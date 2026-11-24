Treaty Creek Project 2026 PEA Highlights

Mine life of 28.25 years with projected production of 4,677,902 ounces of gold, 22,142,780 ounces of silver and 209,862 tonnes of copper

Total projected life-of-mine ("LOM") after-tax cash flow of US$5.7 billion at US$3,670/oz gold, US$50/oz silver and US$5.00/lb copper (" Base Case Metal Prices ") and projected LOM after-tax cash flow of US$8.6 billion at US$4,500/oz gold, US$70.00/oz silver and US$6.50/lb copper (" Upside Case Metal Prices ")

After-tax net present value (5% discount rate) of US$2.3 billion and internal rate of return of 20.0% at Base Case Metal Prices and US$3.7 billion and internal rate of return of 26.8% at Upside Case Metal Prices

Total projected LOM revenue of US$17.8 billion at Base Case Metal Prices and total projected LOM revenue of US$22.4 billion at Upside Case Metal Prices

LOM cash costs of US$1,143/oz and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$1,358/oz at Base Case Metal Prices and US$966/oz and AISC of US$1,181/oz at Upside Case Metal Prices (AISC on by-product basis)

Initial production - two years of ramp up followed by average annual production years 3 through 12 of 202,262 ounces gold, 755,843 ounces silver and 7,295 tonnes (16.1 million lbs) copper

LOM average annual production of 165,589 ounces of gold, 783,815 ounces of silver and 7,429 tonnes (16.4 million pounds) of copper

Estimated pre-production capital cost, including contingencies, of US$1.54 billion with payback of 3.7 years at Base Case Metal Prices and 2.9 years at Upside Case Metal Prices

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TU) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") reports results from a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2026 PEA") on its 80%-owned gold-copper-silver Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The maiden 2026 PEA outlines a long-life underground mine for Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit operating at a nominal rate of 10,000 tonnes per day and producing 4,677,902 ounces of gold, 22,142,780 ounces of silver and 209,862 tonnes of copper over a mine life of 28.25 years.

The 2026 PEA was prepared by Fuse Advisors ("Fuse") of Vancouver, British Columbia with Mineral Resource contributions from Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL") of Edmonton, Alberta in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The 2026 PEA is based on the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2025 MRE") announced January 22, 2026 and with an effective date of November 30, 2025 for Mineral Resources defined at the Treaty Creek Project Goldstorm Deposit (see news release dated January 22, 2026 available on the Company's website www.tudor-gold.com). The 2026 PEA does not include the mineralized material from other zones identified to date on the property. (See Tudor news release of November 11, 2026.) A technical report for the 2026 PEA will be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this news release.

Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of Tudor commented: "We approached the 2026 PEA as an avenue to evaluate the potential for a credible, staged development strategy to kick-start mining of the Goldstorm Deposit's vast gold-copper-silver potential. This maiden preliminary economic assessment for the Goldstorm Deposit, the Project's one deposit defined to date with a Mineral Resource estimate, demonstrates that there is solid potential for a profitable gold-copper-silver mine, with long-life and with scale, at Treaty Creek. The next steps for the Goldstorm Deposit include our plans to advance an underground exploration program in order to expand the tonnes of higher-grade mineralization and to also better define the existing higher-grade mineralization to reduce mining dilution. We expect to receive our underground exploration permit in time to collar the portal and begin to excavate the decline in 2027. With underground access to the Goldstorm Deposit we can more efficiently infill drill and expand the higher-grade mineralization.

"The potential to expand the scope of the preliminary economic assessment of Treaty Creek beyond the Goldstorm Deposit has been demonstrated with successful exploration in the vicinity. As a result of our 2026 exploration program, we believe we are on to a high-grade gold discovery at the Perfectstorm Zone located roughly one kilometer west of the Goldstorm Deposit. In 2027, we plan to follow up on the high-grade discovery at the Perfectstorm Zone with an infill and expansion drill program and, if successful, we will plan to prepare a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the high-grade mineralization by yearend. We would then look to update the 2026 PEA with the incorporation of the high-grade mineralization from Perfectstorm into the mine plan to increase gold production in the early years. The 2026 PEA is positive first step to unlock the value of the existing mineral resources at Treaty Creek. Our strategy is to leverage the project's growing potential to build a long-life, scalable plan for a premier underground gold mine in the Golden Triangle."

