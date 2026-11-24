The Year-long program will bring CTT's patented, fast-dissolving oral thin-film delivery platform to U.S. investors through Bloomberg Television and FOX Business broadcasts, Times Square billboards, national and New York TV commercials, and investor events at New to The Street's Hudson Yards penthouse

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / New to The Street, the financial-media platform today announced that CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH) has signed a 12-month agreement for a 12-part New to The Street series. The program pairs monthly executive interviews with an integrated campaign of earned media, television commercials, outdoor billboards and accredited investor events, built to introduce CTT's story to retail investors, family offices and the broader financial community.

CTT has developed patented, fast-dissolving oral thin-film strips designed to deliver pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and nicotine. The company has a signed letter of intent with a U.S. company to run clinical trials of a smoking-cessation product built on its technology, is in talks with a manufacturer to build prototypes, and has an approved continuation-in-part patent application that extends protection to nicotine, vitamins and caffeine across strips, gum, lozenges and more.

Program Highlights

12-part executive interview series: one interview per month, filmed at New to The Street's New York City studios.

one interview per month, filmed at New to The Street's New York City studios. National television: monthly sponsored broadcasts on Bloomberg Television (124M household reach) and FOX Business Network (95M household reach), plus Bloomberg international commercials across the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

monthly sponsored broadcasts on Bloomberg Television (124M household reach) and FOX Business Network (95M household reach), plus Bloomberg international commercials across the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. TV commercials: national commercials across Bloomberg and FOX Business, and 100 thirty-second commercials per month in the New York market, with most airing during market hours.

national commercials across Bloomberg and FOX Business, and 100 thirty-second commercials per month in the New York market, with most airing during market hours. Outdoor billboards: two weeks per month on New to The Street's Times Square billboards, with creative production included.

two weeks per month on New to The Street's Times Square billboards, with creative production included. Earned media: placements across national outlets, supported by a dedicated earned media team, along with Wall Street New York Magazine coverage.

placements across national outlets, supported by a dedicated earned media team, along with Wall Street New York Magazine coverage. Accredited investor events: quarterly events at the Hudson Yards penthouse for accredited investors, family offices, retail brokers and analysts.

quarterly events at the Hudson Yards penthouse for accredited investors, family offices, retail brokers and analysts. Digital reach: YouTube features on the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, anchor-recorded press releases, global press release distribution and daily social posts on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Leadership Commentary

"CTT is exactly the kind of company our audience wants to discover early: patented technology, a clear path into clinical trials and a platform that can reach several large markets at once," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Great science doesn't move a stock on its own. Investors have to see the story, hear it from management and watch it build month after month. Over the next 12 months we'll put CTT in front of millions of investors, from Bloomberg and FOX Business as sponsored programming to Times Square and our Hudson Yards investor events, so that every milestone gets the audience it deserves."

About New to The Street

On air for more than 15 years, New to The Street has built one of the largest business and financial-media audiences on YouTube. Through its integrated model, the platform combines national television, executive interviews, owned digital channels, earned media and high-impact New York City outdoor advertising to help public and pre-IPO companies reach investors.

6.7M+ YouTube subscribers: New to The Street TV, 5.46M+ subscribers and 101M+ views; NewsOut, 1.24M+ subscribers and 24M+ views (as of November 18, 2026).

New to The Street TV, 5.46M+ subscribers and 101M+ views; NewsOut, 1.24M+ subscribers and 24M+ views (as of November 18, 2026). #2 financial and business YouTube audience: New to The Street TV and NewsOut combined rank second only to The Wall Street Journal among the financial and business media channels shown in the chart below.

New to The Street TV and NewsOut combined rank second only to The Wall Street Journal among the financial and business media channels shown in the chart below. Weekly national and international TV: Bloomberg Television on Saturdays at 6:30 PM across the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia, plus FOX Business.

Bloomberg Television on Saturdays at 6:30 PM across the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia, plus FOX Business. Iconic outdoor media: Times Square billboards, paired with on-air interviews.

Times Square billboards, paired with on-air interviews. Trusted by issuers: more than 200 public companies served, with investor events at its Hudson Yards penthouse.

more than 200 public companies served, with investor events at its Hudson Yards penthouse. 400K+ social followers across X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Watch: New to The Street TV - youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV | NewsOut - youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel | newtothestreet.com

Source: public YouTube channel pages, November 8, 2026. New to The Street TV and NewsOut figures in the text above are as of November 18, 2026.

About CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc.

CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CTTH) develops patented, fast-dissolving oral thin-film strips that can deliver pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and nicotine.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan, Head of Communications, New to The Street

monica@newtothestreet.com | (917) 363-9751

Program Inquiries

John Battenfield, New to The Street

John@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ctt-pharmaceutical-holdings-signs-12-part-new-to-the-street-series-including-e-1256543