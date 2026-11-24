PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

PolyPeptide strengthens full-year 2026 guidance and raises EBITDA margin outlook



24-Nov-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR PolyPeptide strengthens full-year 2026 guidance and raises EBITDA margin outlook Baar, 24 November 2026 - PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN) ("PolyPeptide" or the "Company"), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today updates its guidance for the financial year 2026, reflecting the strong H2 performance to date and its current expectations for the remainder of the year. Highlights 2026 revenue growth expected at around 30% versus 2025 at constant currency rates.

2026 EBITDA margin expected at around 20%.

Capital expenditure guidance and the Group's mid-term outlook remain unchanged. Updated guidance for 2026 The updated guidance1 reflects performance to date and the latest assessment of the remaining weeks of the financial year. The comparison below shows the changes from the guidance communicated with the H1 2026 results on 13 August 2026. Metric Initial 2026 guidance Current 2026 guidance Updated 2026 guidance Revenue growth versus 2025 at constant currency rates 20-25% 25-30% Around 30% EBITDA margin Mid-to-high teens High-teens Around 20% Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue 15-20% 15-20% 15-20% (unchanged)

The revised guidance is based on the Group's current expectations and assumes no unexpected adverse events, including in the execution and timing of remaining customer deliveries. The financial year 2026 has not yet ended. This announcement provides an update to full-year expectations and does not constitute a release of full-year financial results. Actual results remain subject to year-end closing and audit procedures. Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of PolyPeptide: "Based on the strong H2 performance to date, we are raising our full-year expectations-a further milestone in our transformation over the last three years. We have repositioned the Company to build a strong presence in metabolics, strengthened our industrial capabilities and laid the foundations for sustainable, profitable growth. I would like to thank all PolyPeptide employees for their professionalism, dedication and passion in making PolyPeptide's transformation a reality." Unchanged mid-term outlook The Group's mid-term guidance as previously announced, which does not take into account any future impact from the Samsung Biologics transaction, remains unchanged. ______

1 Guidance excludes potential transaction costs and expenses related to the Samsung Biologics transaction.

Contact PolyPeptide Group AG

Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications

Laura Rosso

mediateam@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580

PolyPeptide Group AG

Finance / Investor Relations

Tim Brandl

investorrelations@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580

About PolyPeptide PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com . @PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn Disclaimer This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for the Group's business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the Group's future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as 'expects', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'plans', 'projects', 'outlook' or similar expressions. Although PolyPeptide Group AG believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved. In particular, the statements related to the guidance for 2026 and the mid-term outlook constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future financial performance. The Group's actual results of operations could deviate materially from those set forth in the guidance for 2026 and the mid-term outlook. As such, investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as otherwise required by law, PolyPeptide Group AG disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments. Alternative financial performance measures (APM) This media release contains references to operational indicators and APM that are not defined or specified by IFRS, including revenue at constant currency rates, EBITDA margin and capital expenditures. These APM should be regarded as complementary information to and not as substitutes for the Group's consolidated financial results based on IFRS. These APM may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. For the definitions of the main operational indicators and APM used, including related abbreviations, as well as for selected reconciliations to IFRS, refer to the section "Definitions and reconciliations" in PolyPeptide Group AG's Half-year Report 2026. For the purposes of this media release, unless the context otherwise requires, the term 'the Company' means PolyPeptide Group AG, and the terms 'PolyPeptide', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' mean PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries.



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File: 20261124_PolyPeptide_Media_Release_Guidance Update

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