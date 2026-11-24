Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Capital Tankers Corp. shares to trading on First North Trading List, with effect from November 25, 2026. Regulated market where issuer has applied for admission to trading is Euronext Oslo.

The shares will be traded on the First North Trading List Norway segment.

Short name: CAPTo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement/ symbol: Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS ISIN code: MHY1096C1093 Order book ID: 574661 Market Segment / no: First North Trading List Norway/ 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.