LB-DTK-MV (LucasBio), and others, is generating interest in the BK virus infection market.

Download the report to understand the top emerging BK virus infection drugs @ BK Virus Infection Clinical Trials

BK Virus Infection Market Analysis

The BK virus infection market is gradually transitioning from conventional management strategies, primarily involving supportive care and immunosuppression reduction, toward targeted antiviral treatments and virus-specific immunotherapies.

The development of novel therapies capable of directly suppressing viral replication while preserving graft function is expected to support future market expansion by addressing significant unmet treatment needs.

Nevertheless, the lack of approved BKV-specific therapies, limitations in early diagnosis, and the challenge of balancing viral control with the prevention of transplant rejection are likely to remain key barriers to market growth.

Increasing adoption of routine BK virus surveillance and risk-based intervention strategies is expected to transform the BKV infection treatment landscape by facilitating earlier intervention with emerging antivirals and virus-specific immunotherapies.

These developments could improve graft outcomes, encourage the uptake of innovative treatments, and strengthen their role in transplant care.

Currently, treatment primarily relies on reducing immunosuppression to control viral replication while minimizing the risk of graft rejection.

Adjunctive therapies, including leflunomide, mTOR inhibitors, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and cidofovir , are used in selected cases; however, their clinical utility remains uncertain because of limited and inconsistent supporting evidence.

, are used in selected cases; however, their clinical utility remains uncertain because of limited and inconsistent supporting evidence. Pipeline candidates such as AIC468, MAU868, and LB-DTK-BKV are being investigated to address the limitations of existing BKV infection management through targeted antiviral and virus-specific immunotherapeutic approaches.

are being investigated to address the limitations of existing BKV infection management through targeted antiviral and virus-specific immunotherapeutic approaches. These investigational therapies aim to inhibit BK viral replication more effectively, preserve transplanted kidney function, and broaden treatment options for kidney transplant recipients.

Their clinical progress and potential introduction into the market could help reshape the treatment paradigm and address the substantial unmet need for effective BKV-specific therapies.

BK Virus Infection Competitive Landscape

Some of the BKV infection drugs under development include Potravitug (Ipsen/Memo Therapeutics), AIC468 (AiCuris/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals), MAU868 (Vera Therapeutics), LB-DTK-BKV (LucasBio), LB-DTK-MV (LucasBio), and others.

Ipsen/Memo Therapeutics' Potravitug is an investigational, fully human IgG1-kappa monoclonal antibody that targets the VP1 major capsid protein of BK polyomavirus (BKPyV). By binding to VP1, it prevents viral attachment and entry into host cells, neutralizing BKPyV across all four recognized serotypes. The therapy is being developed as a targeted treatment for BKPyV infection in kidney transplant recipients, with the potential to suppress viral replication while minimizing the need for substantial reductions in immunosuppressive therapy.

Currently in Phase II/III clinical development, potravitug has demonstrated sustained reductions in BKPyV viral load and resolution of biopsy-confirmed BKPyV-associated nephropathy through Week 38. The US FDA has granted Fast Track designation, while the European Commission has awarded Orphan Drug designation for its development in BKPyV infection among kidney transplant recipients. These regulatory designations highlight the considerable unmet medical need and the lack of approved targeted treatments for this patient population.

AiCuris/Veloxis Pharmaceuticals' AIC468 is an investigational oral antiviral candidate designed to directly inhibit BK virus replication. It is being developed as a targeted treatment for BKPyV infection, with the goal of lowering viral load, protecting kidney graft function, and offering a therapeutic alternative to strategies that rely primarily on reducing immunosuppression. AIC468 is currently being evaluated in Phase II/III clinical trials.

Vera Therapeutics' MAU868 is an investigational human monoclonal antibody that targets the BK virus capsid to neutralize the virus and limit its spread. The therapy is being developed for BKPyV infection in transplant recipients, with the objective of reducing viral burden and preserving long-term graft function. MAU868 is currently in Phase II clinical development.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the BK virus infection market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the BK virus infection market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

See the BKV infection clinical trial landscape by phase and company @ BK Virus Infection Medications

Recent Developments in the BK Virus Infection Market

In June 2026, Memo Therapeutics presented the complete Phase II SAFE KIDNEY II dataset at the American Transplant Congress 2026, reporting sustained reductions in BKPyV viral load and resolution of biopsy-proven BKPyV-associated nephropathy through week 38.