Economic Sensitivities

Table 1: Treaty Creek Project 2026 PEA Economics(1)





2026 PEA

Base Case

2026 PEA

Spot Case(2)

2026 PEA

Upside Case Gold Price (US$/oz) $3,670 $3,668 $4,500 Silver Price (US$/oz) $50.00 $42.52 $70.00 Copper Price (US$/lb) $5.00 $5.62 $6.50 Net Revenue (US$) $17.8 billion $17.8 billion $22.4 billion After tax NCF(3) (US$) $5.7 billion $5.7 billion $8.6 billion After tax NPV(3) 5% (US$) $2.3 billion $2.3 billion $3.7 billion After tax IRR(3) (%) 20.0% 20.0% 26.8% Payback/Mine Life (years) 3.7 / 28.25 3.7 / 28.25 2.9 / 28.25

(1) USD:CAD = 1.425

(2) London gold and silver prices and COMEX copper price as of November 23, 2026

(3) NCF means net cash flow; NPV means net present value; IRR means internal rate of return.

Capital and Operating Costs

Table 2: Treaty Creek Project 2026 PEA Capital Costs

Capital Costs (US$ in millions) Mining $206.4 Construction $769.2 Other $292.7 Contingencies(1) $272.5 Total Pre-Production Capital $1,540.8(2) Sustaining Development (mining, including contingencies) $438.7 Sustaining Capital (including contingencies) $355.9 Reclamation and Closure $178.0

(1) Contingencies of 30%, other than mining equipment and mobile equipment (10%), camp and accommodation facilities (15%) and offsite access roads (20%)

(2) Sum may differ due to rounding

Table 3: Treaty Creek Project 2026 PEA Operating Costs and AISC

Operating Costs (US$) Mining ($/tonne mined) $31.70 Processing ($/tonne milled) $12.77 G&A ($/tonne milled) $20.73 AISC (by-product)(1), LOM @ Base Case Metal Prices ($/ounce of gold) $1,358 AISC (by-product)(1), LOM @ Upside Case Metal Prices ($/ounce of gold) $1,181

(1) Net of silver and copper credits

Projected Mining and Production Years 1 to 12

Table 4: 2026 PEA Projected Processing and Metal Production Summary Years 1 to 12





Year Tonnes

Processed(1)

(k) Gold

Grade

(g/t) Silver

Grade

(g/t) Copper

Grade

(%) Gold

Production

(k oz) Silver

Production

(k oz) Copper

Production

(t) 1 2,753 1.77 12.57 0.38 126.1 925.6 9,148 2 2,616 2.54 9.71 0.20 173.4 687.6 4,542 3 3,752 2.66 6.47 0.22 262.5 668.5 7,281 4 3,568 2.23 9.70 0.14 210.6 957.2 4,476 5 3,541 2.21 6.12 0.27 198.7 594.8 8,499 6 3,731 2.16 7.09 0.29 212.7 718.5 9,385 7 3,694 2.25 7.43 0.24 219.8 750.7 7,914 8 3,653 1.90 8.56 0.20 184.9 863.8 6,396 9 3,543 1.86 6.60 0.20 175.5 654.0 6,174 10 3,587 1.92 6.61 0.21 182.32 656.0 6,666 11 3,768 1.90 7.13 0.25 190.2 735.1 8,225 12 3,687 1.89 9.60 0.25 185.3 959.7 7,923 Total 41,892





2,322.1(2) 9,171.7(2) 86,639(2)

(1) Nominal tonnes

(2) Sums may differ due to rounding

Table 5: Treaty Creek Project 2026 PEA Other Mine Production Parameters

Mining

Total Capitalized Development (incl vertical dev.) 76 km Total Mineralized Material Mined 97.8 million tonnes Avg Annual Gold Mined (yr 2-25) 210 k oz Avg Annual Silver Mined (yr 2-25) 929 k oz Avg Annual Copper Mined (yr 2-25) 8,500 tonnes Process Recoveries

Average Gold Recovery 82.7% Average Silver Recovery 85.0% Average Copper Recovery 87.5%

Mining and Processing

Mining

The 2026 PEA mine design for the Treaty Creek deposit is based on large scale, long-hole open stoping operation with paste backfill, ramping up to 10,000 tpd of mineralized material production. The mine design targets higher grade trends within the larger deposit, with the separate zones feeding a central crushing zone for conveyance to surface and processing. Access to the mine is achieved by twin declines from the primary surface infrastructure.

