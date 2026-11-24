With third-quarter institutional holdings reports now available, BNK Invest highlights how investors can research reported portfolio positions, ownership changes and ETF exposure.

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Quarterly Form 13F filings provide a public record of certain securities held by institutional investment managers, offering investors a way to review reported portfolio positions and changes from one reporting period to the next.

Following the November 16 reporting deadline for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, updated institutional holdings information is now available for research.

BNK Invest, Inc. operates financial research websites that organize institutional ownership data, including reported positions, portfolio values and changes in holdings over time.

Understanding Quarterly 13F Disclosures

Form 13F is a quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by institutional investment managers meeting applicable reporting requirements, generally involving at least $100 million in certain securities under investment discretion.

The filings identify reportable securities held as of the quarter-end date, along with information such as share amounts and market values.

Holdings Channel maintains a latest 13F filings page listing recently processed institutional reports, filing dates, reported portfolio sizes and links to individual manager holdings.

Reviewing Institutional Portfolio Changes

One use of quarterly 13F data is to compare a manager's reported holdings across reporting periods.

Changes may include newly reported positions, increases or decreases in share counts, and securities that no longer appear in the reported portfolio.

For example, Holdings Channel's Berkshire Hathaway 13F holdings page provides a record of reported positions, including the number of shares held, changes from the preceding quarter and reported position values.

Similar information is available for other institutional investment managers, providing a consistent format for reviewing portfolio disclosures.

What 13F Reports Do Not Show

Although Form 13F provides information about reportable securities held at a particular date, the filings do not represent a complete record of every investment or transaction conducted by an institutional manager.

The reports generally do not disclose short equity positions, and they do not include every type of financial instrument or investment. Certain positions may also be subject to confidential treatment.

Additionally, the filings reflect holdings at the end of a calendar quarter rather than positions on the date the information becomes public.

As a result, a reported position may have changed after the reporting date.

Portfolio Values and Share Counts

Quarterly changes in the reported value of an institutional portfolio can reflect a combination of market-price movements and changes in securities held.

A higher reported portfolio value does not necessarily indicate that a manager purchased additional shares. Similarly, a lower value does not necessarily indicate that securities were sold.

Comparing reported share counts between periods can provide additional context when reviewing changes in individual holdings.

Holdings Channel organizes this information by investment manager, allowing users to examine reported securities and historical position changes.

Institutional Holdings and ETF Research

Institutional holdings research can also lead to questions about broader fund exposure.

For investors researching whether particular stocks are represented within exchange-traded funds, ETF Channel provides an ETF Finder that identifies ETFs holding selected stock symbols.

The tool allows users to enter individual stocks or groups of securities and review ETFs with exposure to those holdings.

While ETF holdings and institutional 13F filings represent different types of investment data, both provide information about reported ownership and portfolio composition.

Publicly Available Investment Research

Quarterly institutional disclosures represent one of several sources of publicly available financial information used in securities research.

BNK Invest's websites provide organized access to institutional holdings, ETF exposure, dividend information, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, stock options and other market data.

These resources are intended for general informational and research purposes and do not constitute individualized investment advice.

About BNK Invest

BNK Invest, Inc. operates a network of financial research websites covering institutional holdings, ETFs, dividends, stock options, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, business development companies, Canadian equities, energy stocks and related investing topics.

Its websites serve self-directed investors, financial advisors and market researchers seeking specialized financial data and security-specific research resources.

Media Contact:

BNK Invest, Inc.

info@bnkinvest.com

https://www.bnkinvest.com/

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bnk-invest-explains-what-investors-can-learn-from-quarterly-13f-1255777