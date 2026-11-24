TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) ("TapTravel" or the "Company") announces that its subsidiary Taptian AB (reg. no. 559105-5602) ("Taptian") was declared bankrupt on 12 November 2026 following its own application. Taptian is a guarantor and security provider under the Company's senior secured bonds with ISIN NO0013326041 (the "Senior Bonds") and super senior secured bonds with ISIN NO0013699975 (the "Super Senior Bonds" and, together with the Senior Bonds, the "Bonds"). The bankruptcy constitutes an event of default under the Bonds, and the Company therefore intends to initiate written procedures under the Bonds.

Taptian has developed an IT platform for travel bookings but no longer conducts any material operations. It applied for bankruptcy to avoid further administrative costs of maintaining the company.

In addition to its guarantee obligations, Taptian is a pledgor under an intragroup loan pledge agreement securing the Bonds, and the Company has pledged its shares in Taptian. The Company intends to instruct Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) to initiate written procedures under the Bonds to (i) waive the event of default resulting from Taptian's bankruptcy, (ii) extend the deadline for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of the Super Senior Bonds in light of this process, and (iii) amend the conditions for effectiveness of the requests approved in the written procedures for the Bonds initiated on 23 October 2026 and concluded on 9 November 2026, so that Taptian is not required to provide a board resolution or sign a security and guarantee confirmation in connection therewith.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Nyrén, CEO

Telephone: +46 73-682 15 63

Email: johan.nyren@bigtravel.se

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 18:00 CET.