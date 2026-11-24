Cereals Canada Releases 2026 New Wheat Crop Report

Report highlights good quality for all classes of Canadian wheat.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereals Canada today released its annual New Wheat Crop Report to global and domestic customers of Canadian wheat. The report includes information on milling performance, flour/semolina quality, and end-product functionality for Canada's 2026 wheat crop.

Despite variable growing conditions and a challenging harvest season in Western Canada, Canadian farmers produced a larger-than-average wheat crop of 36.1 million tonnes, 8 percent above the five-year average, with good quality across all classes. In Eastern Canada, favourable weather throughout the winter wheat growing season supported average yields and good quality.

"This growing season had its challenges, but Canadian farmers and the value chain came together to make sure that we had a good crop," said Dean Dias, chief executive officer. "Canada is on track to be the second largest wheat exporter and the number one exporter of high-quality, high-protein wheat. We expect to export over 28.8 million tonnes of wheat to 80 markets around the world in 2026-2027."

Canadian wheat has good quality for all classes, with the majority grading No. 1 or No. 2.

The 2026 Canada Western Red Spring (CWRS) crop has good protein content and functionality, consistent for the class, with the majority grading No. 1 or No. 2.

The majority of the 2026 Canada Western Amber Durum (CWAD) crop graded No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3, and has good protein content with good functionality.

Wheat, by Specification, representing a medium protein wheat from Western Canada, has a wheat protein content of 12.2% (13.5% moisture basis).

Nearly all the Canada Eastern Soft Red Winter (CESRW) crop (97%) graded No. 2 or above, with protein content slightly lower than last year.

Cereals Canada, along with value chain members, producer representatives, and the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC), will share the technical data for the 2026 wheat crop at two customer webinars on November 24 and 25. Following the release of the Report, three delegations will travel to several key markets to present the information to global customers of Canadian wheat at a series of seminars and meetings.

"The New Crop Trade and Technical Missions bring our annual harvest assessments full circle," said Dias. "Beyond sharing data on this year's crop quality and functionality, the Missions are where we build relationships, reinforce partnerships, address market access and trade issues, and connect with new global customers. This year, our team will meet with customers from 15 markets that represent a combined $7.6 billion in average annual exports of Canadian wheat."

The New Wheat Crop Report is prepared and presented annually in partnership with the CGC, value chain members, and provincial grower commissions.

Throughout the harvest season, Cereals Canada works with exporters and collaborators to obtain representative samples of wheat from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, including CWRS, CWAD, and Wheat, by Specification. In Eastern Canada, Cereals Canada partners with Grain Farmers of Ontario to obtain representative samples of CESRW from Ontario.

Canada's 2026 New Wheat Crop Report is available for download at cerealscanada.ca/2026-new-crop-report/.

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. Our vision is clear and bold: Canada will be the world's preferred choice for quality cereals and trusted relationships. We build and strengthen relationships across government, industry, and global buyers to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver the best-in-class customer experience.

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