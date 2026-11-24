SmallRig Brings Film to COP31: Protecting Nature Through the Lens, and Stories That Make People Feel, Move Them to Act

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11 at the COP31 China Pavilion, SmallRig released the Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide. Its eight points urge creators to make slow, hard-to-see climate change visible, to extend equipment life and reduce waste, and to record both ecological loss and recovery. At the same Special Event on Public Welfare Communication for Climate Films, part of the 10th Handle Climate Change Film Festival, SmallRig and the festival's organizers launched the SmallRig Global Climate Film Support Program. Three representatives of SmallRig's global creator community stepped into the UN climate conference to read the manifesto aloud and make one case: film can protect nature, but only stories that make people feel can move them to act.

The next day in Antalya, Türkiye, SmallRig's exchange, themed "THE WORLD WE SHOOT: CLIMATE STORIES," explored that idea through the creators' own work.

Three stories from SmallRig's creator community illustrate it. Darryl MacDonald's Wild Oman, made on a modest budget, documented whale shark aggregations, green turtle behavior and rare Arabian humpback whales for the first time, he said. MacDonald added that nature can recover when given time and space. Suzanne Aline Merrett's Women Farming Voices profiles farming women adapting through innovation and technology, reflecting her view that for farmers climate change is a daily reality. Mohamod Noviur Rahman's Vanishing Giants, on Iceland's braided rivers and glaciers, was made, he said, by a two-person crew that replaced flights with train travel, hired local teams and used lightweight SmallRig gear to cut emissions.

Together, the stories show climate storytelling reaching into nature, agriculture and low-carbon production, and film giving voice to wildlife, scientists and local communities.

SmallRig, whose users span more than 160 countries and regions, among them creators who have long documented forests, oceans, wildlife and glaciers, said it will keep working alongside them. Its support program, open worldwide, offers equipment and technical support, co-creation, low-carbon production support and showcase opportunities for projects on climate change, ecological protection, biodiversity, energy transition and the relationship between people and nature. Projects will be identified through a global open call, expert recommendations and outstanding entries from the festival, so more of these stories can be made and seen.

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