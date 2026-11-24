CrossWest Home Buyers has launched a rebuilt website with a dedicated inherited-property and probate section, a step-by-step buying guide, and pages for the eight New York service areas it covers.

White Plains, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - CrossWest Home Buyers launched a rebuilt website on November 16, 2026, adding a dedicated inherited-property and probate section, a step-by-step guide to how the company buys houses, and individual pages for the eight New York service areas it covers. The site is aimed at homeowners weighing how to sell a house, including heirs who are managing a property during probate.

The inherited-property section lays out the options heirs face when a house passes to them, including keeping it, renting it, listing it, or selling it for cash. CrossWest works alongside each seller's estate attorney and does not provide legal advice, and a closing on an inherited property waits until the person with authority to sign is confirmed. The inherited house page walks through those steps for sellers handling probate alongside their attorney.

The rebuilt site also details the company's process for any seller: providing property details, meeting for a walkthrough and a written cash offer, then choosing a closing date. CrossWest buys houses as-is, with no repairs required and no commission on its cash purchases, and is the end buyer rather than assigning the contract to another investor. Its cash purchases close in about 21 days on average; inherited-property closings remain subject to the seller having authority to sign. The sell your home page sets out this process alongside the other ways a homeowner can sell in New York.

Beyond inherited and probate properties, the company buys from owners facing foreclosure, landlords dealing with difficult tenants, and houses that need major repairs or are full of belongings. The new site adds pages for each of the eight areas CrossWest serves: Westchester, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Orange and Putnam.

"Most people who come to us didn't plan to sell this way, they inherited a house stuck in probate, or they're dealing with a property that needs more work than it's worth. We rebuilt our site so those sellers can see exactly how it works and what their options are before they ever pick up the phone. We've pretty much seen everything, and we wanted the website to reflect that," said Steve Prashad, Founder & Owner of CrossWest Home Buyers.

"Communication is the part most people are missing. We keep sellers updated the whole way through, and we tell them the truth, even when the truth is that they'd do better listing it," Prashad said.

Prashad has 15 years in New York real estate. The CrossWest Home Buyers website brings the company's selling-options resources and service-area information together.

About CrossWest Home Buyers

CrossWest Home Buyers is a New York cash home-buying company based in White Plains, serving Westchester, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Orange and Putnam counties. CrossWest buys houses as-is for cash, including inherited and probate properties, foreclosures, tenant-occupied homes, and houses needing major repairs, with no repairs, fees, or commissions, and delivers a written cash offer in person.

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