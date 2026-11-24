Peptone Appoints Deepak Sampath, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer and Advances PEP-5089 a First-in-Class AI- and Biophysics-Developed Drug Candidate for Prostate Cancer into IND-Enabling Development

Deepak Sampath, Ph.D. joins Peptone as CSO bringing extensive drug discovery experience in small molecules and biologics, translational sciences and early development from Ultragenyx and Genentech

PEP-5089 is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, small-molecule drug that inhibits the intrinsically disordered N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. It was discovered through Peptone's proprietary biophysical and AI/ML platforms

There remains an unmet need in most prostate cancer patients whose PSA is incompletely suppressed by ADT+ARPI. Pre-clinical data suggest PEP-5089 may synergize clinically with those approaches to drive PSA down further for greater clinical benefit

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peptone, a biotechnology company developing small-molecule medicines against intrinsically disordered proteins, today announced the appointment of Deepak Sampath, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. The company also announced the nomination of PEP-5089, the first and, to date, only development candidate in Peptone's proprietary class of androgen receptor N-terminal domain (AR-NTD) selective inhibitors, and the initiation of Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling work for development in prostate cancer.

Dr. Sampath brings more than 25 years of extensive drug discovery experience in small molecules and biologics, translational sciences and early development most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Ultragenyx, following leadership roles at Genentech and Wyeth with increasing responsibilities. Across his career, he has contributed to the discovery, development and advancement of numerous programs spanning oncologic and rare diseases. Most notably, the marketed oncology medicines venetoclax (VENCLEXTA), a first-in-class BCL-2 selective inhibitor, and inavolisib (ITOVEBI). Additionally, he has authored and contributed to 15 IND filings and 3 NDA submissions, is an inventor or co-inventor of 21 issued patents and has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. He holds a doctorate in Molecular and Cellular Biology and Biomedical Sciences from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelors of Arts in Molecular and Cellular Biology and Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

"We advanced PEP-5089 from concept to candidate nomination in just 18 months, including key in vivo experiments," said Kamil Tamiola, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peptone. "This program demonstrates the strength of combining our proprietary AI computational platform with experimental biophysics. We developed unique proton-deuterium experiments specifically for disordered proteins and designed and built our own hardware to perform them. These experiments generate unique data for our AI models, rather than leaving us dependent on existing datasets. This approach enables us to pursue first- and only-in-class medicines for high-value targets such as the androgen receptor's disordered N-terminal domain. With Deepak leading our scientific team, our priority is to advance PEP-5089 towards Phase I and evaluate its potential in patients with prostate cancer."

"I am thrilled to be joining Peptone at this pivotal time in the company's history to advance our first-in-class and selective AR-NTD inhibitor into clinical development and building a well-differentiated pipeline of small molecule drugs targeting intrinsically disordered oncoproteins using our unique and bespoke discovery platform," said Sampath.

PEP-5089 is a orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor that selectively targets the intrinsically disordered N-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor, which is critical for its biological function. In preclinical studies, it inhibited signaling by full-length AR and the commonly observed AR-V7 splice variant, which lacks the ligand-binding domain(LBD) targeted by conventional anti-androgens, and retained potent activity against clinically relevant AR LBD mutations that are acquired upon treatment with standard of care AR pathway inhibitors. It also inhibited tumor growth and substantially reduced prostate-specific antigen levels in prostate cancer xenograft models.

"Potently inhibiting the AR via the NTD has been a therapeutic goal in the field for years," said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Peptone. "Deepak's experience across drug discovery, translational research, pharmacology and regulatory submissions strengthens our ability to execute the IND-enabling program with the rigor required to prepare for clinical testing. We are excited to take PEP-5089 into the clinic and determine whether we can drive deep, durable, complete PSA suppression in all patients with an oral, well-tolerated regimen."

About Peptone

Peptone is a biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics against intrinsically disordered proteins. Its discovery platform combines experimental biophysics, computational modeling, and artificial intelligence to characterize dynamic protein ensembles and identify drug candidates for difficult-to-treat diseases, focusing primarily on oncology. For more information, visit Peptone.

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