The twin decline development is expected to be completed as part of advanced exploration activities which are recommended to support pre-construction definition drilling campaigns. The primary declines are designed at 5.5m x 6.0m with one housing the mineralized material conveyor and one acting as primary access for vehicles and personnel. In addition to the primary declines, there are four ventilation raises which will be developed throughout the mine life. The raises are designed to surface in locations with the best available protection from geohazards. Paste backfill is implemented to reduce dilution, increase the mining recovery, and increase the speed of extraction relative to alternative fill methods.

The mine will utilize long-hole open stoping to extract mineralized material and haul it to the underground crushing and conveying system. The mining rate will ramp up over the first three years of operations to reach a target of 10,000 tonnes per day. Mine sequencing targets the highest grade zones in the early years of the mine life to maximize the discounted cash flow.

The deposit is mined as four distinct zones. Narrow lenses are mined by longitudinal retreat longhole stoping; thick zones by transverse primary-secondary longhole stoping with cemented paste fill. Access is by portal and ramp, with mineralized material hauled by LHD and truck underground and conveyed to surface.

Table 6: Mining Methods by Zone



Zone

Mining Method Tonnes

(Mt) Au (g/t) AuEq (g/t) NSR (US$/t) Au (koz) Production years

(Mining starts year -1) SC1 Longitudinal retreat 7.39 4.06 4.22 357 964 1 to 14 DS5 Transverse, primary/secondary 22.01 2.15 2.29 194 1,520 2 to 26 CS600 Transverse, primary/secondary 46.99 1.26 1.76 140 1,899 1 to 29 300HN Longitudinal retreat 21.43 1.85 1.93 163 1,273 8 to 30 Total

97.82 1.80 2.10 174 5,657 1 to 30

Stopes are designed on 30 m level spacing with transverse stopes carrying more dilution but costing about a third less per tonne than longitudinal stopes.

Table 7: Mine Design Criteria



Parameter Longitudinal

(SC1, 300HN) Transverse

(DS5, CS600) Strike / section length 10 meters 20 meters (broken into 30 meters sections) Minimum mining width 4 meters 12 meters Maximum mining width 20 meters No limit HW + FW ELOS dilution 1.0 meters 2.0 m Minimum diluted width 5.0 meters 14.0 m External dilution 0% 8% (zero-grade paste from adjacent stopes) Level spacing / min. dip 30 meters / 45° 30 m / 45° Pillar between parallel structures 8 meters 25 m Stope production rate 1,200 t/d 2,500 t/d Unit Cost US$95/t US$60/t Sublevel development 5.0 meters width

× 5.0 meters height 5.5 meters width

× 5.0 meters height

Table 8: Mine Design Input Parameters

Common parameter Value Metal prices Au US$3,250/oz · Ag US$40/oz · Cu US$4.50/lb Mining recovery 95% (underbreak and shoulders) Capital development 5.5 meters width × 6.0 meters height,12.5% decline (14% max), 25 meters minimum radius Raises 3.0 × 3.0 meters or 6.0 meters diameter Development rates Primary ramp 180 meters/month; up to 780 meters/month total Backfill Waste fill and cemented paste fill

Mining zones and sequence

The zones are sequenced SC1 -> DS5 -> CS600 -> 300HN: highest grade first, then the bulk transverse tonnes that fill the mill, with the multi-lens 300HN as the long-life tail.

SC1 - high-grade longitudinal retreat

SC1 is the thinnest lens and the highest-grade zone in the mine at 4.06 g/t Au (4.22 g/t AuEq, NSR US$357/t), roughly double the mine average. Its narrow geometry suits longitudinal retreat stoping at 1,200 t/d. SC1 carries the heaviest early capital development of any zone (16.5 km lateral, 1.7 km vertical, mostly years 1 to 4), so its stoping peaks at 1.33 Mt in year 4 and the zone is exhausted by year 14. Front-loading SC1 lifts the mine NSR to US$233-245/t in years 3 and 4, the strongest grade window of the life.