presented the complete Phase II SAFE KIDNEY II dataset at the American Transplant Congress 2026, reporting sustained reductions in BKPyV viral load and resolution of biopsy-proven BKPyV-associated nephropathy through week 38. In June 2026, AiCuris initiated a randomized, adaptive, double-blind, placebo-controlled, operationally seamless Phase II/III clinical trial evaluating AIC468 in adult kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia.

initiated a randomized, adaptive, double-blind, placebo-controlled, operationally seamless Phase II/III clinical trial evaluating AIC468 in adult kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia. In June 2026, LucasBio initiated a Phase I/II open-label clinical trial evaluating LB-DTK-BKV in pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients with BK virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis following allogeneic HSCT.

initiated a Phase I/II open-label clinical trial evaluating LB-DTK-BKV in pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients with BK virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis following allogeneic HSCT. In April 2026, Asahi Kasei completed its acquisition of AiCuris, adding AIC468 to its pharmaceutical pipeline in a USD 920 million deal. AIC468 had completed Phase I and was being developed for BKV infection in kidney transplant and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, with Asahi Kasei planning to advance its development through its US subsidiary Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

What's the BK Virus Infection Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's BK Virus Infection Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (Total Cases of BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Patients, Total Cases of BKVAN, Classification-specific Cases of BKVAN, Type-specific HSCT Cases, Total Cases of BKHC, Grade-specific Cases of BKHC, Treated Cases of BKVAN in kidney transplant, and Treated Cases of BKHC), treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

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Table of Contents

1 BK Virus Infection Market Key Insights 2 BK Virus Infection Market Report Introduction 3 BK Virus Infection Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of BK Virus Infection by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of BK Virus Infection by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key Events 6 Disease Background and Overview: BK Virus Infection 6.1 Types of BKV Infection 6.2 Causes and Risk Factors of BK Virus Infection 6.3 Pathophysiology of BKV Infection 6.4 Etiology of BKV Infection 6.5 Diagnosis of BKV Infection 6.6 Diagnostic Algorithm 6.7 Diagnostic Guidelines 6.8 Treatment of BKV Infection 6.9 Treatment Algorithm 6.10 Treatment Guidelines 7 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 United States 8.2.2 EU4 and the UK 8.2.2.1 Germany 8.2.2.2 France 8.2.2.3 Italy 8.2.2.4 Spain 8.2.2.5 United Kingdom 8.2.3 Japan 8.3 Total Cases of HSCT in the 7MM 8.4 Total Cases of Kidney Transplant in the 7MM 8.5 Total Cases of BKV Infection in the 7MM 8.6 Total Cases of BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Patients in the 7MM 8.7 Total Cases of BKVAN in the 7MM 8.8 Total Cases of BKHC in the 7MM 8.9 The US 8.9.1 Total Cases of BK Viremia in Kidney Transplant Patients in the US 8.9.2 Total Cases of BKVAN in the US 8.9.3 Classification-specific Cases of BKVAN in the US 8.9.4 Type-specific HSCT Cases in the US 8.9.5 Total Cases of BKHC in the US 8.9.6 Grade-specific Cases of BKHC in the US 8.10 EU4 and the UK 8.11 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Drugs 10.1 Competition Landscape of Emerging Drugs 10.2 Potravitug: Ipsen/ Memo Therapeutics 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 MAU868: Vera Therapeutics 10.4 AIC468: AiCuris / Veloxis Pharmaceuticals 10.5 LB-DTK-BKV: LucasBio 10.6 LB-DTK-MV: LucasBio To be continued in the report… 11 BK Virus Infection Market: The 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 BK Virus Infection Market Outlook 11.3 Attribute Analysis 11.4 Key BK Virus Infection Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of BKV Infection in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of BKVAN in the 7MM 11.7 Market Size of BKVAN by Therapies in the 7MM 11.8 Total Market Size of BKHC in the 7MM 11.9 Market Size of BKHC by Therapies in the 7MM 11.10 The United States BK Virus Infection Market Size 11.10.1 Total Market Size of BKVAN in the US 11.10.2 Market Size of BKVAN by Therapies in the US 11.10.3 Total Market Size of BKHC in the US 11.10.4 Market Size of BKHC by Therapies in the US 11.11 EU4 and the UK BK Virus Infection Market Size 11.12 Japan BK Virus Infection Market Size 12 Unmet Needs 13 SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views 15 BK Virus Infection Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.4 Japan 15.5 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16 Bibliography 17 BK Virus Infection Market Report Methodology

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