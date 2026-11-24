Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - BMS Canada Risk Services Ltd. ("BMS Canada"), a leading Canadian insurance platform, today announced that Peloton Capital Management Inc. ("Peloton") together with BMS Canada's management team and employees have acquired the company from its former parent, BMS Group.

The transaction establishes BMS Canada as an independent, Canadian-owned insurance distribution platform with the capital and leadership continuity to pursue its next phase of growth.

For existing clients and industry stakeholders, all operations remain unchanged. BMS Canada's existing leadership team will continue to steer the business, with Brian Gomes remaining as President & Chief Executive Officer.

The strategic investment provides BMS Canada with substantial capital to accelerate growth across its three core pillars: Affinity, Specialty Retail, and Managing General Agent (MGA) operations through Lions Gate Underwriting Agency ("LGU"). The company plans to expand its service capabilities, invest in additional technology infrastructure, add specialized talent, and actively pursue strategic acquisitions across Canada.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for our insurance platform in Canada," said Brian Gomes, President and CEO of BMS Canada. "Over the last decade, we built an exceptional team, trusted client relationships, and strong market momentum. Partnering with Peloton gives us the long-term backing and independence to invest in our people and technology, deepen our practice capabilities, and pursue strategic acquisitions. Our ambition is to build Canada's premier independent insurance distribution platform across affinity, retail, and MGA specialties, all while preserving the incredible, people-first culture and entrepreneurial spirit that brought us here."

"We have spent years studying the Canadian specialty insurance market, and BMS Canada stood out as one of the few platforms with genuine scale and a differentiated position," said Mike Murray, Peloton Co-founder and Managing Partner. "Brian and his team have delivered consistent, profitable growth while earning the trust of carriers, partners and clients, and their decision to invest alongside us reflects their confidence in the next phase of the business. Peloton's Canadian roots, long-term approach and experience in insurance distribution make this a natural partnership, and we look forward to supporting the team as they build on the foundation they have created."

BMS Canada will officially rebrand in early 2027, maintaining its current leadership, employee team, offices, and operational infrastructure. Its MGA, LGU will continue operating under its existing brand, serving as the primary vehicle for the platform's expanding MGA strategy.

About BMS Canada

BMS Canada Risk Services Ltd. is an independent, Canadian-owned insurance platform headquartered in Ottawa, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, now backed by Peloton Capital Management and its management team and employees. Founded in 2013, it delivers risk and insurance services as the broker to hundreds of thousands of clients, professionals and businesses across Canada. Its work spans programs, commercial retail insurance, specialty risk transfer and MGA operations through LGU.

About Peloton Capital Management

Peloton Capital Management is a private equity firm that utilizes a long-term investment philosophy and sector-focused strategy to partner with founders and management teams to help build exceptional businesses and create attractive returns for our investors. Peloton's primary focus is investing in services businesses within the Healthcare, Financial, and Consumer verticals in North America. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Peloton was founded and is led by a team with extensive private equity experience. For more information please visit: pelotoncapitalmanagement.com.

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