DS5 - thick transverse stopes to reach nameplate

DS5 is a thick zone mined with large transverse stopes of roughly 100 kt each, in a primary-secondary sequence. Primaries are mined and filled with cemented paste, then secondaries are recovered between them, taking up to 8% zero-grade paste dilution. At 2,500 t/d per stope, DS5 is the lever that takes the mine to nameplate: it starts in year 2, reaches 1.19 Mt in year 4 and peaks at 1.43 Mt (3,900 t/d) in year 5. It supplies 22.0 Mt at 2.15 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, with only 5.1 km of capital lateral development.

CS600 - bulk transverse base load

CS600 is the largest zone at 47.0 Mt (48% of mine tonnes), also mined by transverse primary-secondary stoping. It is lower in gold (1.26 g/t) but carries the mine's copper at 0.46% Cu, giving 1.76 g/t AuEq and about 476 Mlb of the 528 Mlb Cu total. CS600 runs for the full mine life at 1.0-2.2 Mt/a and is the main development consumer, with 113.9 km of lateral development and 4.7 Mt of waste.

300HN - multi-lens longitudinal retreat

300HN is a stacked package of 10+ narrow lenses mined by longitudinal retreat, with 8 m pillars between parallel structures. It enters the schedule in year 8 as SC1 winds down, and from year 12 holds 0.9-1.2 Mt/a through to closure in year 30. It contributes 21.4 Mt at 1.85 g/t Au, replacing SC1's longitudinal tonnes and keeping the mill full as DS5 tapers off.





Zone Stoping Material

(Mt) Dev. Material

(Mt) Lateral dev.

(km) Capital lateral (km) Vertical dev.

(m)

Peak rate

(t/d) SC1 6.78 0.61 26.5 16.5 1,668 3,655 (year 4) DS5 20.57 1.44 46.7 5.1 1,333 3,919 (year 5) CS600 44.91 2.08 113.9 21.8 2,465 6,169 (year 2) 300HN 19.84 1.59 45.2 13.1 736 3,374 (year 26) Shared infrastructure - - 12.0 12.0 1,405 - Total 92.10 5.72 244.2 68.5 7,607 10,438 (year 16)

Extraction schedule

Mineralized material production ramps from 1,060 t/d in year 1 to 6,460 t/d in year 2 and reaches nameplate of ~10,000 t/d in year 4, once SC1 and DS5 stoping are both at full rate. The mine then holds 3.5-3.8 Mt/a until year 20 and tapers to 3.2-3.4 Mt/a through year 28 as DS5 is exhausted.

Plant Feed

Annual plant feed material mined from stopes and from development mining are illustrated in Figure 1 below. A schematic of the mine design including the twin declines, access development, vent raises and level access development are illustrated in Figure 2 further below.





Figure 1: 2026 PEA Annual Plant Feed Schedule



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Figure 2: Underground Mine Design Schematic



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Processing

Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing

Metallurgical testwork supporting the 2026 PEA was completed by Blue Coast Research Ltd. ("BCR") in Parksville, British Columbia, and managed by Fuse on behalf of the Company. The program tested material to determine whether a saleable gold concentrate could be produced using a simplified flowsheet. Recovery assumptions in the 2026 PEA are based on the results of this testwork.

Tudor Gold's geological team selected 30 variability samples from the 300HN, DS5 and CS600 deposits, which were also used to prepare a composite for each zone. Gold head grades of the variability samples ranged from 1.00 g/t to 4.83 g/t, and copper grades ranged from below detection to 1.04%. Assay rejects from SC1, from a previous program at SGS, were also sent to BCR for testing. The program included mineralogy, comminution testing, batch and locked-cycle flotation testing, and variability flotation testing.

