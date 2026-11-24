DJ Publication of Scheme Document

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Publication of Scheme Document 24-Nov-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 24 November 2026 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC BY IRELAND RESIDENTIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (a newly formed company indirectly owned by funds and accounts managed or advised by Baring International Investment Limited) to be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 PUBLICATION OF SCHEME DOCUMENT Introduction On 9 November 2026, the board of directors of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES"), the board of directors of Ireland Residential Holdings Limited ("Bidco") and the Barings European Real Estate Equity Investment Committee, on behalf of Barings acting as investment advisor to Bidco, announced that agreement had been reached on the terms of a recommended cash offer for I-RES by Bidco, pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of I-RES (the "Acquisition"), to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme"). Under the terms of the Acquisition, I-RES Shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each I-RES Share: 138.6 cent in cash (the "Total Transaction Value") which is comprised of the following components: -- 136.51 cent per I-RES Share (the "Offer Price"); and -- 2.09 cent dividend per I-RES Share (the "Dividend"), in the case of the Offer Price, payable to all I-RES Shareholders on the register of members of I-RES at the Scheme Record Time, and in the case of the Dividend, payable to all I-RES Shareholders on the register of members of I-RES at the Dividend Record Time. The Dividend will be declared by I-RES as an interim dividend prior to the Sanction Date. The Dividend is expected to be paid on or around 14 January 2027. An expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme is set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. The Total Transaction Value values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of I-RES at approximately EUR731 million, on a fully diluted basis. Publication of Scheme Document I-RES is pleased to announce that a circular relating to the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") setting out, amongst other things, further terms and conditions of the Scheme, information required under Section 452 of the Companies Act 2014, an expected timetable of principal events, notices convening the Scheme Meeting and the related extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") (including details of the I-RES shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at each of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM and details of the action to be taken by such shareholders (the "I-RES Shareholders")), has been published today on I-RES' website at https://www.iresreit.ie/offer-documents. I-RES has posted the Scheme Document together with the associated forms of proxy to be used at the Scheme Meeting and the EGM to I-RES Shareholders. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, including its Appendix, (this "Announcement") shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this Announcement are to Irish time unless stated otherwise. I-RES Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme. Amendment to Transaction Agreement On 23 November 2026, Bidco and I-RES entered into an amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") pursuant to which the parties amended the Transaction Agreement in order to reflect changes to the proposed compensation of participants in the I-RES Clog Scheme following consultation with the Panel. Pursuant to the revised arrangements provided for in the Amendment Agreement, Bidco has agreed to compensate two participants in the I-RES Clog Scheme (who are employees of I-RES) for any income tax, universal social charge and pay-related social insurance liability that will arise as a result of the early termination of the arrangement. The I-RES Clog Scheme arrangements and related payments are further described in paragraph 7 of Part 2 (Letter from Ireland Residential Holdings Limited) of the Scheme Document. The changes made to clause 2 of the Transaction Agreement came into force on the date of the Amendment Agreement. A copy of the Amendment Agreement has been published today on I-RES' website at https://www.iresreit.ie/offer-documents. Action to be taken The Scheme requires the passing of the Scheme Meeting Resolution at the Scheme Meeting. The Scheme Meeting will be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin Docklands, Dublin, D02 YT21, Ireland on 18 December 2026 at 11:00 a.m. In addition to approval at the Scheme Meeting, implementation of the Scheme also requires various resolutions to be passed at the EGM to be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin Docklands, Dublin, D02 YT21, Ireland on 18 December 2026 at 11:30 a.m. or, if later, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Scheme Meeting. Once the Scheme becomes Effective it will be binding on all Scheme Shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted at the Scheme Meeting or the EGM (and if they attended and voted, irrespective of whether or not they voted in favour). YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. All I-RES Shareholders are urged to exercise their votes in respect of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM (as applicable). Whether or not you plan to attend the Scheme Meeting and the EGM in person, all I-RES Shareholders are urged to sign and return the Form of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting (and the corresponding Form of Proxy for the EGM) as soon as possible, and in any event so as to be received by the time set out in the Expected Timetable of Principal Events included in the Appendix to this announcement. I-RES Shareholders who are unable to attend the Scheme Meeting or the EGM, or who do not wish to appoint another proxy, are encouraged to appoint the Chair of the relevant meeting as their proxy for that meeting. Signing and returning a Form of Proxy does not prevent an I-RES Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Scheme Meeting or the EGM (or any adjournment(s) thereof) should they subsequently wish to do so. It is important that as many votes as possible are cast at the Scheme Meeting so that the High Court may be satisfied that there was a fair representation of shareholders' opinions. I-RES Shareholders are therefore encouraged to sign and return the enclosed Form of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting as soon as possible and in any event by the relevant voting deadlines, or attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting. Further detail in relation to the procedures for voting and the relevant voting deadlines applicable to I-RES Shareholders who hold their interests: (i) in book-entry form; (ii) through a participant in the Euroclear System; and (iii) as CDIs in the CREST system, is set out in the Scheme Document. Recommendation The I-RES Board (which has been so advised by Rothschild & Co, Barclays and Davy as joint financial advisers as to the financial terms of the Acquisition) considers the terms of the Acquisition as set out in the Scheme Document to be fair and reasonable. In providing such advice, Rothschild & Co, Barclays and Davy have taken into account the commercial assessments of the I-RES Board. Rothschild & Co, Barclays and Davy are providing independent financial advice to the I-RES Board for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. Accordingly, the I-RES Board unanimously recommends that I-RES Shareholders vote in favour of the Acquisition and all of the Resolutions, as those I-RES Directors interested in I-RES Shares have irrevocably committed to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 1,243,394 I-RES Shares representing approximately 0.24% of the issued share capital of I-RES on 23 November 2026. Expected Timetable of Principal Events The Scheme Document contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. Enquiries Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser) Robert Waddingham Alice Squires +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Nikhil Walia Joel Barnett Barclays Bank Plc (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7623 2323 Bronson Albery Eoin Healy Callum West Sean Cox Davy (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +353 (0)1 679 6363 Brian Garrahy Daragh O'Reilly Orla Cowzer

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)