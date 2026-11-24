In a retrospective analysis, researchers applied a previously trained model to one blood sample taken at diagnosis from each of 51 people with MGUS in Iceland's nationwide iStopMM screening study, then compared its assessments with what happened over a median of nearly seven years.

Researchers from Mayo Clinic, Person Health, and the University of Iceland will present new data at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from a second, independent test cohort, building on previously reported findings, to evaluate whether a blood-based approach can help identify which people with monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) or smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) will go on to develop multiple myeloma. The approach reads molecular patterns in a single serum sample using infrared light and a trained computer model.

The study is led by David Dingli, MD, PhD, of Mayo Clinic. Co-authors include Person Health scientists Dan Que Pham, VP, Molecular Diagnostics, and Ali Khammanivong, PhD, MS, Head of Molecular Diagnostics, and investigators from the iStopMM study at the University of Iceland. It will be presented as a poster on December 14 in New Orleans.

"People living with MGUS or smoldering myeloma are often watched for years without a clear answer about their own risk of developing multiple myeloma," said Khammanivong. "Advances in blood-based risk assessment like this may one day help us better understand likely outcomes early on."

"Some people with MGUS or smoldering myeloma will progress fairly rapidly, and some will never progress, and figuring out which is which matters," said David Dingli, MD, PhD, a hematologist at Mayo Clinic and the study's presenting author. "We tested the model on two independent groups. What we saw is encouraging, and it makes the case for a larger prospective study."

Study highlights

An independent test. A computer model previously trained on serum from Mayo Clinic patients with smoldering myeloma was applied to serum from a separate group: 51 people with MGUS identified through iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma), a nationwide screening study.

A computer model previously trained on serum from Mayo Clinic patients with smoldering myeloma was applied to serum from a separate group: 51 people with MGUS identified through iStopMM (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma), a nationwide screening study. One sample, years of follow-up. Each person's serum sample was taken when MGUS was first diagnosed. The researchers compared the model's assessments with what actually happened over a median follow-up of nearly seven years.

Each person's serum sample was taken when MGUS was first diagnosed. The researchers compared the model's assessments with what actually happened over a median follow-up of nearly seven years. Beyond the training window. The model was built to look two years ahead. In this study, the researchers assessed it over the four years after diagnosis.

The model was built to look two years ahead. In this study, the researchers assessed it over the four years after diagnosis. Alongside today's risk groups. Results are also reported within each group of the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) progression risk score.

These are retrospective research findings with a small number of progression events. They do not establish clinical validity or clinical utility. This research is separate from MyBloodQ Breast, and the approach is not available as a clinical test. Person Health does not offer a test for multiple myeloma or its precursor conditions.

Why it matters

MGUS is common, especially with age, and most people who have it never develop multiple myeloma. Smoldering myeloma carries a higher risk. Current risk models use clinical and laboratory measures to sort patients into broad risk groups, but much uncertainty remains for individual patients, especially those at intermediate risk. As the researchers note, that uncertainty matters more now that treatment is approved for some people with smoldering myeloma: people at low risk may be spared treatment they do not need, while those at high risk may benefit from closer monitoring or timely treatment.

How it works

The method uses nanoparticles and infrared light to read molecular patterns in a small serum sample. Rather than measuring a single marker, one measurement captures signals from many kinds of molecules at once. A computer model then evaluates that pattern.

The next step, the researchers say, is testing in larger, prospective studies to learn whether the approach adds useful information alongside current standard care. The abstract is available on the ASH meeting website and will be published in a supplement of the journal Blood.

Presentation details

Title: Predicting progression across the monoclonal gammopathy-smoldering multiple myeloma-active multiple myeloma continuum using nanophotonic rseira-FTIR and machine learning analysis of serum

Predicting progression across the monoclonal gammopathy-smoldering multiple myeloma-active multiple myeloma continuum using nanophotonic rseira-FTIR and machine learning analysis of serum Authors: David Dingli, Eng Hock Lee, Darlyna Khonkhammy, Saemundur Rögnvaldsson, Sigrún Thorsteinsdottir, Thorvardur Love, Björn Gunnarsson, Sigurdur Kristinsson, Dan Que Pham, and Ali Khammanivong. The Person Health authors are listed in the abstract under Oncodea Corporation, the predecessor company of Person Health.

David Dingli, Eng Hock Lee, Darlyna Khonkhammy, Saemundur Rögnvaldsson, Sigrún Thorsteinsdottir, Thorvardur Love, Björn Gunnarsson, Sigurdur Kristinsson, Dan Que Pham, and Ali Khammanivong. The Person Health authors are listed in the abstract under Oncodea Corporation, the predecessor company of Person Health. Publication number: 6104

6104 Session: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques, and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster III

803. Emerging Tools, Techniques, and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster III Date and time: Monday, December 14, 2026, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT

Monday, December 14, 2026, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT Location: Hall F, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Hall F, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana Presenting author: David Dingli, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic

About Person Health

Person Health believes Disease should never be a surprise. The company develops tests that turn signals in blood into information clinicians can use. Its first clinical test, MyBloodQ Breast, is a laboratory-developed test from the company's own laboratory, Person Health Clinical Laboratory, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Rather than measuring a single marker, MyBloodQ Breast is based on a nanophotonic spectrometric pattern measured in serum from a standard blood draw. MyBloodQ research continues under an IRB-approved protocol. Learn more at personhealth.com.

MyBloodQ Breast is a laboratory-developed test. It was developed, and its performance characteristics determined, by Person Health Clinical Laboratory, St. Paul, Minnesota. It has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is not a substitute for mammography or for any other recommended screening or diagnostic evaluation. The multiple myeloma research described in this release is for research use only.

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Contacts:

Media contact: Megan Flynn, megan.flynn@personhealth.com, 305-778-1155