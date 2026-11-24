FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Apex Capital Corp, America's Favorite Factor and trusted partner to trucking companies nationwide, proudly announces an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 93. The NPS metric, which measures client loyalty and the likelihood of recommending a company's services, is widely recognized as a gold standard for customer satisfaction. Combined with Apex's recognition on FreightWaves' 2027 FreightTech 100 list, which celebrates innovative companies shaping the future of freight technology, this achievement further reinforces Apex's commitment to innovation and advancing the trucking industry.

"A score of 93 is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us, and we don't take that lightly," said Chris Bozek, President of Apex Capital Corp. "We've always put relationships first. This result tells us our clients feel that difference. The credit belongs to our team, who show up for our clients every day."

Apex Capital Corp attributes the result to a client-first approach every day:

Personal relationships: Every Apex client has a dedicated account executive who knows them by name, not just as a number, and gives them personal attention to help their trucking company grow. Account executives are fluent in English, Spanish, Russian, and Ukrainian.

Responsiveness: Clients' account executives actually answer their calls and respond to their questions. Apex 24/7 Factoring funds invoices on nights, weekends, and holidays.

Clear communication: Apex lives its core value of open and honest communication, with no hidden fees and 24/7 access to account details through the Apex Account Management Portal (AMP).

Long-term focus: Since 1995, Apex has helped thousands of trucking companies improve cash flow. It's guided by Chairman and CEO David Baker's founding mission to make a difference in the lives of truckers across the country.

Apex thanks every client who took the time to respond to the survey. Their feedback shapes how Apex serves trucking companies.

About Apex Capital

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital Corp is a financial services and technology company providing factoring and business solutions to trucking companies, freight brokers, and businesses across a range of industries. Apex combines fast, dependable funding with innovative technology, data-driven insights, and practical business tools to help clients improve cash flow, manage risk, and operate more efficiently. Backed by deep industry expertise, trusted relationships, and a commitment to legendary service, Apex gives businesses the financial flexibility, information, and support they need to make confident decisions and keep moving forward.

Media Contact

Sherry Leigh

Sherry.leigh@apexcapitalcorp.com

SOURCE: Apex Capital Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/apex-capital-corp-earns-a-net-promoter-score-of-93-placing-client-loyalty-in-world-c-1247376