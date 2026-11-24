Birmingham nonprofit selects a flexible, cost-effective solution to support its diverse programs and evolving needs.

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - NewOrg Management System, a provider of cloud-based case and data management software for nonprofits, is highlighting how Collat Jewish Family Services (CJFS), a Birmingham, Alabama-based nonprofit, is using NewOrg to improve service coordination, simplify documentation, and strengthen reporting across its programs.

Serving older adults, caregivers, individuals, and families throughout Birmingham, CJFS provides a wide range of services, including care management, counseling, transportation, and financial assistance. Managing these programs effectively requires a system capable of accommodating different service needs while keeping client information accessible and organized.

Facing rising software costs and challenges with its previous provider, CJFS sought a more affordable, adaptable solution. The organization ultimately selected NewOrg for its flexibility, centralized case management capabilities, and ongoing customer support.

"NewOrg simplifies communications, documentation and data reporting, unleashing our organization's potential to operate more efficiently, make data driven decisions, and tell our story of client impact," said Lauren Schwartz, Executive Director of Collat Jewish Family Services.

CJFS's experience highlights the importance of finding technology that aligns with an organization's operational needs, budget, and long-term goals.

Read the full case study to learn more about CJFS's decision to switch platforms, its implementation experience, and how the organization is using NewOrg to support its programs.

Collat Jewish Family Services Finds a Better Fit with NewOrg

About Collat Jewish Family Services

Founded in 1989, Collat Jewish Family Services is a Birmingham, Alabama-based nonprofit providing care management, counseling, transportation, caregiver support, financial assistance, and other services. Guided by Jewish values, CJFS serves individuals and families of every faith, age, and background, with a particular focus on helping older adults maintain independence and quality of life. Learn more at cjfsbham.org.

About NewOrg

NewOrg Management System provides cloud-based case and data management software designed for nonprofits and human services organizations. Its customizable platform helps organizations manage client information, coordinate services, streamline workflows, track outcomes, and generate reports through one centralized system. Learn more at neworg.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325469