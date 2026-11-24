SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), a pioneer in enterprise-class software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a statewide procurement contract by the Mohave Educational Services Cooperative to provide firewall hardware, software, and related cybersecurity services to public-sector organizations throughout Arizona without each customer having to conduct a separate competitive solicitation.

Through this procurement contract, Mohave Cooperative members, including K-12 school districts, colleges and universities, cities, counties, state agencies, tribal governments, and other public institutions, will be able to purchase FatPipe's firewall and network security solutions through an established cooperative procurement vehicle.

FatPipe provides cost-effective single-stack SD-WAN, cybersecurity and Network Discovery and Observability products and Pen Testing and monitoring services.

"Public-sector organizations are facing increasing security threats while operating under significant budget and staffing constraints," said Vikrant Ragula, VP of Corporate Development for FatPipe. "This procurement contract makes it easier for government agencies, schools, and other public institutions throughout Arizona to procure FatPipe's integrated firewall and network security solutions through an established purchasing vehicle. We believe this award represents an important opportunity to serve the Arizona public sector and help more organizations strengthen their network security and reliability. We appreciate the trust placed in FatPipe.

For additional information about FatPipe's Mohave Cooperative contract, visit:

https://mesc.org/about-vendor/?contract_id=26L-FPI-1201

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking and hybrid WAN technology that eliminates the need for cooperation from internet service providers and enables enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform designed for highly distributed, mission-critical environments. FatPipe Constellation, the AI-assisted network observability software, provides full visibility for network managers. The Company holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking technologies, and its products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Company Contact Info

Vikrant Ragula

Vice President of Corporate Development

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-nasdaq-fatn-awarded-statewide-arizona-government-procurem-1256627