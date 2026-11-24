The Salford-based vehicle shipping business pairs its website relaunch with improvements to international transport processes.

Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - International Car Movements has relaunched its website and updated its international transport processes, the Salford-based vehicle shipping company has announced.

The relaunched International Car Movements homepage sets out the stages of a vehicle shipment, from initial enquiry through collection and transport to final hand-over at the customer's chosen address.

International Car Movements transports vehicles from the UK to Europe, detailed on its car shipping from the UK to Europe page, which covers collection, transport, customs handling where required and delivery to the nominated address. Customers can request a quotation for a shipment through the website.

Portugal is among the destinations the company ships to, with deliveries to the Algarve, Lisbon, Cascais and Porto. Its car shipping to Portugal service is used by second-home owners and by UK residents relocating there, and includes the Portuguese registration and vehicle tax steps that apply when a car is imported permanently.

"Our work covers the whole movement, from collection and the condition record to customs handling and hand-over at the customer's chosen address," said Sam Sharples, Founder of International Car Movements. "The updated website makes that process easier for customers to follow from the first enquiry through to delivery."

The company's quotation process uses the vehicle details, collection address and destination to establish the shipment requirements. Its quotations cover haulage, customs, insurance and hand-over, with the insurance cover limit confirmed on the quotation.

At collection, the driver photographs the vehicle's panels and records its fuel level and indicated mileage. The customer reviews the condition record before loading. A corresponding inspection takes place at delivery, and the hand-over documentation is emailed to the customer the same day. The company prepares export declarations and instructs destination brokers as part of its customs handling.

The company transports supercars, classics and prestige vehicles between mainland UK and Europe and arranges sea freight from the UK to the United States and other international destinations. Its transport services include enclosed haulage and door-to-door collection and delivery.

About International Car Movements

International Car Movements is the international logistics side of the Manchester Car Movements group, based in Salford, Greater Manchester. It moves supercars, classics and prestige vehicles from the UK to destinations abroad, door to door via a variety of methods, fully insured and tracked by GPS. With over ten years' experience, the team has shipped hundreds of cars overseas for private owners, collectors, Grand Prix weekends and film festivals.

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