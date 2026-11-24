Tryllium announces Reale's narration of "America's Parade: 100 Years of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," now streaming on Peacock as NBC and Macy's mark historic milestones.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Voice actor Brigid Reale is the narrator of NBC's documentary, America's Parade: 100 Years of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a celebration of one of America's most beloved holiday traditions. The documentary premiered November 20th on NBC and is now available to stream on Peacock, ahead of the historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26.

Produced by Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia and directed by Alex Browne, the hour-long documentary explores the history, artistry, and enduring cultural significance of the parade. Through rare archival footage, behind-the-scenes access, and interviews with familiar faces associated with the event, the film takes viewers through a century of Thanksgiving memories while highlighting the people and creativity that have brought the beloved parade to life.

For Reale, narrating the documentary was more than a professional milestone. It brought her back to cherished childhood memories of watching the parade with her family.

"Growing up, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was how Thanksgiving started in our house," said Reale. "I remember watching it while helping my mom prepare our family feast, and my dad always said it wasn't officially Christmas time until Santa arrived on the final float. That tradition continues with my own family today. To now be the voice telling the story of something that has meant so much to me throughout my life is an incredible full-circle moment."

An Emmy Award-winning voice actor, Reale has built a career spanning television and radio commercials, documentary narration, corporate storytelling, promotional campaigns, medical narration, and more. Known for her versatility and ability to bring authenticity to a wide range of projects, she records from her professional home studio in Virginia, where she also completed her narration for the NBC documentary.

"Every once in a while, a project comes along that brings back the excitement and anticipation you felt as a child," Reale added. "The team at RadicalMedia created a beautiful film that captures the wonder of this tradition. I'm incredibly honored to have been part of it, especially during such a significant anniversary year for both Macy's and NBC."

The documentary arrives during a historic year for two American institutions. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on November 26, while NBC celebrates its own 100th anniversary, recognizing a century of broadcasting and entertainment.

"Brigid has the rare ability to make a story feel both personal and universal, which is particularly meaningful for a documentary about a tradition shared across generations," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tryllium. "Being selected to narrate a nationally televised production celebrating such an iconic part of American culture is a wonderful achievement, and we're delighted to see her talents showcased in this historic project."

Reale expressed gratitude to her representatives at Buchwald in New York, as well as the production team, including line producer Stevie Borrello, Danon Hinty, and director Alex Browne, for their roles in bringing the project to life.

America's Parade: 100 Years of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is now streaming on Peacock.

About Brigid Reale

Brigid Reale Voice Actor

Brigid Reale is an Emmy Award-winning American voice actor and the founder of Reale Voices. With more than a decade of professional voiceover experience, she works across documentary and television narration, commercials, promos, corporate storytelling, medical and educational content, and character performance. A former Montessori educator with a background in acting and singing, Reale brings a natural storytelling sensibility to her work. She is also an active mentor and speaker within the voiceover community.

For more information, visit www.realevoices.com .

About Tryllium

Tryllium is a public relations and marketing company providing strategic communications, media relations, brand development, and digital marketing services. Working with professionals and businesses across multiple industries, Tryllium helps clients strengthen their visibility, share meaningful stories, and connect with broader audiences.

For more information, visit www.tryllium.com .

Media Contact

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

Tryllium

press@tryllium.com

SOURCE: Tryllium

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