Bulk gold-pyrite flotation produced saleable concentrates from all three zone composites. Locked-cycle tests were stable and produced concentrates grading 19 to 26 g/t Au at recoveries of 79% to 87% Au. Results from the variability samples covered a wider range, with concentrate grades of 5 to 36 g/t Au at recoveries of 70% to 89% Au. Concentrate grade appears to be controlled mainly by the gold content of the sulphide minerals: feed with a higher Au/S ratio produces a higher-grade concentrate, but at lower recovery.

Detailed chemical analysis of the 300HN, DS5, SC1 and CS600 bulk concentrates indicates that they are of marketable quality for a broad range of copper smelters and gold processing facilities. The concentrates are expected to be particularly attractive in China, where buyers seek high-sulphur gold concentrates. The concentrates are considered clean. Arsenic is the only element that may attract a minor penalty, and antimony levels are not expected to attract penalties under current market terms.

Recovery Methods

The PEA envisions a conventional flotation concentrator with a design capacity of 3.8 million tonnes per annum, producing a bulk sulphide concentrate for sale. Run-of-mine material will be crushed by a stationary underground jaw crusher and conveyed to a covered stockpile. From there it will feed a SAG mill, ball mill and pebble crusher grinding circuit targeting a primary grind of 80% passing 120 µm. Ground material will go to rougher flotation. The rougher concentrate will then be reground to 80% passing 35 µm before cleaner flotation. Over the life of mine, an average of 82.7% of the gold, 85% of the silver and 87.5% of the copper is expected to be recovered to a bulk sulphide concentrate grading 16.5 g/t Au and 2.4% Cu. Tailings will be thickened, with water recycled to the plant, and placed in a tailings storage facility. The proposed flowsheet is shown in Figure 3.





Figure 3: 2026 PEA Mineral Processing Flowsheet



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Tailings and Waste Rock

Tailings and waste rock not utilized as backfill will be stored in the Tailings Storage Facility, located north of the mill in the "No Name" Lake basin. The TSF is bounded by the West and East Dams, and water collected will passively drain to an external Reclaim Pond downstream of the East Dam. The tailings will be dewatered to 65% solids content w/w and transported by pipeline to the TSF, where they will be discharged by spigots along the crest of the West Dam.

The TSF will be progressively stage-raised over the life of mine to a final elevation of 966 m on the west side to 932 m on the east side.

Water collected in the Reclaim Pond will supply the mill with make-up water. Preliminary water balance modelling indicates that the pond will not have a surplus in normal operating conditions. However, any excess water collected beyond the needs of the mill will be treated and discharged.

Waste rock has been assumed to be deposited within the TSF as it represents a relatively small quantity. There are opportunities to use this as a dam fill or site construction material but will need geochemical analysis to determine the feasibility of this.

At closure, the TSF is assumed to be capped and covered with a vegetative soil cover while the Reclaim Pond will be breached to reduce the volume of water stored and allow long-term passive drainage of TSF runoff.

The site water management relies on two main facilities for collection of water: the TSF Reclaim Pond and the Water Collection Pond adjacent to the process plant area. It is anticipated that all water collected in the TSF Reclaim Pond under normal operation conditions will be pumped to the process plant for make-up water supply. Make-up water for mineralized material processing will be sourced via pumping from the TSF Reclaim Pond and the underground mine (mine dewatering).

The Water Collection Pond will receive underground mine dewatering via pumping as well as surface runoff and toe seepage from the ROM Stockpile by gravity. The water collected in the Water Collection Pond will be pumped to the Water Treatment Plant for treatment prior to discharge to the receiving environment.

Infrastructure

Project infrastructure is primarily located within a saddle area to the east of the deposit with limited exposure to avalanche and geohazard risk. It is designed as a stand-alone site with an on premises personnel camp, process infrastructure, maintenance and administrative facilities.

The site will be accessed via an all-season gravel road which connects to Highway 37 20km south of the Bell 2 Lodge, crosses the Bell-Irving river, and follows the Treaty Creek valley to the west to reach the camp and process plant location.

Electrical power is assumed to be supplied via the BC Hydro grid. A new powerline will connect the mine site to a new tie-in gantry which will be constructed at the existing BC Hydro substation 20km south of Bell 2 Lodge.

