DJ Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and General Meeting ("GM")

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and General Meeting ("GM") 24-Nov-2026 / 16:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 November 2026 Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT" or "the Company") Posting of Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and General Meeting ("GM") Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT" or "the Company"), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2026, Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Notice of General Meeting ("GM") have today been posted to shareholders and are available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). The AGM will be held at Northspring, 70 Spring Gardens, Manchester, M2 2BQ on Thursday 17 December 2026 at 10.00am. The GM will be held following the AGM. As announced on 24 November 2026, the GM will consider resolutions relating to the Company's proposed recapitalisation. Further details of the proposals and the resolutions to be considered are set out in the Notice of GM and the Company's announcement of that date. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: NOA TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 450675 EQS News ID: 2441462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 24, 2026 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)