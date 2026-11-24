Aryza Selected to Transform Joe Duffy Group's Financial Services Company, JDM Services Limited, and AI-Driven Customer Conversations

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryza, a global provider of end-to-end AI-enabled solutions across the credit and debt lifecycle, has announced a long-term partnership with the Joe Duffy Group (JDG), providing the technology platform underpinning the entire lending and collections journey, which will help JDG's ambitious plan to transform motor vehicle finance in the Irish market.

JDG has launched its motor finance operation, and Aryza's platform will use data intelligently across the entire journey, from front-end decisioning through to collections at the back end.

Under the agreement, Aryza will deploy five of its core solutions across loan origination, anti-money laundering (AML)/ know your customer (KYC) onboarding, loan decisioning, loan management, and conversational and voice AI. The platform will cover every stage of JDG's lending operation, from initial application and credit decisioning through to agreement management and intelligent, AI-powered customer communications.

With strong alignment on vision, a key priority for JDG was to partner with a provider that has a proven presence and experience in the Irish market.

Aryza's end-to-end motor finance technology suite was the natural choice and uniquely positioned to support JDG's ambition to launch its own finance operation. This suite includes:

Aryza Originate: Delivers a customer-centric digital application layer, enabling JDG to capture and process motor finance applications through a fast, seamless and compliant online journey. Supporting both dealer-assisted and direct-to-consumer channels optimised for the Irish motor finance market.

Aryza Validate: Works in tandem with Originate to provide real-time data verification, identity checks and data enrichment. This ensures applications meet Irish regulatory and compliance requirements from the outset, supporting responsible lending and reducing risk.

Aryza Decide: Forms the core automated decisioning engine, applying the JDG lending policies, credit rules and risk profile principles. It delivers rapid, consistent, and fully auditable credit decisions, enabling stable and compliant-lending operations across the dealer network.

Aryza Lend: Manages the end-to-end lifecycle of motor finance agreements post-approval for JDG, encompassing servicing, account management, portfolio oversight, and customer retention. It delivers comprehensive visibility across the finance book, enabling efficient operations and supporting compliance with local regulatory requirements.

Aryza Engage: An AI-driven customer engagement platform leveraging both Voice AI and Digital Conversational AI. It enables JDG to automate and personalise customer interactions across the lifecycle from initial enquiry to in-life servicing, improving customer experience while enhancing operational efficiency and compliance.

Colin Brown, CEO at Aryza, said:

"Joe Duffy Group is one of Ireland's most iconic automotive names, and the ambition behind this launch is clear. They wanted a technology partner who could take them from zero to a fully functioning lender, and that's exactly what we've built together. This agreement is a strong signal of what Aryza's end-to-end solutions can deliver for any lender in any sphere."

Steve Rayner, Managing Director, JDM Services Ltd, said:



"Establishing our own Retail Credit Firm and becoming a Motor Finance Provider represents a major strategic milestone for the Joe Duffy Group. We needed a technology partner with a clear understanding of the complexity of our ambition and the capability to deliver a platform that could scale with our business. Aryza gave us that confidence from the outset. The breadth and depth of its end-to-end solution, combined with its expertise in the Irish market, made it the clear choice for us."

Together, Aryza's solutions provide the Joe Duffy Group with a single, fully integrated technology platform, purpose-built to support its development as a full-service lender in the Irish motor finance market.

About Aryza



Aryza is a global provider of end-to-end AI-enabled credit and debt lifecycle management solutions, specialising in innovative tools that streamline complex processes for financial services.

Aryza's solutions combine AI-enabled tools with integrated data sources to help businesses operate more efficiently and make better decisions in areas such as Lending, Collections, Recoveries & Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC).

With a focus on delivering value through technology, Aryza empowers organisations to improve efficiency, compliance, and customer outcomes.

https://www.aryza.com

About Joe Duffy Group



Established in 1972, Joe Duffy Group is Ireland's largest motor dealer group and one of the country's leading automotive retail and services businesses. The Group represents 21 franchises and 24 locations in Dublin, Navan, Drogheda, Athlone, Cork and Limerick, supported by a team of more than 600 people. Its operations span new and used vehicle sales, aftersales, servicing, parts, Accident & Repair, ZuCar Used Car Operation and JDM Services Ltd our inhouse Finance Company, providing customers with integrated support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The Group prides itself on its long-standing focus on customer care, operational excellence and continued investment in its people, facilities and technology, Joe Duffy Group continues to expand and diversify its offering across the Irish automotive market.

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