Mine infrastructure will include twin access declines from adjacent to the Processing Plant location, ventilation development and fan, dewatering pumps and pipelines, underground electrical distribution systems, mobile equipment maintenance facilities, emergency refuge facilities, an underground crusher and conveyor to surface. A paste plant and pipeline will return a portion of the tailings material back underground for stope backfill.

Additional surface facilities include a full personnel camp, potable water wells, sewage disposal, hazardous waste storage, domestic waste storage, fuel and lubricant storage, reagent storage silos, explosives storage, electrical distribution systems and a concentrate storage and load-out shed.





Figure 4: 2026 PEA Surface Infrastructure Layout



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Mineral Resource Estimate

The PEA is based on the Mineral Resource Estimate announced by the Company on January 22, 2026, which has an effective date of November 30, 2025.

Mineral Resource Estimate and Basis of the Preliminary Economic Assessment

The 2026 PEA is based on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Goldstorm Deposit announced by the Company on January 22, 2026, with an effective date of November 30, 2025.

The 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and NI 43-101. Reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction were established using assumptions appropriate to a large-scale, bulk underground mining scenario, such as block caving or sub-level caving.

The 2026 PEA evaluates an alternative, smaller-scale and more selective underground mining scenario utilizing long-hole open stoping methods, targeting higher-grade portions of the Goldstorm Deposit. The mining methods, production rates, mining costs, metallurgical recoveries, metal price assumptions, net smelter return calculations, cut-off criteria and other technical and economic parameters adopted for the PEA differ from those utilized to establish reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate.

The previously disclosed Mineral Resource Estimate has not been revised, reclassified or re-estimated as a consequence of the preparation of the 2026 PEA. Its effective date, reporting criteria, economic assumptions and classification remain unchanged.

The conceptual mining inventory utilized in the PEA represents selected portions of the previously reported Mineral Resources, adjusted for assumed mining dilution and mining recovery. The PEA mining inventory does not constitute a separate Mineral Resource Estimate or a Mineral Reserve Estimate and should not be interpreted as such.

The economic analysis includes Inferred Mineral Resources and is preliminary in nature. Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have been declared for the Goldstorm Deposit.

Risks

Metallurgy and concentrate quality: The 2026 PEA assumes average recoveries of 82.7% gold, 85% silver and 87.5% copper into a bulk sulphide concentrate grading 16.5 g/t gold and 2.4% copper. Metallurgical testwork to date is preliminary. If recoveries come in lower, or the concentrate grade falls short of what the 2026 PEA's smelter payability and treatment terms assume, revenue could fall and concentrate marketability could suffer.

Capital and operating costs: Capital and operating costs are estimated at a preliminary economic analysis level of accuracy. Inflation, labour availability, equipment and consumable prices, the remote site, and a short construction season could push costs above the estimates and hurt project economics.

Ground conditions: The 2026 PEA's geotechnical assumptions are based on limited data. If rock mass conditions are worse than expected, stopes may need to be smaller, more ground support may be required, dilution may rise, mining recovery may fall, and both development and production could take longer.

Seabridge Gold License of Occupation: Seabridge Gold Inc. holds a License of Occupation that overlaps the planned locations of the process plant and the underground development. The project as designed may require an agreement with Seabridge or a change of tenure. If none can be reached, the infrastructure may have to be moved or redesigned, which could raise costs and delay the schedule.

Tailings storage location: The PEA places the Tailings Storage Facility in the "No Name" Lake basin. Using that site depends on reaching an agreement with the relevant parties and getting the necessary approvals. If no agreement is reached, a different site would be needed, which could raise capital and operating costs and affect permitting and the schedule.

Inferred Mineral Resources: About 13.6 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources are included in the 2026 PEA mine plan. There is no certainty they will be upgraded to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, or converted to Mineral Reserves.

Permitting and Indigenous engagement: Project timelines depend on environmental assessment, permits for the underground exploration program and for mine development, and continued engagement and agreements with the Indigenous Nations whose territory the project is on.

Geohazards and access: The site is in steep, glaciated terrain exposed to avalanches and other geohazards. These could affect the siting of infrastructure, road access, the locations of ventilation raises, and year-round operations.

Power supply: The 2026 PEA assumes grid power from BC Hydro through a new transmission line. Whether the power is available, when it can be connected, and what it costs are not yet confirmed.

