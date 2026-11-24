After building and selling Absolute Airflow, Rancour is expanding Rocket Group while developing Wolfpro.ai and growing SCALE, a business education platform for home service contractors.

Visalia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Victor Rancour, founder and CEO of Rocket Group Holdings, is outlining the next phase of his business strategy as he continues expanding his home service operations while investing in contractor education and artificial intelligence.





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The strategy centers on three businesses: Rocket Group, a multi-state home service organization; SCALE, a contractor education and leadership development company; and Wolfpro.ai, an AI-powered technology venture being developed to help HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors manage their operations.

According to company-reported figures, Rocket Group has grown from one location to 14 in less than 30 months, reaching more than $100 million in annualized retail revenue. Rancour is now looking beyond the expansion of individual service companies to address two challenges he has encountered throughout his career: developing capable business leaders and improving the systems contractors rely on every day.

Building a Home Service Organization Beyond One Company

Rocket Group operates through partnerships with local home service businesses, providing support in areas including management, marketing, employee training, financial oversight, and technology.

The organization focuses on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, with a strategy built around strengthening established local operators while giving them access to resources that can be difficult to develop independently.

Rancour says Rocket Group's expansion has required him to rethink his responsibilities as a business owner. Managing one operation is fundamentally different from overseeing businesses across multiple markets, where hiring, financial discipline, and leadership development become increasingly important.

"You don't scale companies. You scale people. If your company can't operate without you, you haven't built a business. You've built yourself a job," Rancour said.

That philosophy has shaped how Rocket Group approaches its operating structure. Rather than relying exclusively on centralized management, the organization aims to develop leaders within its individual businesses and establish repeatable processes for sales, service, and day-to-day operations.





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Bringing AI Technology Into the Trades

The next part of Rancour's strategy is Wolfpro.ai, an AI-powered technology company focused on software for home service contractors.

The platform is being designed to bring together functions that contractors frequently manage through separate systems, including customer management, dispatching, sales, accounting, reporting, and operational automation.

Its development is focused on reducing administrative work and providing business owners with clearer information about their companies.

For smaller contractors, managing multiple software subscriptions and disconnected workflows can create additional costs and operational complexity. Wolfpro.ai aims to address those issues through a more integrated technology environment.

The company's longer-term development plans include AI-assisted workflows and tools intended to support real-time operational decision-making. These capabilities are part of its stated product vision as development continues.

SCALE Focuses on the People Behind Business Growth

Alongside Rocket Group and Wolfpro.ai, Rancour is growing SCALE, his education and leadership development platform for home service contractors.

The company provides coaching, training programs, and educational resources addressing leadership, sales, operations, marketing, financial management, and long-term business planning.

The emphasis is on helping contractors understand their financial performance, establish management structures, and develop teams capable of handling greater responsibility.

Through SCALE and his Scale with Speed podcast, he also shares perspectives on entrepreneurship, leadership, and the operational decisions involved in building service businesses.





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A Long-Term Strategy for the Home Service Industry

Rancour plans to continue expanding Rocket Group across the United States while developing SCALE's educational offerings and advancing Wolfpro.ai's technology.

Together, the three businesses address different aspects of the home service market: Rocket Group operates and supports service companies, SCALE concentrates on developing business owners and their teams, and Wolfpro.ai is focused on the software infrastructure used to manage those operations.

Rancour is also interested in expanding opportunities for people entering the skilled trades, including through vocational education and training initiatives.

About Rocket Group Holdings

Rocket Group Holdings is a home service organization founded by Victor Rancour that partners with and operates businesses in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries. The organization provides operational support, management resources, training, marketing, and technology services to participating businesses.

Website: https://rocketgroupholdings.com

About SCALE

SCALE is a contractor education and leadership development company founded by Victor Rancour. Its programs focus on business operations, sales, financial management, leadership, and growth strategies for home service companies.

About Wolfpro.ai

Wolfpro.ai is an AI-powered technology venture founded by Victor Rancour and focused on developing integrated business management and automation software for the home service industry.

Website: https://wolfpro.ai

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