DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (MSET, NSDT) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 24-Nov-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 24th, 2026 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: ? Ex-date: December 1st, 2026 ? Record date: December 2nd, 2026 ? Payment date: December 3rd, 2026 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol Currency Currency share class currency) Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target LU3299677271 EUR MSET LN USD 0.034 BM92680 Income UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Nasdaq-100 Target LU3299677438 USD NSDT LN USD 0.031 BM92668 Income UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU3299677271, LU3299677438 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MSET, NSDT LEI Code: 549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 Sequence No.: 450681 EQS News ID: 2441478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2441478&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)