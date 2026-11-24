Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Capital Tankers Corp. shares to trading on First North Trading List, with effect from November 25, 2026. Regulated market where issuer has applied for admission to trading is Euronext Oslo.
The shares will be traded on the First North Trading List Norway segment.
|Short name:
|CAPTo
|Round lot:
|1
|Currency:
|NOK
|Clearing:
|CCP cleared
|Settlement/ symbol:
|Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS
|ISIN code:
|MHY1096C1093
|Order book ID:
|574661
|Market Segment / no:
|First North Trading List Norway/ 195
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC Code:
|ONSE
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
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