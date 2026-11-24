Each acquisition adds a service today's hybrid offices need, giving employers one partner whose food programs adapt by location and by day

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / HUNGRY, the workplace food platform that is growing more than 50% year over year, has acquired San Francisco-based ZeroCater, its largest and fifth acquisition within the last two years, to build one company that provides a uniquely powerful and comprehensive workplace food program for its clients. The combined business has more than $150 million in annual revenue.

ZeroCater follows Foodee and Garten in 2025 and hungerhub and 6AM Health earlier this year. Each brought something a hybrid workplace needs, from pantry and micro-markets to individual meal ordering and fresh food fridges. ZeroCater adds managed dining, elevated onsite service and a network of more than 1,000 additional restaurants and caterers. On a combined basis, HUNGRY's food partner network, across 32 major markets, will provide its clients unparalleled variety and food quality.

The work week has changed faster than the food programs built to serve it. In CBRE's 2026 occupancy survey, 73% of organizations named Tuesday their busiest day and 1% named Friday. A program sized for a full building five days a week no longer fits.

"The office changed, and workplace food has to change with it," said Jeff Grass, co-founder and CEO of HUNGRY. "Attendance swings from one day to the next, and a program built for the busiest day is the wrong one for the quietest. Every company we have brought in gives us another way to match the service to the office. ZeroCater is the largest piece yet."

Founded in 2009 and a member of Y Combinator's Winter 2011 class, Zerocater serves 110 corporate customers across 12 major U.S. markets, including leading companies in technology, life sciences and professional services. Its catering platform uses headcount, budget and dietary requirements to generate custom menus from a network of more than 1,000 restaurants and caterers, and lets employees preorder meals for the days they'll be in the office so employers can plan around actual demand.

With the two companies combined, a headquarters can run fully managed dining while a second office brings in catered meals on its busiest days and a smaller site relies on pantry and fresh food, all under one contract.

"A client should be able to choose the right food program for each office and change it as needs change," said Kyle Roy, president of HUNGRY. "ZeroCater strengthens how we run managed dining and widens the restaurant network behind it. Clients no longer have to run every location the same way."

HUNGRY reached profitability in September 2025 and entered 2026 with more than $100 million in annual revenue.

"We built ZeroCater on the belief that workplace food should reflect the people it serves," said Ali Sabeti, CEO. "HUNGRY gives our customers more ways to do that while keeping the restaurant variety and hospitality they chose us for."

ZeroCater customers will gain access to HUNGRY's wider services and enhanced technology platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About HUNGRY

HUNGRY is the largest North American workplace food platform serving more than 1,000 corporate clients across the U.S. and Canada. Originally launched as a chef-driven catering marketplace, HUNGRY helps organizations simplify workplace dining and improve the employee experience through corporate catering, workplace dining, group meal ordering, pantry and coffee programs, micro-markets, fresh food fridges, and events. Learn more at TryHungry.com.

About ZeroCater

Founded in San Francisco in 2009, ZeroCater provides technology-enabled corporate catering, fully managed cafeterias and event catering through a network of thousands of local restaurant and catering partners.

Media contact: Lani Free, Greenheart Communications Collective, lani@greenheartcollective.com

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SOURCE: Hungry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hungry-acquires-zerocater-topping-150-million-in-revenue-with-fi-1254082