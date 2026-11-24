The financing follows significant growth in SenseNet's global monitoring footprint and will accelerate continued expansion of its comprehensive wildfire detection and intelligence ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenseNet , a global leader in multimodal wildfire detection and intelligence, today announced it has secured $43 million USD in Series B financing to continue expanding its existing operations across the US and international markets. The financing is led by Idealist Capital , with participation from Fusion Fund , Stormbreaker Ventures , Thin Line Capital , NBC and The Sitka Foundation . The round includes primary, secondary sales and debt financing.

Over the last year, SenseNet has more than tripled its global wildfire monitoring footprint from 130 million acres to more than 450 million acres. Today, the company has +5,300 ground-based sensors and AI-enabled cameras deployed across 12 countries, which enabled the early detection of +10,000 fires.

This rapid growth includes a significant expansion of its US customer base across California, Colorado, Nevada and Hawaii, with customers including the Palo Alto, Woodside fire departments, Santa Clara County, and San Jose Water in California; Jefferson County and the City of Colorado Springs in Colorado, among others.

SenseNet will use the capital to continue its commercial momentum in the US, scale its international operations, grow its commercial teams and advance its full-lifecycle wildfire intelligence ecosystem.

SenseNet's expanding footprint supports those on the front lines of wildfire preparedness and early response, including fire agencies and first responders, governments, utilities, critical infrastructure and industrial operators, and private landowners, helping them detect threats earlier and act faster to protect the communities they serve.

Unlike single-technology approaches, SenseNet brings together its ground-level environmental sensors, AI-enabled cameras, satellite intelligence, drone technology and predictive analytics into one multimodal detection and intelligence ecosystem, with each additional layer building a richer picture of wildfire risk.

During the past wildfire season, SenseNet detected several fires hours before the first 911 reports, day and night, providing valuable time for emergency response. Its ecosystem integrates with existing third-party and emergency systems, enabling customers to strengthen wildfire protection without replacing their current infrastructure.

Beyond the US, SenseNet has a global presence through deployments and partnerships across Canada, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. With this financing, its focus is bringing full-lifecycle wildfire intelligence to more first responders, organizations, and decision makers responsible for protecting communities in the US and worldwide.

ABOUT SENSENET

SenseNet is a global leader in multimodal wildfire intelligence. It combines ground-level environmental sensors, AI-enabled cameras, satellite intelligence and predictive analytics in one ecosystem that supports the full wildfire lifecycle, from risk assessment and early detection to fire spread prediction and response. Fire agencies, governments, utilities, critical infrastructure and industrial operators, and private landowners rely on SenseNet to protect the communities they serve, with more than 5,300 sensors and cameras deployed across 12 countries in North America and international markets. To learn more, visit www.sensenet.ai

For more information, visit www.sensenet.ai .