Metal prices and exchange rates: The Project's economics are sensitive to gold, silver and copper prices and to the US$/C$ exchange rate.

Opportunities

Underground exploration and definition drilling: Secure the permits for an underground exploration program and carry it out. Drilling from underground would enable the Company to expand the higher-grade mineralization at the Goldstorm Deposit, define it more tightly, and convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated, at a lower cost per metre than surface drilling.

Mine plan optimization: Use the results of the underground infill and expansion drilling to refine stope shapes, cut-off grades and the mining sequence. The aim is less dilution, higher head grades, and more higher-grade material in the early years.

Early capital development: Develop the twin declines as part of advanced exploration. This could shorten construction and ramp-up and lower the cost of definition drilling and resource conversion.

Higher throughput or mine life extension: The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and much of the Mineral Resource lies outside the 2026 PEA mine plan. This leaves potential to raise throughput, extend mine life, or both.

Metallurgical improvement: Complete additional metallurgical testwork to improve metal recoveries and flotation concentrate grades, for example through grind size, regrind and reagent optimization.

Separate concentrates: Study whether to produce a separate gold concentrate and copper concentrate, which could improve payability and concentrate terms, especially for copper.

Perfectstorm Zone: Complete an infill and expansion drill program on the high-grade gold mineralization at the Perfectstorm Zone. If that leads to a Mineral Resource estimate, study adding the higher-grade material to a combined mine plan with the Goldstorm Deposit to increase gold production in the early years.

Other zones: Assess whether the CBS and Eureka zones, and other mineralized zones on the property, could add mill feed.

Waste rock use: Run geochemical characterization to see if waste rock could be used as dam fill or construction material, which could lower TSF and site construction costs.

Infrastructure collaboration: Look for opportunities to share or coordinate infrastructure (access, power, tailings or other facilities) with neighbouring operators and developers in the Treaty Creek area. This could cut costs and help resolve the overlapping tenure.

PEA Cautionary Note

The 2026 PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the 2026 PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company has not defined any Mineral Reserves on the Treaty Creek Project. A total of 13.6 M tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources with an average grade of 3.78 g/t gold, 9.39 g/t silver and 0.10% copper were included in the 2026 PEA which constitutes about 29% of the gold ounces mined.

Qualified Persons

The 2026 PEA was prepared by the following individuals, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company and has reviewed and approved of the technical content relating to the 2026 PEA in this news release:

Grant Carlson, P.Eng., Director of Technical Services, Fuse Advisors (Part of SLR)

Eric Sellars, P.Eng., Consultant Geotechnical Engineer, SLR Consulting

Luis Vasquez, M.Sc., P.Eng., Principal Hydrotechnical Engineer, SLR Consulting

Renee Goold, P.Eng., Manager of Processing and Metallurgy, Fuse Advisors (Part of SLR)

The Mineral Resource Estimate announced on January 22, 2026, with an effective date of November 30, 2025, and which forms the basis of the 2026 PEA mine plan presented herein, was prepared by Garth Kirkham, P.Geo. of KGL, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Tudor's Vice President, Project Development, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project 2026 PEA. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Treaty Creek Project

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit, as disclosed in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Treaty Creek Project, British Columbia", dated November 30, 2025 and prepared by Garth Kirkham P.Geo. of Kirkham Geosystems and Renee Goold (Morrison), P.Eng. of Fuse Advisors, hosts Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.9 million ounces of gold, 148.7 million ounces of silver and 3.048 billion pounds of copper (912.3 million tonnes grading 0.85 g/t gold, 5.07 g/t silver and 0.15% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 2.6 million ounces of gold, 7.2 million ounces of silver and 67.9 million pounds of copper (21.8 million tonnes grading 3.64 g/t gold, 10.22 g/t silver and 0.14% copper).

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions, and a permit application has been filed for approval to construct an underground ramp for access to drill the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone. A Preliminary Economic Assessment on placing the Goldstorm Deposit in production as an underground mine is now underway. In addition to the Goldstorm Deposit, Treaty Creek hosts other gold discoveries nearby: the CBS, Eureka and Perfectstorm zones.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325515